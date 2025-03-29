



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a massive opportunity, but choosing individual AI stocks to buy isn’t right for everyone. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses three AI-focused ETFs that could be a good fit for your portfolio right now.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 26, 2025. The video was published on March 27, 2025.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should you invest $1,000 in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005… if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,177!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2025

Matt Frankel has positions in Ark ETF Trust-Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.