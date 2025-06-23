Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Growing up, most of us were raised on a handful of core values: Be respectful, work hard, go to school, and try to find a “good job.” That kind of advice served a purpose — until you stepped into the world of entrepreneurship.

Once you start building companies, managing risk and making decisions that impact other people’s livelihoods, you quickly realize that much of the real-world playbook wasn’t passed down at the dinner table. There are rules no one told you — lessons that only become clear through experience, failure and a few bruises along the way.

Here are three truths your mom probably didn’t mention, but every entrepreneur eventually learns.

1. Relationships matter more than money — don’t burn bridges

Money gets a lot of attention. In business, it’s often treated as the ultimate scorecard. But ask anyone who’s been through multiple cycles — booms, busts, exits, restarts — and they’ll tell you the same thing: Relationships are the true long-term currency.

Too many people early in their careers treat business like a zero-sum game. Win the deal. Beat the competition. Squeeze every cent. But what they don’t realize is that business is a marathon, not a sprint. And the bridges you burn now could be the ones you need to cross later.

People remember how you made them feel. They remember how you showed up when things were good and how you behaved when things weren’t. I’ve seen incredibly talented people sidelined from opportunity not because they lacked skill, but because they left a trail of scorched relationships behind them.

Business isn’t just about capital — it’s about trust. When the tide turns, it won’t be your profit margins that save you. It’ll be the people who trust you enough to bet on you again.

So, here’s the bottom line: Protect your name. Don’t burn bridges. Stay in touch with the people who helped you early on. And never underestimate the value of loyalty, humility and consistency.

2. Don’t just look for a job — build a career that points forward

Most people are trained to look for stability. A job with a paycheck, a title, maybe benefits. But entrepreneurship requires a different mindset — one that’s focused not just on the next role, but on the next direction.

If you’re constantly looking straight ahead, reacting to what’s in front of you, you’ll miss the bigger picture. The best founders don’t just ask, “What should I do next?” They ask, “What kind of life do I want to build? What impact do I want to have?”

Looking up means identifying a bigger vision. It means saying no to short-term moves that don’t serve the long game. It means thinking in terms of legacy, not just tasks.

Every great company starts with someone who wasn’t satisfied with the status quo. Someone who refused to settle for “just another job” and instead chose to take a risk on a bigger idea. If you’re serious about entrepreneurship, your job isn’t to chase opportunities — it’s to shape them.

Stop asking what’s available. Start asking what’s possible.

3. Go to college — but not for the reasons you think

We’ve been told since childhood: “Go to college. It’s the only way to succeed.” And sure, if you’re planning to be a doctor, attorney or engineer, that advice still holds up. But for the rest of us? The real value of college has little to do with the diploma and everything to do with the people.

College isn’t just a classroom. It’s your first real network. Your first taste of navigating relationships, learning to pitch an idea, convincing others to join your vision and failing publicly — then bouncing back. That’s not something you learn in a lecture hall.

Some of the most successful founders of our time didn’t finish college, but they were smart enough to immerse themselves in a social ecosystem where ideas, ambition and bold personalities collided. College is where you find your tribe. Your co-founders. Your early supporters. Your future business partners.

So if you’re going to invest in college, don’t do it for the framed degree. Do it for the four years of social capital you’ll never get back. Skip the resume-padding clubs and find the circles where ideas get challenged, risks get taken and relationships get built.

Because ten years from now, no one’s going to ask what grade you got in Econ 101 — but they will ask who you built something with.

Entrepreneurship is one of the toughest and most rewarding paths you can take. But it doesn’t come with a manual — especially not one your parents had. The lessons you need to succeed often fly in the face of conventional wisdom.

So let this be your updated guide:

Prioritize people over profit.

Think in decades, not quarters.

And recognize that your social intelligence will often carry you further than any degree.

Your mom gave you the basics. Now it’s on you to learn the rest — and write your own playbook.