How To Succeed In Your First Months At A New Job

Starting a new role is an exciting yet challenging experience. The first 90 days on the job can set the tone for your entire career at an organization. It’s a crucial period during which you not only learn about your role but also adapt to the organizational culture and build relationships with your colleagues. To ensure a successful transition into your new position, there are three winning tactics you need to master during this critical time frame.

1. Own Your Role

The primary reason you were hired is to perform a specific job, so it’s essential to focus on mastering your role during the first 90 days. Here are 6 tips to help you do just that:

Understand The Expectations

Start by sitting down with your manager or supervisor to clarify your job description and expectations. Make sure you have a clear understanding of your responsibilities, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), and the role’s impact on the team and the company as a whole.

Learn From Your Peers

Seek guidance and mentorship from colleagues who have experience in similar roles. They can provide valuable insights, best practices, and shortcuts to help you perform your job more efficiently. Don’t hesitate to ask questions and tap into their knowledge.

Set Clear Goals

Develop short-term and long-term goals for yourself within your new role. These goals should align with the company’s objectives and your manager’s expectations. Having a roadmap will give you a sense of purpose and direction in your job.

Embrace Continuous Learning

Embracing lifelong learning is critical. Stay open to learning opportunities. Attend training sessions, workshops, and seminars related to your field. Keeping your skills up to date and expanding your knowledge will not only benefit you but also contribute to your team’s success.

Seek Feedback

Regularly check in with your supervisor and colleagues to gather feedback on your performance. Constructive criticism can help you identify areas for improvement and make the necessary adjustments to excel in your role.

Be Proactive

Take initiative and be proactive in your work. Look for opportunities to contribute beyond your job description. Whether it’s suggesting process improvements, volunteering for special projects, or taking on additional responsibilities, a proactive approach can showcase your dedication and commitment to your new role.

2. Cultivate Relationships

Building strong relationships with your team, colleagues, supervisors, and other team members is vital during your first 90 days on the job. According to research by Harvard Business Review [1], getting to know your team is essential because it forges trust, which is important before you set out to drive business outcomes. These connections will not only make your work more enjoyable but also enhance your professional growth and success. Here’s how to do it:

Network Effectively

Attend company events, team meetings, and social gatherings to meet and connect with your coworkers. Networking can help you gain insights into the organizational culture and build a support system within the company.

Be Approachable

Approachability is critical to forming positive relationships. Be friendly, open, and willing to engage in conversations. Show interest in your colleagues’ work and experiences.

Listen Actively

When interacting with others, practice active listening. Pay close attention to what they are saying, ask questions, and show genuine interest in their perspectives. This will help you better understand your colleagues and their roles.

Offer Help

Be willing to assist your coworkers when they need it. Offering your support and expertise can help you build trust and goodwill within your team.

Collaborate Effectively

Collaboration is often a critical aspect of most roles. Today, collaboration happens mostly digitally [2]. Learn to work effectively with your colleagues by being flexible, respecting their ideas, and contributing positively to group projects and discussions.

Seek Mentorship

If possible, find a mentor within the organization who can provide guidance and support as you navigate your new role. A mentor can help you understand the company culture, offer career advice, and provide valuable insights.

3. Adapt To Company Culture

Understanding and assimilating into the company’s culture is essential for your long-term success and job satisfaction. Here are some strategies to help you adapt effectively:

Observe And Learn

Pay attention to the company’s values, norms, and unwritten rules. Deploy your curiosity [3] to observe how employees interact, communicate, and collaborate. Understanding these cultural nuances will help you fit in and thrive.

Embrace Diversity And Inclusion

Respect and appreciate the diversity of the organizational workforce. Foster an inclusive mindset by actively seeking diverse perspectives and treating everyone with respect and fairness. Review how your organization aligns the DEI strategy with the employee engagement strategy.

Align With Company Values

Make sure your actions and behaviors align with the organization’s core values and mission. Demonstrating commitment to these values can help you become a valued member of the team.

Contribute Positively

Contribute positively to your organizational culture by being a team player, promoting a positive work environment, and upholding the company’s reputation both internally and externally.

Stay Informed

Keep yourself informed about any changes in organizational policies, procedures, or strategic direction. Staying up-to-date will demonstrate your commitment to the organization.

Be Patient

Adjusting to a new work culture can take time. Be patient with yourself as you adapt, and don’t be afraid to seek guidance from colleagues or HR if you have questions or concerns.

Conclusion

The first 90 days on the job can be a make-or-break period for your career at any organization. By mastering your role, cultivating relationships, and adapting to the company culture, you can lay a strong foundation for future success. Of these 3 tactics, developing relationships is vital. You first need to build trust with your team and your peers before you accomplish any wins and deliver outcomes. Your success is not just about individual achievement but, most importantly, about contributing positively to your team and the organization as a whole by building trusting relationships, inspiring teams, and delivering the right business outcomes. With dedication, effort, and a commitment to continuous improvement, you can excel in your new role and make a lasting impact on your team, organization, and career at large.

References:

[1] What New Team Leaders Should Do First

[2] eLearning Skills 2030: Digital Collaboration

[3] eLearning Skills 2030: Sparking Curiosity