NEW YORK — Three people were wounded during a shooting at New York City’s iconic Times Square, the New York Police Department said Saturday.

One person was held in custody and being questioned over late Friday’s shooting, the police said. No charges have been pressed yet.

Video on social media showed people running away from the scene, police surrounding a vehicle and attending to the wounded lying on the ground. Several have been hospitalized, but their injuries are not life-threatening, the police said.

The shooting took place at 1:20 a.m. No details have been released so far on how it unfolded.

New York City has seen a remarkable drop in gun violence this year. Through Aug. 3, it has seen its fewest shootings in decades, down 23% so far since last year.