There is a reason Abraham Lincoln was included on Mount Rushmore, a monument created in memory of four presidents who helped build the foundation of our country. Lincoln helped pave the way for equal rights in America by issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared that slaves living in non-Union states were free. He also led the American Civil War, eventually keeping the United States together as a constitutional union. Lincoln, a dedicated father and husband, was known for his sense of humor and was so sincere that he earned the nickname “Honest Abe.” Want to learn more? The Abraham Lincoln books listed below are perfect to spark discussions about Lincoln around his birthday on February 12 and beyond.

Abraham Lincoln Picture Books

I Am Abraham Lincoln by Brad Meltzer

Meltzer continues teaching young students about important historical figures in relatable ways in this selection from his Ordinary People Change the World series. Features include whimsical comic-style illustrations, a timeline of important events, and childhood experiences. This series inspired the Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum show on PBS Kids.

A Picture Book of Abraham Lincoln by David A. Adler

This Abraham Lincoln book by Adler gives a nice overview of Adler’s life in an age-appropriate way for younger elementary students. He always hits home with his timeless picture book biographies, and this one, out of over 50 in the series, is no exception.

Honest Abe Lincoln: Easy-to-Read-Stories About Abraham Lincoln by David A. Adler

Adler’s short stories are full of facts and a nice complement to the aforementioned biography. It paints a broader picture of Lincoln and his personality, bringing him to life even further.

Abe Lincoln: The Boy Who Loved Books by Kay Winters and Nancy Carpenter

Learn about Abe Lincoln from the time he was a youngster who loved to read and beyond.

My Little Golden Book About Abraham Lincoln by Bonnie Bader

The beloved Little Golden Book series is still around and going strong, adding new titles all the time. This Abraham Lincoln book is charming and sweet, just like the rest of this collection.

My Best Friend, Abraham Lincoln: A Tale of Two Boys From Indiana by Robert L. Bloch

This story paints a picture of the beautiful friendship between Lincoln and Sam Harding, starting from when they met at 11 years old. They bonded over their love of learning and nature. The illustrations created by John W. Ewing, one of the first animation artists at Disney Studios, add to the magic.

National Geographic Kids: Abraham Lincoln by Caroline Crosson Gilpin

This Abraham Lincoln book from the National Geographic Readers collection makes a great read-aloud and addition to your student classroom library.

The Story of Abraham Lincoln: A Biography Book for New Readers by Carla Jablonski

The modern illustrations in this Abraham Lincoln book will capture your students’ attention as they read this selection from the Biography Book for New Readers series. The glossary and detailed timeline help young readers grasp an understanding of the 16th president.

The Magnificent Mischief of Tad Lincoln by Raymond Arroyo

Meet Tad Lincoln, the son of Abraham, and learn about their special bond. Tad may have been a troublemaker, but this just added to their love for each other. Tad even inspired the first unofficial presidential turkey pardon on Thanksgiving, a tradition started by Lincoln!

Abe Lincoln’s Hat by Martha Brenner

Unlike other Abraham Lincoln books, this one focuses on his famous top hat and how it helped him remember important tasks during his days as a lawyer. Read on to find out more in this updated 2022 edition of the original, which was written in1994.

Abraham Lincoln by Ingri and Edgar Parin d’Aulaire

This Caldecott Medal winner, written and illustrated by the husband and wife Parin d’Aulaire team, is truly breathtaking. This 75th anniversary edition is not to be missed. Not only does it trace Lincoln’s entire life, but we learn about the softer and humorous side of the 16th president too.

Young Abe Lincoln by Cheryl Harness

This informative Abraham Lincoln book is perfect for upper level elementary and middle school students. This is the first book of the series, focusing on Lincoln’s early life and accomplishments before heading to Washington, D.C.

Abe Lincoln Goes to Washington by Cheryl Harness

In book two of Harness’ in-depth double feature, we follow Lincoln once he became a member of Congress in 1837 and beyond.

Abe Lincoln Remembers by Ann Turner

It’s 1865, the Civil War has finally ended, and slaves have been officially freed. This interesting take on the era paints a picture of Lincoln in reflection mode, as he looks back at how far things have come.

Abraham Lincoln Comes Home by Robert Burleigh

A young boy is the narrator of the story as he experiences a nation in grief after Lincoln’s death. See how Americans paid respect to Lincoln during the 13-day train ride carrying his body from Washington, D.C., to his hometown of Springfield, Illinois, where he was then laid to rest.

The Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln

Lincoln’s famous speech is captured here in this reprint of his exact words from 1863. The added illustrations help students further understand the powerful message.

What Lincoln Said by Sarah L. Thomson

This beautifully illustrated Abraham Lincoln book weaves actual quotes into a narrative full of inspiring actions and accomplishments.

Abe Lincoln Crosses a Creek: A Tall Thin Tale by Deborah Hopkinson

Even Lincoln got himself into some mischief as a child, as you will see in this true tale involving a dangerous dip into the rapids of Knob Creek.

Mr. Lincoln’s Whiskers by Karen Winnick

Contrary to popular belief, Lincoln did not always don a beard. Read the actual letters from an 11-year-old girl that inspired him to grow those whiskers out. The rest is history!

Lincoln and His Boys by Rosemary Wells

Kids will relate to Lincoln the father and his two sons portrayed in this book. It gives them a glimpse into his family life.

Looking at Lincoln by Maira Kalman

Follow a little girl as she searches for more information about the mysterious man on the penny, the $5 bill, and carved in stone at the famous Lincoln Memorial. She discovers some of his favorite foods, music, and even info on his loyal dog, Fido!

Honey: The Dog Who Saved Abe Lincoln by Shari Swanson

Younger students will love the story of Lincoln’s first meeting with Honey the dog. He rescued him as a child, and they became the best of friends. Who knew that Honey would eventually save Lincoln from a dangerous situation a few years later?

Abraham Lincoln Chapter Books

Magic Tree House Merlin’s Mission #19: Abe Lincoln at Last! by Mary Pope Osborne (formerly numbered as Magic Tree House #47)

In this wildly popular chapter book series, Jack and Annie travel back in time to Washington, D.C., in 1861. Can they help Lincoln save the nation from falling apart considering he is too busy to notice them?

Magic Tree House Fact Tracker: Abraham Lincoln: A Nonfiction Companion to Abe Lincoln at Last! by Mary Pope Osborne and Natalie Pope Boyce

Find more about the true facts behind Jack and Annie’s adventures with this all encompassing Abraham Lincoln book.

Who Was Abraham Lincoln? by Janet B. Pascal

Upper elementary and middle school students will love this deeper dive into Lincoln’s life from the beloved Who HQ Series.

Action Presidents #2: Abraham Lincoln! by Fred Van Lente

Kids love graphic novels more than anything these days, and this Abraham Lincoln book is no exception. Real history, fake jokes, and timelines, charts, and maps will grab your students’ attention immediately.

Blast to the Past: Lincoln’s Legacy by Stacia Deutsch and Rhody Cohon

Here is another fun take on time travel. Abigail and her friends visit Lincoln in 1863 to convince him to write the Emancipation Proclamation when times get tough and he is ready to give up on his vision. Can the fearless foursome save the day?

Abraham Lincoln: A New Birth of Freedom by Janet and Geoff Benge

This Abraham Lincoln book, written in narrative, adventure style, focuses on his character and his impact on our nation. Read this book and more from the Heroes of History series.

The Lincolns: A Scrapbook Look at Abraham and Mary by Candace Fleming

Young history buffs will enjoy learning more about the Lincoln family as a whole with this scrapbook-style portrait of their lives. Life was not easy for either of them, but they made it work together to rise above their tragedies.

The American Civil War for Young Readers by Mark Burton

While the other Abraham Lincoln books touch on the Civil War, this selection takes a deeper dive. Gain more insight into the events surrounding some of Lincoln’s hardest times as the leader of the United States.

