Travel, Adventure, and History Subscription Boxes

Hola Amigo Early Learner Box

Hola Amigo

Best for: Students who want to learn Spanish or improve their Spanish skills

The company explains that this box is perfect for those wanting to pick up Spanish or maintain their home language as they get older. It comes with engaging stories and activities in Spanish and English for kids from preschool age to first grade. The company also offers a separate box geared toward toddlers.

Buy it: Hola Amigo Early Learner Box and Hola Amigo Toddler Subscription

Little Passports

Little Passports

Best for: K-4 students who want to learn about the world

Introduce young citizens to the great big world with Little Passports. Each month, they receive a box with letters from their “pen pals,” Sam and Sofia, telling of their adventures in a new country. The box includes a book, souvenirs, collectible country coins, and more. Your starter box comes with a toy suitcase, world map, and passport, and each month you receive new stickers to mark your travels.

Buy it: Little Passports World Edition

Backpack the World

Backpack the World

Best for: Kids and teens ages 9 to 15 who really want to dive in and explore the world

Raise your global IQ by visiting a new country every month—19 countries in all! Find timely information in Backpack the World’s six-page newsletter, with maps, a regional craft and recipe, currency conversion, and language. Kids also get a personal letter from tour guide Nate about his experiences in each country with his 70-pound goldendoodle, Zeus.

Buy it: Backpack the World

KiwiCo Atlas Crate

KiwiCo Atlas Crate

Best for: Elementary students interested in exploring other cultures

Atlas Crate is similar to Little Passports but better for slightly older children, with its stronger emphasis on culture and hands-on learning. Each box contains atlas cards with facts about foods, customs, history, and more. Kids also get several STEAM activities themed to match the country, with real connections to its culture and history.

Buy it: KiwiCo Atlas Crate

WompleBox

WompleBox

Best for: Elementary kids who love hands-on projects

WompleBox is another fun way for students to explore the world using their imagination. Geared for kids between 6 and 11 years old, monthly boxes focus on a new destination with two creative STEAM projects, an early-reader chapter book, postcards and stationery from a “pen pal” named Womple, maps and guides, and a souvenir.

Buy it: WompleBox

Finders Seekers

Finders Seekers via Cratejoy

Best for: Fans of adventures and mysteries

Kids will have a blast deciphering codes, solving puzzles, and exploring new cities and cultures with this twist on escape-room challenges. Although it’s geared toward those over 10, younger ones can still have a lot of fun pitching in or just watching along as the mysteries unfold.

Buy it: Finders Seekers

History Unboxed

History Unboxed

Best for: K-12 kids interested in history

History Unboxed offers their educational subscription boxes at several learning levels, so there’s an appropriate choice for every age. You start by selecting a time period (Ancient History, American History, or Middle Ages), then customizing the age level (Kids 5-9, Teens 10-15, or Young Adults 16+). All boxes include high-quality crafts and reading materials tailored by age. You can choose a “Sibling Add-On” too, to provide extra materials for families without needing to order multiple boxes.

Buy it: History Unboxed

Girls Can! Crate

Girls Can! Crate

Best for: Elementary kids who love learning about historical figures

Girls Can! Crate focuses on influential historical females, with a different theme in every crate. Choose from the original box with two or three activities each month, or a scaled-down Mini-Mailer version. (Tip: This one’s not just for girls! Every child can benefit from learning about these strong role models.)

Buy it: Girls Can! Crate

Book Subscription Boxes

Literati

Literati Book Club

Best for: Any kid K-8 who loves to read

This is one of the most customizable book subscription boxes, with options for very specific ages and reading levels. You help shape each new box by answering questions about how your child enjoyed previous deliveries, so this box self-curates into something truly tailored toward each young reader.

Buy it: Literati Book Club

Bookroo

Bookroo

Best for: Readers up to age 12 who are always looking for a great new book

Bookroo dives deep into the world of literature to highlight the best hidden gems, beloved classics, and new hits kids might not find on their own. They break things down by age, with board books for infants and toddlers, picture books for ages 3 to 6, junior chapter books for ages 7 to 10, and middle-grade chapter books for ages 9 to 12.

Buy it: Bookroo

Amazon Book Box

Amazon Book Box

Best for: Pre-K and elementary readers and teachers

If you’re looking to build a library of quality books, Amazon’s Book Box is just the ticket. Choose an age level and receive two new hardcover books each month. Selections include classics and new releases, and you can make changes each month so you don’t wind up with books you already have.

Buy it: Amazon Book Box

OwlCrate

OwlCrate

Best for: Voracious bookworms in middle and high school

OwlCrate for young adults is so popular that there’s often a wait list to join! Each month, readers get a new book to devour, along with lots of themed goodies to match. These reads are fresh from the publishers, so no worries about duplicates in your library. The original OwlCrate is for young adults, while OwlCrate Jr. is for upper elementary and middle school bibliophiles.

Buy it: OwlCrate and OwlCrate Jr.

Little Feminist Book Club

Little Feminist

Best for: Anyone hoping to add more female and diversity-driven stories to their bookshelves

According to the company, only 31% of children’s books feature female characters—and just 13% include a person of color. They aim to change that with monthly book deliveries for ages up to 9 that promote empathy, diversity, and inclusion.

Buy it: Little Feminist Book Club

Reading Bug Box

Reading Bug Box via Cratejoy

Best for: Avid readers who will appreciate personalized additions to their collection

This box of books creates their customized selections based on each individual child’s age, interests, and reading level. The personal touch might even turn non-readers into bookworms!

Buy it: Reading Bug Box

Arts and Crafts Subscription Boxes for Kids

KiwiCo Doodle Crate

Doodle Crate via KiwiCo

Best for: Crafty kids between 9 and 16

Despite what the name suggests, this box covers way more than doodling skills. Creating a felt succulent garden, designing faux leather accessories, and mixing up their own handmade soap are just a few examples of the variety of projects young artists will enjoy tackling each month.

Buy it: KiwiCo Doodle Crate

Green Kid Crafts

Green Kids Crafts via Cratejoy

Best for: Creative elementary kids who care about the Earth

Green Kids Crafts educational subscription boxes combine art and science to create awesome projects that respect our planet. You get four to six nature-based STEAM activities in each box, along with a themed magazine for additional learning. Teachers and schools can contact Green Kids Crafts to discuss special rates on group orders too.

Buy it: Green Kid Crafts Discovery Box

We Craft Box

We Craft Box

Best for: Pre-K and young elementary kids who love to create

If your kids love arts and crafts projects, this is the box for them! Each month, a new themed box arrives, with a story and cool art supplies to create several different projects. There are enough supplies in each box for two kids to craft, so it’s perfect for families to share. Plus, you can get 40% off your first We Craft Box! Check the website for details.

Buy it: We Craft Box

Outside the Box Creation

Outside the Box Creation

Best for: Elementary school kids who want to learn new art techniques each month

Each box in this subscription comes with a book that relates to the theme, along with a professionally-designed art project and the supplies to complete it following the video tutorials. This one really helps creative kids build their artistic skills.

Buy it: Outside the Box Creation

STEM Subscription Boxes

KiwiCo Tinker Crate

Tinker Crate via KiwiCo

Best for: Kids and teens ages 9+ who love STEM

KiwiCo has a whole series of educational subscription boxes (you’ll find them again and again on this list), and Tinker Crate is one of the best. Each month, you receive a new STEM project to build and play with. We’re talking really cool stuff, like walking robots and trebuchets! Video tutorials complement complete written instructions, so kids really can do these builds all on their own.

Buy it: KiwiCo Tinker Crate

KiwiCo Eureka Crate

Eureka Crate via KiwiCo

Best for: Inventive students over 12

The company takes the tinkering up a notch with this box for older students who love designing and engineering. Their minds will expand as they create musical instruments, electronics (like the lamp shown above), and more.

Buy it: KiwiCo Eureka Crate

Spangler Science Club

Spangler Science Club

Best for: Elementary kids who want to get hands-on with science

Steve Spangler is well known for science experiment videos and supplies. This subscription box includes a new collection of themed science experiments each month, with all the supplies you need. This box is also a good choice for teachers, who can use the supplies to perform hands-on demos with their class.

Buy it: Steve Spangler Science Box

Bitsbox

Bitsbox

Best for: Elementary students interested in learning to code

Basic computer skills are a given these days, but many students will go on to need advanced abilities like coding in their future careers. Start off early with Bitsbox, which teaches coding and other computer concepts in a way that’s easy for little ones to understand. Each box comes with a Grownup Guide so parents and teachers can learn and help, even if they have no previous coding experience.

Buy it: Bitsbox

Creation Crate

Creation Crate

Best for: Middle and high school students with an interest in technology

Calling all future engineers! Go hands-on with Creation Crate’s educational subscription boxes, and learn to build electrical projects, from mood lamps to alarm clocks. You get all the components you need, with online courses to walk kids through each one step-by-step.

Buy it: Creation Crate

KiwiCo Koala Crate

Koala Crate via KiwiCo

Best for: Preschoolers eager to start learning with STEAM activities

It’s never too early to embrace all the ways science and art can combine for creative activities! This box will help get youngsters excited about all the learning they have in store for them.

Buy it: KiwiCo Koala Crate

Kids Cooking Subscription Boxes

Raddish Kids

Raddish

Best for: Aspiring chefs from pre-K through middle school

Want to give your kids real-life skills in the kitchen? Try Raddish Kids’ educational subscription boxes. Each month, you get a series of new recipes to try, plus culinary skill lessons and a quality kitchen tool. This box doesn’t provide any ingredients, but it does include a grocery list, so you can take your kids to the store and teach them how to shop for food and supplies—a valuable life skill on its own!

Buy it: Raddish Kids

KiwiCo Yummy Crate

Yummy Crate via KiwiCo

Best for: Kids between 6 and 14 who love rolling up their sleeves in the kitchen

The Yummy Crate is another great way to inspire a love of cooking while also learning about the science behind each delicious recipe. The easy-to-follow shopping lists include alternative suggestions for any food sensitivities, vegan and vegetarian options, and more.

Buy it: KiwiCo Yummy Crate

eat2explore

eat2explore

Best for: Adventurous kids who want to try cooking global cuisine

Combine geography and culture with delicious cuisine with this foodie subscription box. Each month, you receive a box that focuses on a new country, with some of their best sauces and spices. Use them in the included recipes, and travel the world through food.

Buy it: eat2explore

Little Sous

Little Sous

Best for: Kids in grades K-5 who can’t wait to help in the kitchen

Build your collection of kid-safe kitchen tools as you cook your way through new recipes each month as a family. Find new favorites that kids and adults will both enjoy eating as you build your culinary skills together.

Buy it: Little Sous

I’m the Chef Too!

I’m the Chef Too!

Best for: Kids in K-8 who want to learn to cook

This kit provides all the dry ingredients you need for each monthly recipe, so you only need to provide perishables like eggs, milk, and/or butter. This box gives cooking a true STEM spin, emphasizing concepts like chemical reactions and more.

Buy it: I’m the Chef Too!

Universal Yums

Universal Yums

Best for: Anyone with an adventurous palate

This box isn’t specifically for kids, but it’s perfect for families to enjoy together. Each month, sample favorite snacks and treats from a new country, and learn more about the culture and people who live there. Each box includes tons of yums, so everyone gets a taste of everything.

Buy it: Universal Yums

