Check out more of our potato salad recipes to see you from Christmas buffets to summer picnics.

Enhance your roast chicken or turkey feast with our comforting cauliflower cheese. This vegetarian gem requires just six readily available ingredients, ensuring a hassle-free preparation that won’t strain your budget. Or, for a more decadent version, try our next-level cauliflower cheese flavoured with a kick of mustard and cayenne pepper.

Our epic summer salad is the perfect barbecue side dish as it requires no cooking, only assembling fresh summer produce. Pair it with your favourite grilled meats, such as our lamb koftas, or a vegetarian barbecue main such as our halloumi burgers.

This Korean classic is made by fermenting cabbage and carrots in a tangy, spicy sauce – try this speedy version for a tasty side dish. Read our helpful guide on the top 6 health benefits of kimchi, and then check out more of our gut-friendly recipes.

Transform your Christmas dinner or Sunday lunch with our sticky honey-roasted carrots. Sweet and moreish, they also make for a healthy side dish.

Read about the top 5 health benefits of carrots and then find more inspiration on carrot dishes with our guide on 20 ways with carrots.

Make this fluffy and spicy pilau rice, the perfect accompaniment to a flavourful curry. For more side dishes perfect for accompanying your Indian recipes, check out our article on the best side dishes to serve with a curry.

Roast potatoes are a classic Sunday lunch accompaniment for a reason – there’s nothing better than a crunchy exterior giving way to a perfectly fluffy centre. Add gravy and your favourite meat and you’re in for a fantastic bite every time.

Discover more recipes to help you cook the perfect roastie every time with our roast potato recipes.

Zhoug is a spicy, bright green Middle Eastern sauce that brings this summer side dish alive. This is a great recipe for when you want a quick lunch as it can be ready in only 20 minutes.

Discover more giant couscous recipes, great for adding a delicious chewy texture to dishes.

Indulge in mac and cheese perfection. This rich side dish uses a blend of mature cheddar and parmesan, crowned with a crunchy topping made from a baguette. If you’re vegan, our vegan mac and cheese ingeniously employs cashews, carrots, potatoes and nutritional yeast to replicate the texture and flavour of the classic.

Elevate a wholesome chickpea salad with a dash of harissa, adding a vibrant twist to your plate. This no-cook dish takes only 10 minutes, and makes the perfect side dish to complement slow-cooked Greek lamb.

Chickpeas are often classed as a superfood. Read our helpful article about them and other storecupboard superfoods, then learn more chickpea recipes with our 20 ways with chickpeas guide.

These golden parsnips strike the perfect balance between earthiness and a sweetness, creating an irresistible addition to your roast dinner or Christmas feast. They’re also quick and easy to prepare, allowing you more time to take part in the festivities.

Discover the top 5 health benefits of parsnips and then learn how to better incorporate them into your diet with our guide 20 ways with parsnips.

This easy Italian classic is bursting with the fresh flavours of summer produce, perfect for a gathering with friends.

Make the most of summer produce with our summer recipes, and then check out our best-ever fresh tomato recipes for more inspiration on salads, traybakes and more.

These three-ingredient, three-step sweet potato fries, make for a tasty side dish to accompany barbecued meats and vegetables. In case the weather isn’t as sunny as you’d like, explore our air-fryer sweet potato fries for a convenient and indoor-friendly alternative.

Discover more sweet potato recipes and what to do with sweet potato, a high-fibre alternative to classic white potato.

Elevate your Chinese feast with these quick, healthy garlic green beans, made from just four ingredients and ready in 15 minutes. They also pair brilliantly with fish dishes like our teriyaki salmon parcels or microwave orange & soy salmon parcels.

Saag aloo is a classic Indian dish featuring potatoes fried in spices and spinach. It’s great for serving with an Indian feast as it’s vegan, so everyone can enjoy it.

Discover more vegetarian Indian recipes, including vegetarian curry recipes.

Encourage the kids to join you in the kitchen for some fun making this healthy coleslaw. It’s a great way for them to practise chopping and measuring, and since no cooking is required, they can take the lead confidently.

More like this

Discover more recipes perfect for making with kids in our kids’ cooking recipes.

Layer thin slices of potato with cream, garlic and gruyere cheese for a decadent potato side dish. And if you’re following a vegan diet there’s no need to miss out, with our creamy vegan dauphinoise recipe.

Check out our 10 tips for next-level dauphinoise potatoes.

Serve your crispy onion bhajis with cooling cucumber and mint raita as a snack, or eat alongside a homemade curry. You’ll be surprised by how easy they are to make, and you can follow along with our step-by-step video for extra help.

Onion bhajis are a great side dish with little spice. If you’re not a spice lover but would love to try some Indian-style cooking, check out our guide on the 10 best mild Indian curries and how to make a curry less spicy.

Make this tasty, healthy Mexican side dish in just five minutes, using tomatoes, onion, garlic, lime, coriander and white wine vinegar. Serve it with nachos or as an addition to a build-your-own burrito table.

Our best salsas make the perfect addition to any Mexican feast. Check out more salsa recipes, including vegetarian, healthy and gluten-free options.

Make your own healthy egg-fried rice with our simple recipe. Use leftover rice, or cook and dry it on a plate before using so it doesn’t stick to the wok.

Read our article on how to make the perfect egg-fried rice for more tips and tricks before reading about the top 5 health benefits of rice.

Chicken wings make an excellent addition to a buffet – just be sure to have plenty of napkins on hand, as these Korean wings come coated in a tantalisingly spicy and sticky sauce.

Browse our collection of Korean recipes, from fried chicken to bibimbap.

Make this classic Italian tricolore salad for a starter or side. It’s incredibly simple but is a real delight when made with perfectly ripe tomatoes.

Discover more mozzarella recipes, basil recipes and Italian-inspired recipes.

Being both vegan and gluten-free, guacamole is a fantastic, crowd-pleasing side. Tailor the spice levels to your liking by adjusting the number of jalapeños.

Discover more guacamole recipes, using avocado or peas.

Try these tteokbokki for a quick and easy Korean side dish. They are a popular street food made from rice cakes, normally served in a red spicy broth.

Try more street food recipes to eat your way around the globe.

This homemade Italian bread is a great side dish for pasta, allowing you to mop up every last bit of silky sauce.

Rustle up another of our rustic focaccia recipes or try another Italian bread, such as our crusty ciabatta.

Make this tasty Mexican rice to serve a crowd. Our recipe is vegan, but if everyone you’re cooking for eats meat, some chopped bacon in with the onions works well.

Creating delicious vegan meals is easy when you have rice to hand, so check out our vegan rice recipes for fragrant pilafs, zingy salads and comforting risottos.

Serve up these crisp vegan samosas as a tasty starter or side dish with your favourite curry. They also make great buffet dish for your next party.

Check out more of our samosa recipes. You can have sweet or savoury fillings and easily make them using shop-bought filo pastry.

Try our creamed spinach for a simple vegetarian side dish that tastes great with salmon. This recipe serves 8 people, but you can easily adjust the quantities to serve as many as required.

Try our best-ever spinach recipes, from satisfying soups to tasty pastries, frittatas, salads and family-friendly curries.

This perennially popular side is a family favourite for a reason, pairing seamlessly with classics like chilli con carne and spaghetti bolognese.

The taste of warm, buttery corn on the cob is hard to beat on a summer day, and it makes a great side dish to spicy chicken like our next-level BBQ chicken or barbecued Thai chicken.

Enjoyed these side dishes? Check out more ideas for serving a crowd…

Best ever Christmas sides

Ultimate sports night menu

Barbecue sides recipes

Our best healthy Christmas sides

Easter side recipes

Christmas menu for a crowd

Vegetarian side recipes

Thanksgiving side recipes

Summer side dish recipes

Courgette side dish recipes

Vegan Christmas side recipes