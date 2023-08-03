Writing lessons might be a fun activity for you (all the things you’ll do!) or it may be a necessary evil (so many boxes to fill). Either way, it’s an important part of teaching and can make or break your week, month, and year. Whether you’re a brand-new teacher or an experienced educator looking for some new ideas, these lesson plan examples offer inspiration for every subject and every grade level.
Lesson Plan Sections
Many lesson plans include some or all of the following sections.
- Objective: These should be specific and measurable. Often they align with Common Core or other learning standards.
- Materials: List any items you’ll need, including worksheets or handouts, school supplies, etc.
- Activities: This is usually the longest section, where you’ll lay out what the lesson and its activities look like. Some teachers write these in great detail. Others include just an overview to help them plan.
- Assessment: How will you assess your students’ learning? This could be a formal assessment or something simple like an exit ticket. (Get lots of formative assessment ideas here.)
- Differentiation: Describe how you’ll vary the level of difficulty for students at all levels, including any enrichment for early finishers.
Preschool Lesson Plan Examples
Some people think preschool is just playtime, but pre-K teachers know better! Here are some of the ways preschool teachers plan for their lessons.
Weekly Lesson Plan
Weekly preschool lesson planning helps you plan each day and ensure you’re tackling all the most important skills.
Learn more: Venngage Pre-K Weekly Lesson Plan Template
Pre-K Theme Lesson Plan
If you like to plan by theme, try a template like this. It includes space for a variety of activities that fit your topic.
Learn more: Pre-K Printable Fun
Alphabet Letter Lesson Plan
If you’re focusing on a new letter of the alphabet each week, try lesson planning like this. You can see the week at a glance, including all the materials and books you’ll need.
Learn more: Alphabet Letter Lesson Plan by This Crafty Mom
Centers Lesson Plan
Your centers need some planning too! Whether you change them out weekly, monthly, or as needed, use plans like these to stay prepared.
Learn more: Pocket of Preschool
Weekly Unit Lesson Plan
Adding pops of color and a few images can make it easier to locate the lesson plan you’re looking for in a snap!
Learn more: Weekly Weather Unit Lesson Plan by This Crafty Mom Since elementary teachers tackle multiple subjects every day, their lesson plans might look like a general overview. Or they may prepare more detailed lesson plans for each topic to help them stay on track. The choice is up to you.
Don’t be afraid to write out your lesson plans by hand! A side-by-side setup like this lets you see a whole week at once. We love the use of color to highlight special things like fire drills.
Learn more: Mrs. Jones Creation Station
Planning a whole year may seem daunting, but it can show you where you’re going to need to stretch a unit and where you can circle back and review. Mrs. D from Mrs. D’s Corner has ideas on how to structure a yearlong lesson plan using Google Sheets.
Learn more: Mrs. D’s Corner
This example on adding three numbers together can be altered to fit any math lesson plan.
Learn more: Tunstall’s Teaching Tidbits
While these are elementary art lesson plan examples, you can easily use this style for teaching art at upper levels too.
Learn more: Artsy Blevs
Lesson planning for special education looks different than general classroom lessons in that the lessons have to cover specific IEP goals and include lots and lots of progress monitoring. The Bender Bunch starts each lesson with independent work (read: IEP practice) and then heads into mini-lessons and group work.
Learn more: The Bender Bunch
Interactive read-alouds aren’t something that should be “on the fly.” The Colorful Apple explains how to choose a book, get to know it, and get ready to teach it. Once you’re in the book, sticky notes may be the best lesson-planning tool you have for marking questions and vocabulary words you want to point out to students.
Learn more: The Colorful Apple
Including images of your anchor charts is a great idea! That way, you can pull one out and have it ready to go in advance.
Learn more: Mrs. Jones’s Class
The 5Es stand for Engagement, Exploration, Explanation, Elaborate, Evaluate. This type of lesson planning can be helpful for students as they work through each of the 5Es related to the topic you’re studying.
Learn more: What I Have Learned Teaching
If you like to plan your lessons in more detail, take a look at this elementary science lesson plan example.
Learn more: Venngage Science Lesson Plan Template
Lots of elementary schools have differentiated reading groups. Use a template like this one to plan for each one, all on one page.
Learn more: The First Grade Fairy Tales
Gym teachers will love this lesson plan idea, which includes directions for playing the games.
Learn more: American Coaching Academy
Plan out the skills and songs you’ll need for a meaningful music class with a lesson plan like this one.
Learn more: Victoria Boler At the middle and high school levels, teachers often need more detailed plans for each class, which they may teach multiple times a day. Here are some examples to try.
Google Sheets (or Excel) is terrific for lesson planning! Create a new tab for each week, unit, or class.
Learn more: Busy Miss Beebe
This example shows how you can plan out a week’s worth of lessons at once, and see the entire week all in one spot. This example is for history, but you could use this for math, ELA, or social studies too.
Learn more: Coaching History on Teachers Pay Teachers
A pacing guide or outline works for both you and your students. Share it at the beginning of a unit to let them know what’s ahead.
Learn more: Read it. Write it. Learn it.
5E lesson plans (Engagement, Exploration, Explanation, Elaborate, Evaluate) are great for middle and high school as well. This example is for science, but you can use the 5E structure across all lessons.
Learn more: Teach Science With Fergy
When students are in math intervention, they’re reviewing material they learned last week or last year. Lesson plans need to provide time for them to activate their prior knowledge (and make sure they’re remembering it all correctly) before reteaching and practice.
Buy it: Teachers Pay Teachers
At some point, you’ll know what students are doing each day, you’ll just need some reminders for questions to ask and key points to cover. The nice thing about using sticky notes for lesson planning is if you get ahead or behind schedule, you can move the entire sticky note lesson to another day.
Learn more: The Wise & Witty Teacher
Read more ways to use sticky notes in the classroom.
If your school uses Understanding by Design or other backwards planning, you’ll be thinking about the outcome first and working back from there (rather than forward from an activity or task). Backwards planning lesson plans are intensive, but they’re also something you can use over and over, modifying them slightly for each group of students you have.
Learn more: Vanderbilt Center for Teaching
Detailed lesson plans take longer to prepare, but they make it easier on the day (especially if you wind up needing a sub).
Learn more: Venngage Visual Arts Lesson Plan Template
Whether you’re teaching English as a second language (ESL) or a foreign language to English speakers, this lesson plan style is perfect.
Learn more: Teaching English Abroad
Use a lesson plan like this for choir, orchestra, band, or individual music lessons.
Learn more: Melody Soup
If your instruction includes both computer-based and in-person elements, this lesson plan idea might be just what you need.
Learn more: Hot Lunch Tray
This kind of lesson planning isn’t for everyone, but the extreme simplicity works well for some. Describe what students will learn, how they will learn it, and how they’ll demonstrate their knowledge.
Learn more: Cult of Pedagogy
Elementary School Lesson Plan Examples
Weekly Overview Lesson Plan
Yearlong Schedule
Guided Math Lesson Plan
Art Lesson Plan
Special Education Lesson Plans
Interactive Read-Aloud Plan
Social Studies Lesson Plan
5E Lesson Plan for Elementary School
Science Lesson Plans
Reading Groups Lesson Plan
P.E. Lesson Plan
Music Class Lesson Plan
Middle and High School Lesson Plan Examples
Google Sheets Lesson Plans
Weekly History Plan
Outline and Pacing Guide Lesson Plan
5E Lessons in Middle and High School
Math Intervention Plans
The Sticky-Note Lesson Plan
Backwards Planning Lesson Plan
Visual Arts Lesson Plan
ESL or Foreign Language Lesson Plan
Music Lesson Plan
Blended Learning Lesson Plan
One-Sentence Lesson Plan
Google Sheets (or Excel) is terrific for lesson planning! Create a new tab for each week, unit, or class.
Learn more: Busy Miss Beebe
This example shows how you can plan out a week’s worth of lessons at once, and see the entire week all in one spot. This example is for history, but you could use this for math, ELA, or social studies too.
Learn more: Coaching History on Teachers Pay Teachers
A pacing guide or outline works for both you and your students. Share it at the beginning of a unit to let them know what’s ahead.
Learn more: Read it. Write it. Learn it.
5E lesson plans (Engagement, Exploration, Explanation, Elaborate, Evaluate) are great for middle and high school as well. This example is for science, but you can use the 5E structure across all lessons.
Learn more: Teach Science With Fergy
When students are in math intervention, they’re reviewing material they learned last week or last year. Lesson plans need to provide time for them to activate their prior knowledge (and make sure they’re remembering it all correctly) before reteaching and practice.
Buy it: Teachers Pay Teachers
At some point, you’ll know what students are doing each day, you’ll just need some reminders for questions to ask and key points to cover. The nice thing about using sticky notes for lesson planning is if you get ahead or behind schedule, you can move the entire sticky note lesson to another day.
Learn more: The Wise & Witty Teacher
Read more ways to use sticky notes in the classroom.
If your school uses Understanding by Design or other backwards planning, you’ll be thinking about the outcome first and working back from there (rather than forward from an activity or task). Backwards planning lesson plans are intensive, but they’re also something you can use over and over, modifying them slightly for each group of students you have.
Learn more: Vanderbilt Center for Teaching
Detailed lesson plans take longer to prepare, but they make it easier on the day (especially if you wind up needing a sub).
Learn more: Venngage Visual Arts Lesson Plan Template
Whether you’re teaching English as a second language (ESL) or a foreign language to English speakers, this lesson plan style is perfect.
Learn more: Teaching English Abroad
Use a lesson plan like this for choir, orchestra, band, or individual music lessons.
Learn more: Melody Soup
If your instruction includes both computer-based and in-person elements, this lesson plan idea might be just what you need.
Learn more: Hot Lunch Tray
This kind of lesson planning isn’t for everyone, but the extreme simplicity works well for some. Describe what students will learn, how they will learn it, and how they’ll demonstrate their knowledge.
Learn more: Cult of Pedagogy
