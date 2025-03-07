Images: Getty Images/ Supplied

Danijela Kulk, general manager, Arabian Automobiles Sales (Nissan, INFINITI and Renault)

Having spent years in the GCC’s automotive industry, I have faced both challenges and opportunities in a fiercely competitive environment. As a woman in leadership, I have often found my capabilities scrutinised. But rather than allowing this to discourage me, I transformed it into fuel — fuel to rise higher, push boundaries, and prove that determination and resilience are forces to be reckoned with. Leadership, especially in male-dominated industries, is demanding. But with every challenge comes an opportunity to grow, to inspire, and to pave the way for others.

Women bring unique strengths; empathy, adaptability, and the ability to juggle multiple responsibilities with grace. These aren’t just soft skills; they are the very traits that drive meaningful transformation. We don’t just lead, we elevate, we challenge, and we innovate.

Great leadership is about balance, the harmony between data-driven decisions and emotional intelligence. It is about fostering cultures where diverse perspectives are not just welcomed but are essential for success. Women have an innate ability to ask tough questions, to spark important conversations, and to ensure that every voice is heard. By embracing collaboration and navigating complexities with confidence, we contribute to stronger, more inclusive organisations.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, let’s remember that leadership isn’t just about the titles we hold or the targets we achieve — it’s about authenticity.

It’s about showing up as our true selves, owning our space, and knowing that our voices matter just as much as anyone else’s.

Success is not just about relentless effort; it’s also about self-care. We cannot pour from an empty cup. Prioritising our well-being, surrounding ourselves with supportive mentors, and building networks that uplift us are just as important as any professional milestone.

To every woman striving to make her mark, know this: You are capable, you are strong, and you belong at the table.

Keep breaking barriers. Keep lifting others as you rise. And most importantly, never doubt the power you hold to shape the future.

Here’s to women who lead, who inspire, and who redefine what’s possible.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, group CEO of 2PointZero

The future belongs to those who dare to shape it. As we navigate a fast-changing world, my advice to the next generation of women leaders is this: don’t wait for doors to open — build your own. And when faced with a choice, take the one that scares you most — that’s how you grow.

Throughout my journey, I have seen that real transformation — whether in business, technology, or society — thrives on bold decision-making and diversity of thought. Women must have a seat at the table — not just as contributors, but as architects of the future.

In the UAE, we are setting a global benchmark for women’s leadership, proving that given the opportunity, women don’t just participate — they lead and redefine industries. That means championing financial literacy, amplifying women’s leadership, and driving investments into high-impact, inclusive enterprises.

The path won’t always be easy. You will face setbacks and doubt. But progress is built by those who challenge the status quo. Stand firm in your vision, invest in your skills, and uplift others. Because when women lead, growth is inclusive, industries evolve and societies prosper.

Shaista Asif, group CEO, PureHealth

Women in the UAE are leading across industries, driving innovation, and shaping the future of business, healthcare, and technology. This progress is built on a national commitment to empowering women through policies, initiatives, and opportunities that ensure they excel at every level. The UAE has set a global benchmark for women’s leadership, creating an environment where ambition is met with action and potential is turned into impact.

At PureHealth, we see this every day. As the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, we are transforming the future of longevity, and patient care. Women are at the forefront of this change, leading groundbreaking advancements that redefine healthcare and improve lives. Their contributions are not only shaping our industry but also strengthening the foundations of a healthier, more sustainable future.

To the next generation of women leaders, the path is clear, lead with conviction, embrace innovation, and drive meaningful change. Leadership is about action, impact, and shaping what comes next. The UAE has proven that when women lead, entire industries evolve. It is now up to us to build on this foundation and set new standards for generations to come.”

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO, Emirates Literature Foundation

Continuous learning and listening are key to good leadership. Managing relationships is challenging, but with empathy and an understanding of people’s strengths and weaknesses, everything falls into place, creating a strong foundation for both your organisation and career. One can have the best training and ideas, but emotional intelligence remains the core of leadership.

I wholeheartedly believe women can do anything — something I’ve seen firsthand working with powerful female leaders. Balancing motherhood while leading a fast-growing non-profit has reinforced this belief. Both roles must coexist, especially in early childhood, for the benefit of society.

Personal branding is often discussed, but to me, it’s about defining what you stand for. My advice to young women entering the workplace is simple: be authentic. Know your worth and stay true to your values.

Mariam Al Musharrekh, group executive director of HR, Miral

As the world continues to evolve at an incredible pace, it offers a variety of exciting opportunities for women to explore. The thirst for knowledge will be your most valuable asset – whether through formal education, online courses, or simply engaging in insightful conversations, cultivating a mindset of continuous learning is key to ensuring personal and professional growth. Speaking of growth, it is never linear and always comes with unexpected turns.

Leaning into the detours can often lead to new possibilities – don’t be afraid to trust your intuition and explore them. A key element that could help you better navigate these situations is to surround yourself with individuals who inspire you, challenge you to grow, and celebrate your successes Also, invest in your personal development to drive your professional growth.

Exploring new hobbies and engaging in activities that bring you joy while prioritising your wellbeing. Finally, contribute to something larger than yourself, whether through volunteering, mentorship, or simply acts of kindness, as it can be profoundly rewarding.

Chantal Schoombie, CHRO, Aramex

Leaders face many challenges, and women leaders are no exception. Women juggle multiple roles — professional, familial, and personal. Often, the role of ‘self’ receives the least attention. Balancing responsibilities can range from getting children to school on time to leading strategic agendas, motivating teams, and managing personal brands. These challenges evolve with changes in communication, technology, and the macro environment.

Successful female leaders navigate these complexities by embracing gratitude. Having gratitude ensures we are appreciative of what we have, irrespective of how difficult things may be, and gives rise to two other fundamental leadership traits: empathy and resilience.

Building resilience and having empathy are critical in the current landscape where things are changing constantly and, if underestimated, can easily lead to anxiety and burnout. Developing these types of soft skills is imperative to know your bandwidth, how to prioritise, self-care, and safeguard memorable moments in and outside the workplace.

Networking is equally vital for success. It facilitates learning, provides support, and helps leaders find mentors and allies.

Dr Mody AlKhalaf, director – Learning and Development, Riyadh Air

Embrace the opportunity to learn and grow in a unique environment — not only being in a sector with fewer women but also being part of a large international startup that gives you access to some of the world’s best expertise.

Adopt a lifelong learner mentality, not only by actively seeking professional growth through formal training but also by optimising your job to be a continuous learning opportunity: listen, watch, learn, and apply what you learned to achieve your aspirational goals.

Constantly seek out opportunities that challenge you and broaden your skill set. Don’t shy away from stepping out of your comfort zone — growth often comes from the most unexpected experiences.

Prioritise your wellbeing and always surround yourself with relationships that inspire and support you.

Find causes that are meaningful to you and dedicate some of your time to giving back. This will broaden your perspective and strengthen your leadership abilities.

Finally, stay curious, resilient and confident — the sky is truly the limit.

Iman Al Omrani, chief digital advisor, AWS

Always embrace new opportunities, even if your initial instinct is to decline. Saying “no” creates self-imposed limitations on your true potential. Remember that continuous learning is crucial, but practical application transforms theory into real-world impact that is far more profound. We must always value the journey to success, as there are no shortcuts to growth.

I strongly believe in the importance of prioritising work-life balance from the beginning, distinguishing between management and leadership, and upholding integrity as your guiding principle. I believe it’s also important to impart knowledge freely, at any given opportunity, and I never underestimate the power of teamwork.

Also, remember that a single setback doesn’t define the overall outcome, it’s how we respond that counts. Empathy is also essential in today’s world, in how we communicate and understand how emotions influence individuals and their performance.

My advice to all young women is to strive to be their authentic best — in life and business.

Ellora-Julie Parekh, chief sustainability officer, Al Futtaim Group

My advice to all the young women out there is simple: First, seek passion over perception. As a STEM graduate in electrical engineering and a trumpet player, I often found myself in male-dominated spaces. But what mattered was that I was doing what I loved and excelling at it.

Second, surround yourself with people who inspire you. Instead of seeking one role model, I have found it more powerful to have a diverse group of mentors — both men and women — who offer different perspectives. For advice on navigating the C-suite, connect with experienced female executives. For insights into cultural nuances, seek out individuals with shared backgrounds.

Lastly, specialise to stand out. Women are often multi-talented, but true success comes from mastering a specialised skill. In a world driven by expertise, standing out requires a depth of knowledge — whether in AI, sports, or any field you choose.

Stay passionate, build your network, and carve your niche. The world needs more women breaking barriers and leading the way.

Samia Bouazza, group CEO and MD at Multiply Group

First, believe in yourself, no one else will do it for you. Don’t wait for validation, believe in your potential and create action plans before anyone else. Visualise your end goal, hold onto that vision, and work relentlessly toward it until it becomes reality. The path won’t be a straight line but persistence, discipline, ego management, and remembering your ‘WHY’ will get you there.

Along the way, be prepared for the uncomfortable truth: not everyone will like you, and not everyone will cheer you on, and that’s okay. The more you push boundaries, the more resistance you’ll face. What matters is staying focused, trusting your instincts, and making decisions that serve the bigger picture, if you are a listed company stay focused on your shareholders.

Eliminate distractions: doubts, negative thoughts, noise, small details and external flattery. Consider anything that stands between you and your bottom line as your enemy and fight it.

Always be ready to adapt and evolve. Keep learning, and enhance your tech and AI skills. You can only grow if you embrace change with confidence.”

Reenita Das, SVP and partner – Healthcare and Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan

Today, ‘equality’ is a major challenge across all segments of society. We are also going through a period of workforce transformation. Generative artificial intelligence is rewiring how we work, think, and live. I believe that in the next few years, 70 per cent of the job skill requirements will change. Due to technological advancements, the demand for soft skills – such as empathy, team building, leadership, collaboration, consensus-building, and inclusivity – will increase.

We know women are uniquely positioned and superior in the above-mentioned traits and they can inherently bring these much-needed qualities to the workspace.

However, in a male-dominated world, women face systemic barriers — limited access to key leadership opportunities, unconscious bias, and the pressure to constantly prove their worth. Guilt and regret are two of the biggest barriers for women.

We must help women to stop self-sabotage, step up, gain more confidence, and own their leadership potential.

Priyanka Lakhani, SVP Commercial, EMEA, Collinson International

Cultivating strong relationships through networking and maintaining a global perspective will help you better understand diverse markets and trends.

Continuous learning is essential — staying updated on industry innovations and regulations while remaining resilient will help you navigate the industry’s dynamic challenges and opportunities.

It is important to foster an environment where gender does not limit potential. For women to succeed, in addition to support from fellow women, they need strong backing from business leaders who prioritise diversity. Achieving female leadership involves creating spaces where women can thrive and lead.

While progress has been made in advancing women into leadership roles, the journey is ongoing. Today’s market demands not just adaptation but active advocacy for the voices of women.

Susana Rodriguez, COO – Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle

The best advice I can give to younger women is to take risks and say yes to challenges — even when they feel unprepared. Growth happens outside of our comfort zones, and too often, women hold back from opportunities because they don’t check every box.

Apply for that job, take on that leadership role, speak up in that meeting — trust yourself to figure things out along the way. Whether in career, further studies, or community engagement, boldness opens doors that hesitation never will.

The path may not always be clear, but by embracing challenges, you’ll create your opportunities and redefine what’s possible.

Rasha Ghanem, director of Public Affairs and Communications, Ford Middle East

To young women navigating today’s complex world, my advice is to “stay real”. Cultivate and fiercely protect your authenticity. In a world overflowing with fake news, artificial identities, and endless filters, we’re surrounded by a saturation of curated online personas and external pressures. Embrace your individuality – your unique blend of strengths, vulnerabilities, and aspirations – with pride and confidence.

Self-reflect, understand your values, identify your passions, and define your boundaries. These become your anchors to keep you grounded, and your compass to guide you through inevitable challenges and societal expectations.

Authenticity, not conformity, is the key to lasting impact. It’s your superpower. It fosters trust, attracts meaningful opportunities, and empowers you to lead with integrity.

Stand tall, celebrate your progress, and learn from your setbacks.

Jessica Hollander-Torres, chief commercial officer, A1RWATER

My number one piece of advice to young women is this: Bet on yourself.

The path to success rarely comes neatly packaged, and some of the most fulfilling career moves happen in unexpected ways. Learn to get comfortable with uncertainty, trust your instincts, and take risks — especially early in your career. Even if things don’t go as planned, there’s always time, space, and support to rebuild.

Relationships are another cornerstone of growth. Build your network before you need it and cultivate a trusted “board of advisors” for life, people who offer perspective and honest feedback across career, wellness, and personal growth. Success isn’t a solo journey. The right network will fuel your ambition, hold you accountable, and remind you of your strengths when doubt creeps in.

In an era of AI and rapid technological shifts, your greatest advantage will be clarity on the unique value you bring and your ability to adapt and evolve. Invest in trust, nurture meaningful relationships, and stay grounded in your values.

Melanie de Souza, executive director, Destination Marketing at the Royal Commission for AlUla

My advice to younger women is to trust your capabilities, challenge yourself, and stay open to new opportunities. When I was offered the chance to work at my current job, I hesitated at first. Ultimately, I took the chance to embrace the opportunity and adapt to a new environment and culture, which is so proudly redefining the place of women in society.

I encourage young women at the start of their careers to define their ultimate ambitions, to ensure they have the academic qualifications that are commensurate and to avail opportunities that are consistent with the defined pathway. Confidence and self-belief are critical. Trust yourself…you’re capable of so much more than you may think.

Amani Al Moajil, country director – Saudi Arabia, Enova by Veolia

Throughout my journey in the energy and facilities management sector — an industry where women leaders have been rare — I’ve learned that success is built on discipline, joy, and kindness.

First, self-discipline is the foundation of growth. Whether managing a team, advancing your career, or balancing your personal life, discipline keeps you focused and resilient. Set standards for yourself and commit to them daily.

Second, make work enjoyable. Passion fuels excellence, but fun sustains it. When you enjoy what you do, you perform better, overcome challenges more easily, and maintain a healthier mindset.

Finally, kindness matters. In any profession, people prefer working with those who uplift, support, and inspire. Technical skills can be learned, but the ability to foster positive relationships is invaluable.

Noaf AlTurki, board director and VP, Corporate Affairs, Rawabi Holding

I am privileged to be part of a workplace that actively supports women’s development and provides a nurturing and empowering environment for them to grow and thrive.

Mentorship is something I hold close to my heart. I strongly believe that for women to flourish, they need to connect with inspirational mentors who will guide, challenge, and motivate them. Surrounding yourself with strong, empowering leaders is essential—they uplift you while pushing you to achieve more.

To truly accelerate action, women must also engage with the broader community, empowering others to find their voice and make an impact.

Today, young women’s active participation is no longer just a symbolic gesture — it is a necessity for our collective growth and success as a society.

Gita Ghaemmaghami, leader, Communications and PR, LIXIL IMEA

Starting out in the workplace as a young female is full of exciting prospects, but also unique challenges. I advise young females to focus on organizational skills such as time management, prioritising, and adaptability in fast-paced environments, and they should be in a good position to thrive and work toward a leadership track.

Never stop upskilling. The marketplace is changing faster than ever, and lifelong learning is the hallmark of all great leaders. These skills range from technical knowledge to soft skills like communication, negotiation, and emotional intelligence, all of which are essential for success.

Try to find mentors, mostly, learn from professionals who have very much experience and great knowledge about their field. I believe it is important to have a ‘big picture’ mentality and look ahead to potential challenges and problems and pursue solutions-based approaches. Leadership is not the domain of knowledge; it’s the domain of enabling teams, decision-making, and taking others on board.

Last but not least, have faith in yourself and claim your space.

Indu Govindan, director Abra, and co-founder, Jea

My advice for younger women is to challenge yourself to do what scares you — it’s where true transformation begins. Most decisions we make aren’t permanent, yet we often spend more time worrying about the outcome than actually taking steps toward change. We tend to overanalyse, mapping out endless pros and cons, which can lead to decision paralysis.

As someone who has built a career spanning consulting, strategy, and entrepreneurship — working across multiple countries and countless industries from finance to luxury retail — I’ve learned that every decision is just one step in a much larger journey. Being young gives you the luxury of time to learn, relearn, and adjust. More often than not, you’ll have another chance, and if things don’t go as planned, you’ll walk away with a lesson that shapes your worldview.

This mindset is especially important because our appetite for risk shrinks as we get older when family or financial responsibilities take priority. I’ve seen firsthand how embracing bold choices can lead to incredible growth.

Sophie Simpson, MD, Middle East, Atteline

One of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever learned in my career is simple, perhaps cliche, but true in not only work but also life: Don’t shoot the messenger.

Whether it’s a client, journalist, or colleague, take a step back before reacting. Everyone has their pressures and challenges, and understanding their perspective will make you a better leader. The best leaders aren’t the ones who speak the most — they’re the ones who listen, ask the right questions, and create space for better conversations. Staying calm, assessing the situation, and responding with purpose and empathy will serve you well in any industry.

And never stop learning.

The world moves fast, and the best way to keep up is to surround yourself with people who know more than you. Hire them, learn from them, and let them challenge your thinking. The moment you think you have all the answers is the moment you stop growing. Stay curious, stay open, and always look at the bigger picture.

Marina Rabei, co-founder and managing partner, Avantcha Tea

If I could offer one piece of advice to young women, it would be to take more risks, embrace failure early, and trust in the resilience you are building. When I set out to create my business with my partners, I didn’t have a blueprint to follow. However, what I did have was a vision to establish a purpose-driven brand and workplace where individuals can thrive. I was also willing to work tirelessly and dared to learn from every misstep.

Failure isn’t the opposite of success; it’s a necessary part of the journey. Time is precious; every lesson you gain will serve you in ways you may not yet realise.

One important lesson I learned the hard way is that asking for help is perfectly acceptable. The strongest leaders surround themselves with people who challenge, support and uplift them.

Know that your dreams are valid and achievable. Engage with your community, seek mentors, and never allow self-doubt to hold you back from taking that first step.

Stephanie Emile, general manager, Binance Dubai

Whether you’re just stepping into the industry, considering a shift, or still finding your path — never stop learning or expanding your horizons.

We live in an era where change is constant, opportunities are limitless, and knowledge is more accessible than ever. Yet, I know how easy it is to feel stuck — in a role, in a career, or in expectations that don’t quite fit. That feeling can be isolating, but it should never define you.

Don’t let anyone box you in. Don’t let anyone make you feel like just because you’re a woman, you shouldn’t have the same opportunities as anyone else. Being a woman can be a great advantage — we bring unique perspectives, strengths, and resilience to the table.

Growth happens when you push beyond those moments of doubt when you seek knowledge beyond what’s expected, and when you permit yourself to evolve. Every step you take — every challenge you embrace — expands not only your career but also your confidence and potential.

Dr Selina Neri, CEO, dean and co-founder, Institute for Future Readiness

Women are diamonds – resilient, brilliant, and shaped by challenges. I have made being a woman my superpower. Everybody wants to shine, but few are willing to endure the pressure that forms a diamond.

Choose your battles carefully. We cannot fight every fight. Instead, ask yourself: “Is this worth it?” Over my 35-year career, I have worked for toxic leaders. I could have fought countless battles. Instead, I focused on the one battle that would matter most: moving forward and getting out of the way. Leadership starts with leading ourselves.

Find what brings you joy in life and make it your personal and professional purpose. For many years, financial independence was my driving force. Over time, I realised my deeper sources of fulfilment – physical and intellectual stimulation, continuous learning, working with people I admire and respect, and calling the UAE my home.

Build genuine relationships, create deep social capital, the safety net that accompanies you throughout your career, and treasure human connections for mutual support.

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa

When women rise, industries and economies thrive. An inclusive workforce fuels innovation, productivity, decision-making, financial performance, and employee engagement.

It is important to seek mentorship, build strong networks, and embrace challenges. Success is about talent and determination. Being adaptable, stepping out of your comfort zone, and bringing fresh perspectives with confidence will create impact and enable progress.

Choose organisations that foster continuous learning, value ambition, and provide equal opportunities. Growth happens when you take risks, learn from setbacks, and keep moving forward.

Seize opportunities, believe in your potential, and shape the future with confidence.

Nazneen Abbas, VP, Continental Group

There’s a truth I’ve come to understand over the years: life is unpredictable, and the best way to prepare for it is through knowledge and planning. I learned this lesson in a deeply personal way after being widowed in my early thirties, unprepared for the financial responsibilities that lay ahead. Having never worked or managed finances on my own, I found myself navigating a future I wasn’t ready for.

That experience taught me the importance of financial awareness. It’s easy to feel secure, but stability can change in the blink of an eye. I learned that financial security isn’t something to take for granted — it’s something we build and nurture, no matter where we are in life. Life can change unexpectedly, and the only way to steady ourselves is by being informed, planning, and staying prepared. Though I started from scratch, gaining control over my finances brought me a sense of freedom and confidence I hadn’t known before.

Legacy planning is also an important part of the journey. It’s not just about inheritance; it’s about the decisions we make now and the impact we leave behind. Financial independence allows us to live with purpose and build a meaningful legacy.

To young women: take charge of your finances, plan for the unexpected, and invest in a future that reflects your independence and the legacy you want to create.

Fatima Al Dhaheri, head of AGWA Cluster, ADIO

For younger women navigating their lives, careers and personal growth, my advice is simple: embrace exploration and remain open to change. Life is a journey filled with limitless possibilities, so feel free to try new things, even if they seem outside of your comfort zone. Do not be afraid to pivot or change direction along the way — your path doesn’t have to be linear.

It’s often the unexpected turns that lead to the greatest growth and fulfilment. When pursuing a career or furthering your studies, look beyond simply mastering a single discipline. Broaden your horizons by learning from different perspectives. Whether it’s picking up a new skill, starting a side project, or exploring different industries, the more you expose yourself to, the more you’ll grow.

Equally important is giving back to your community. Active engagement fosters a sense of purpose and allows you to make a positive impact on others. Finally, remember to enjoy the process. You are still young, with the ability to shape your future.

Explore the world, seize new opportunities, and trust that every experience will contribute to your growth. You are capable of achieving great things.

Ida Banek, founder and CEO, Ouronyx

My career trajectory hasn’t been clear-cut with a linear progression. Instead, it has been an incredibly rewarding journey that taught me the power of resilience, the importance of vision and the impact of leading with empathy.

For those wanting to grow a career, I have a few words of advice based on the recent journey I have taken myself: “Trust your story and your heart to stay the course towards your vision.”

Throughout the year, there are countless instances when we are bogged down by operational tasks, challenged, and sometimes even disheartened. It is in these very moments that we need our tenacity and trust in our vision to move us forward.

But vision alone isn’t enough for success. Success in business, as in life, is driven by risk-taking and is accelerated by constructive failures. So don’t get stuck in the familiar: stumbling and falling is the only way to learn how to walk. Some of the greatest names in history have failed, and rather than letting fear of failure cripple them, they’ve accepted mistakes as part of the overall plan.

So always shoot for the moon, and if you miss it: you’ll still land among the stars.

Sunidhi Pasan, group CEO, Finstreet

The financial industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by innovation and digitalization. For the next generation of women stepping into leadership roles, success will come from the ability to adapt, think strategically, and lead with conviction.

My advice is to approach every challenge as an opportunity to reshape the status quo. The most impactful leaders are those who are not only technically proficient but also resilient, forward-thinking, and committed to their vision. Remember that leadership is a lifelong journey, and you will continually develop these skills as you encounter new situations.

In my journey building Finstreet, I have seen firsthand how important it is to foster strong networks, seek out peers who challenge your perspective, and build trust within the financial ecosystem. Markets evolve, but relationships remain fundamental to success.

Embrace continuous learning, stay ahead of industry shifts, and always remain open to new ways of thinking. The financial world is becoming more inclusive and dynamic, and those who step forward with confidence and vision will play a crucial role in shaping its future.

Engineer Sophia Hasnaoui, senior business development manager, Yellow Door Energy

Throughout my career, I’ve learned the key lessons. These include cultivating confidence. Early in my career, I was often the only woman in meetings. Owning my expertise and asserting my viewpoints helped ensure my contributions were recognised. Aligning with mentors, both male and female, provided guidance and opportunities. Supporting and uplifting other women fosters inclusivity and strengthens professional growth. External networking is valuable, but internal networking within your organisation is equally crucial for career advancement.

A successful career requires maintaining mental and physical health, so balance is key.

Staying updated with industry advancements is essential.

Setbacks are inevitable, but they offer valuable learning experiences — embrace them with resilience. Be bold in pursuing your goals, and don’t let obstacles hold you back from following your passion. Champion diversity by advocating for inclusive practices in your organisation.

Abeer Al Husseini, partner, Fragomen MENA

Women in the MENA region are breaking barriers, driving change, leading businesses, and narrowing the gender gap in education and the workforce. Regional national policies and empowerment initiatives have accelerated this progress, particularly in the UAE, where women now hold 10.8 per cent of board positions, double the GCC average of 5.2 per cent, a testament to the UAE’s commitment to progress.

My advice to young women is to strategically position yourselves to capitalise on these evolving opportunities.

Cultivate specialised skills, and globally relevant expertise and proactively seek out mentors and networks that will guide and elevate your career.

The momentum is strong, and young women should seize every opportunity to lead, innovate, and shape the future.

