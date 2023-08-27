Whether you want to honor the German heritage of your family or your dog’s breed—or you want to celebrate a dream vacation, German dog names can be a good choice. We’ve fetched popular names inspired by popular German baby names, destinations, foods, pet names and more–and hopefully one of them will have you shouting Juhu!

German Female Names

These popular girl’s names are inspired by German roots, and their meanings reflect the essence of the culture and language.

Adela – Noble, serene

– Noble, serene Adelheid – Noble kind

– Noble kind Alma – Loving

– Loving Amalia – Hardworking, industrious

– Hardworking, industrious Anika – Grace, favor

– Grace, favor Astrid – Divinely beautiful

– Divinely beautiful Beatrix – She who brings happiness

– She who brings happiness Bertha – Bright, famous

– Bright, famous Birgit – The exalted one

– The exalted one Brunhilda – Armor in battle

– Armor in battle Caroline – Free woman

– Free woman Clara – Bright, clear

– Bright, clear Dagmar – Glorious, day’s glory

– Glorious, day’s glory Dorothea – Gift of God

– Gift of God Edda – With clear goals. A good puppy name for the dog you hope to train for dog sports.

– With clear goals. A good puppy name for the dog you hope to train for dog sports. Elsa – Noble

– Noble Elke – Noble kind

– Noble kind Emilie – Rival, eager

– Rival, eager Erika – Ever powerful ruler

– Ever powerful ruler Frauke – Little lady. An apt name for a tiny dog.

– Little lady. An apt name for a tiny dog. Freida – Peaceful ruler

– Peaceful ruler Gerda – Protected, stronghold

– Protected, stronghold Gisela – Pledge, hostage

– Pledge, hostage Greta – Pearl

– Pearl Gretchen – Little pearl

– Little pearl Hedwig – Battle, combat

– Battle, combat Helga – Holy, blessed

– Holy, blessed Hilda – Battle woman. A name for a rescue dog who has survived tough times.

– Battle woman. A name for a rescue dog who has survived tough times. Ida – Diligent, hardworking

– Diligent, hardworking Ilse – God’s promise

– God’s promise Ingrid – Beautiful, beloved

– Beautiful, beloved Isolde – Ice battle

– Ice battle Karin – Pure

– Pure Katrin – Pure

– Pure Lena – Torch, light

– Torch, light Liesel – God’s promise

– God’s promise Lotte – Little woman, free woman. A good name for a small rescue dog.

– Little woman, free woman. A good name for a small rescue dog. Louisa – Famous warrior

– Famous warrior Luisa – Renowned fighter

– Renowned fighter Magda – Woman from Magdala

– Woman from Magdala Marta – Lady, mistress

– Lady, mistress Matilda – Battle-mighty

– Battle-mighty Monika – Advisor, solitary

– Advisor, solitary Petra – Rock, stone

– Rock, stone Renata – Reborn. Another excellent name for a rescue pup.

– Reborn. Another excellent name for a rescue pup. Rosa – Rose

– Rose Sabine – Woman from the Sabine tribe

– Woman from the Sabine tribe Ursula – Little bear — for your furry pup!

– Little bear — for your furry pup! Waltraud – Ruler, strength

– Ruler, strength Wilhelmina – Resolute protector

German Boy’s Names

Adalbert – Noble and bright

– Noble and bright Alaric – Ruler of all

– Ruler of all Albert – Noble, bright

– Noble, bright Albrecht – Noble, bright

– Noble, bright Andreas – Strong, manly

– Strong, manly Anton – Priceless one

– Priceless one Armin – Whole, universal

– Whole, universal Bernard – Brave as a bear

– Brave as a bear Bruno – Brown

– Brown Carl/Karl – Free man

– Free man Conrad – Brave counselor

– Brave counselor Detlef – Heritage of the people

– Heritage of the people Dieter – Ruler of the people

– Ruler of the people Dirk – Famous ruler

– Famous ruler Eberhard – Strong as a boar

– Strong as a boar Eckhart – Point of a sword

– Point of a sword Emil – Rival

– Rival Erich – Eternal ruler

– Eternal ruler Felix – Lucky, successful

– Lucky, successful Ferdinand – Courageous traveler. Perhaps the name of a dog who was picked up as a stray.

– Courageous traveler. Perhaps the name of a dog who was picked up as a stray. Franz – Free man

– Free man Friedrich – Peaceful ruler

– Peaceful ruler Georg – Farmer, earthworker

– Farmer, earthworker Gerhard – Strong spear

– Strong spear Gottfried – God’s peace

– God’s peace Gunter – Battle warrior

– Battle warrior Gustav – Staff of the gods

– Staff of the gods Hans – God is gracious

– God is gracious Heinrich – Home of the king

– Home of the king Helmut – Courageous protection

– Courageous protection Henning – Ruler of the household

– Ruler of the household Herbert – Illustrious warrior

– Illustrious warrior Hermann – Army man

– Army man Horst – Wooded high ground

– Wooded high ground Johann – God is gracious

– God is gracious Klaus – Victory of the people

– Victory of the people Kurt – Wise counsel

– Wise counsel Lars – Crowned with laurel

– Crowned with laurel Ludwig – Famous warrior

– Famous warrior Manfred – Man of peace

– Man of peace Max – The greatest

– The greatest Otto – Wealthy

– Wealthy Paul – Small, humble

– Small, humble Rainer – Deciding warrior

– Deciding warrior Reinhard – Brave counsel

– Brave counsel Rolf – Famous wolf

– Famous wolf Stefan – Crown, garland

– Crown, garland Udo – Prosperous, rich

– Prosperous, rich Walter – Army ruler

German Pet Names

German terms of endearment are often diminutives, making them even more affectionate by adding the sense of something small and cute. Using the right term of endearment can convey a deep sense of warmth, love, and familiarity toward the recipient.

Bärchen – Little bear

– Little bear Engel – Angel

– Angel Goldstück – Piece of gold (used to refer to someone very valuable)

– Piece of gold (used to refer to someone very valuable) Hase – Bunny

– Bunny Herzblatt – Heartleaf (a term of affection similar to “sweetheart”)

– Heartleaf (a term of affection similar to “sweetheart”) Herzchen – Little heart

– Little heart Herzilein – Very dear little heart

– Very dear little heart Kätzchen – Little cat

– Little cat Knuddelbär – Cuddle bear

– Cuddle bear Liebling – Darling or favorite

– Darling or favorite Liebste (for females) or Liebster (for males) – Dearest

(for females) or (for males) – Dearest Maus – Mouse

– Mouse Mausebär – Mouse bear (a cute name combining mouse and bear)

– Mouse bear (a cute name combining mouse and bear) Mäuschen – Little mouse

– Little mouse Perle – Pearl

– Pearl Prinzessin – Princess

– Princess Schatz – Treasure

– Treasure Schätzchen – Little treasure

– Little treasure Schnucki – An affectionate term, similar to “cutie”

– An affectionate term, similar to “cutie” Sonnenschein – Sunshine

– Sunshine Spatz – Sparrow

– Sparrow Sternchen – Little star

– Little star Süße (for females)/ Süßer (for males) – Sweetie

(for females)/ (for males) – Sweetie Zuckerpuppe – Sugar doll

– Sugar doll Zuckermaus – Sugar mouse

German Surnames as Dog Names

Abt – Derived from the word for abbot.

– Derived from the word for abbot. Bauer – Farmer; a good name for a ranch dog.

– Farmer; a good name for a ranch dog. Baumann – Another variant for farmer.

– Another variant for farmer. Becker – Originating from baker.

– Originating from baker. Berg – Mountain.

– Mountain. Braun – Brown, often referring to hair (or fur, in this case!)

– Brown, often referring to hair (or fur, in this case!) Eisenhauer (Eisenhower) – Iron hewer or iron cutter.

– Iron hewer or iron cutter. Engel – Angel, but also related to Angle (as in the English people).

– Angel, but also related to Angle (as in the English people). Fischer – Fisher or fisherman.

– Fisher or fisherman. Frei – Free. A great name for a rescue dog.

– Free. A great name for a rescue dog. Friedman – Man of peace.

– Man of peace. Fuchs – Fox.

– Fox. Gerber – Referring to a tanner.

– Referring to a tanner. Haas – Hare or rabbit.

– Hare or rabbit. Hahn – Rooster.

– Rooster. Heinrich – Derived from a popular personal name, akin to Henry.

– Derived from a popular personal name, akin to Henry. Herrmann – Related to the personal name Herman.

– Related to the personal name Herman. Hofmann – Referring to someone who worked on a farmstead or manor.

– Referring to someone who worked on a farmstead or manor. Kaiser – Emperor, from the Latin Caesar.

– Emperor, from the Latin Caesar. Klein – Small.

– Small. Koch – Cook.

– Cook. Krüger – Derived from krug for jug, referring to a potter or tavern keeper.

– Derived from krug for jug, referring to a potter or tavern keeper. Lange – Long.

– Long. Lehmann – Tenant or vassal.

– Tenant or vassal. Maier (or Meyer) – A steward or bailiff of a lord.

– A steward or bailiff of a lord. Möller – Miller.

– Miller. Müller – Miller.

– Miller. Neumann – New man.

– New man. Pfeiffer – Referring to someone who played the pipe or fife.

– Referring to someone who played the pipe or fife. Richter – Refers to a judge or official.

– Refers to a judge or official. Ritter – Knight.

– Knight. Roth – Derived from red, often referring to someone with red hair.

– Derived from red, often referring to someone with red hair. Schäfer – Shepherd.

– Shepherd. Schmidt (or Schmitt or Schmitz) – Referring to a smith or blacksmith.

– Referring to a smith or blacksmith. Schneider – Tailor.

– Tailor. Schroeder (or Schröder) – Referring to a carter or driver.

– Referring to a carter or driver. Schulz (or Schultz) – Village headman or mayor.

– Village headman or mayor. Schwarz – Black, referring to hair or complexion.

– Black, referring to hair or complexion. Stein – Stone.

– Stone. Vogel – Bird.

– Bird. Wagner – Referring to a wagoner or wagon maker.

– Referring to a wagoner or wagon maker. Weber – Weaver.

– Weaver. Weiss – Derived from white, often referring to someone with blond hair.

– Derived from white, often referring to someone with blond hair. Werner – From a personal name for guard or protect.

– From a personal name for guard or protect. Ziegler – Referring to a brickmaker.

– Referring to a brickmaker. Zimmerman – Carpenter or woodworker.

German Words

How about a look at some words that would make unique German dog names? Along with Hund (dog) and Welpe (puppy), people might use terms like “Hündchen” (little dog) or “Hundi” (a cute or affectionate term for a dog).

Here’s a look at some other German words that make short, easy to learn dog names:

Abend – Evening

– Evening Blitz – Lightning

– Lightning Brise – Breeze

– Breeze Dunkel – Dark

– Dark Eiche – Oak

– Oak Feder – Feather

– Feather Fleck – Spot or speckle; a good name for a merle dog.

– Spot or speckle; a good name for a merle dog. Freude – Joy

– Joy Frost – Frost

– Frost Funkel – Sparkle

– Sparkle Glanz – Shine or gloss

– Shine or gloss Held – Hero

– Hero Himmel – Sky

– Sky Jubel – Cheer (noun)

– Cheer (noun) Juhu! – Yay!

– Yay! Juwel – Jewel

– Jewel Klipp – Cliff

– Cliff Komet – Comet

– Comet Kraft – Strength or power

– Strength or power Kringel – Curl or twirl

– Curl or twirl Licht – Light

– Light Lied – Song

– Song Mond – Moon

– Moon Mut – Courage or bravery

– Courage or bravery Nebel – Fog or mist

– Fog or mist Orkan – Hurricane or cyclone

– Hurricane or cyclone Pfote – Paw

– Paw Quelle – Spring (as in water source)

– Spring (as in water source) Rätsel – Riddle or puzzle

– Riddle or puzzle Rausch – Rush or surge

– Rush or surge Reim – Rhyme

– Rhyme Schatz – Treasure

– Treasure Schnee – Snow

– Snow Seide – Silk

– Silk Sonne – Sun

– Sun Stern – Star

– Star Stolz – Pride

– Pride Sturm – Storm

– Storm Tanz – Dance

– Dance Traum – Dream

– Dream Ufer – Shore or bank (of a river)

– Shore or bank (of a river) Wald – Forest

– Forest Welle – Wave

– Wave Witz – Joke or wit

– Joke or wit Wolke – Cloud

– Cloud Zauber – Magic

– Magic Zephyr – Zephyr (a gentle, mild breeze)

– Zephyr (a gentle, mild breeze) Zierde – Ornament or decoration

– Ornament or decoration Zünd – Ignite

– Ignite Zweig – Twig or branch

– Twig or branch Zwirn – Thread or twine

Dog Names Inspired by German Foods

Apfel – The German word for apple, common in desserts.

– The German word for apple, common in desserts. Berliner – A pastry similar to a doughnut, filled with jam.

– A pastry similar to a doughnut, filled with jam. Bretzel (or Pretzel) – A baked bread product, often twisted. A fun name for the agile puppy who twists around when he sees you.

– A baked bread product, often twisted. A fun name for the agile puppy who twists around when he sees you. Bratwurst – A German sausage–or perhaps the name of a sausage dog!

– A German sausage–or perhaps the name of a sausage dog! Kartoffel – German word for potato.

– German word for potato. Kirsche – German word for cherry, often used in desserts.

– German word for cherry, often used in desserts. Knödel – Dumplings, often made from potatoes or bread.

– Dumplings, often made from potatoes or bread. Lebkuchen – German gingerbread, often heart-shaped or rectangular.

– German gingerbread, often heart-shaped or rectangular. Marzipan – Confection made of almond meal, sugar, and egg white.

– Confection made of almond meal, sugar, and egg white. Mohn – Poppy seeds, used in cakes and pastries. Perhaps an apt name for a merle dog, like a blue heeler.

– Poppy seeds, used in cakes and pastries. Perhaps an apt name for a merle dog, like a blue heeler. Pumpernickel – A dark, dense rye bread.

– A dark, dense rye bread. Quark – Fresh dairy product, similar to soft cheese or yogurt.

– Fresh dairy product, similar to soft cheese or yogurt. Rumkugel – Truffle made from chocolate cake, rum, and chocolate.

– Truffle made from chocolate cake, rum, and chocolate. Sauerbraten – Pot roast marinated in spices, wine, and vinegar.

– Pot roast marinated in spices, wine, and vinegar. Schnitzel – Breaded and fried meat, usually pork or veal. (This was almost our Bärli’s name–it was a runner-up!)

– Breaded and fried meat, usually pork or veal. (This was almost our Bärli’s name–it was a runner-up!) Spätzle – Soft egg noodle from southern Germany.

– Soft egg noodle from southern Germany. Stollen – Fruit bread with nuts, spices, and candied fruits.

– Fruit bread with nuts, spices, and candied fruits. Streusel – Crumbly topping made from butter, flour, and sugar.

– Crumbly topping made from butter, flour, and sugar. Torte – Layered cake.

German Place Names

Using place names as personal names can offer a unique and meaningful connection to a specific location or memory. Whether you’ve traveled there, have ancestry ties, or simply appreciate the sound and significance of the name, these can be beautiful choices for your new dog.

Berlin – The capital city of Germany.

– The capital city of Germany. Bayern – The German name for Bavaria, a federal state.

– The German name for Bavaria, a federal state. Bremen – A historic city and a federal state.

– A historic city and a federal state. Dresden – The capital city of the state of Saxony.

– The capital city of the state of Saxony. Hamburg – A major port city in northern Germany.

– A major port city in northern Germany. Harz – Inspired by the Harz Mountains.

– Inspired by the Harz Mountains. Köln – The German name for Cologne, a historic city on the Rhine River.

– The German name for Cologne, a historic city on the Rhine River. Leipzig – A city known for its rich musical heritage.

– A city known for its rich musical heritage. Mainz – A city on the Rhine River, known for its old town and Roman remains.

– A city on the Rhine River, known for its old town and Roman remains. München – The German name for Munich, Bavaria’s capital.

– The German name for Munich, Bavaria’s capital. Nordsee – The German name for the North Sea.

– The German name for the North Sea. Rhein – Inspired by the Rhine River.

– Inspired by the Rhine River. Ruhr – A region known for its industrial history.

– A region known for its industrial history. Sachsen – The German name for Saxony, a federal state.

– The German name for Saxony, a federal state. Sylt – An island in the North Sea, known for its luxury resorts.

– An island in the North Sea, known for its luxury resorts. Trier – Germany’s oldest city with a rich Roman history.

– Germany’s oldest city with a rich Roman history. Weser – A river in northwestern Germany.

German Drink Inspired Names for Dogs

These names not only capture the essence of German beverages but also can lend unique and meaningful names for dogs with German roots or for beer enthusiasts.

Alt – A style of beer from Düsseldorf, meaning “old” in German. A good name for the senior dog you’ve just welcomed to your family.

– A style of beer from Düsseldorf, meaning “old” in German. A good name for the senior dog you’ve just welcomed to your family. Bock – A strong lager–or the name of a strong dog.

– A strong lager–or the name of a strong dog. Doppelbock – A variation of Bock beer, meaning “double Bock”.

– A variation of Bock beer, meaning “double Bock”. Eisbock – A stronger version of the Doppelbock, where water is frozen and removed.

– A stronger version of the Doppelbock, where water is frozen and removed. Erdinger – A famous wheat beer brand.

– A famous wheat beer brand. Gose – A top-fermented beer.

– A top-fermented beer. Hefeweizen – Wheat beer, “ Hefe ” means yeast and “ Weizen ” means wheat. Hefeweizen might be a bit too much but either portion would make a good name–or the set could be good name for siblings or twins.

– Wheat beer, “ ” means yeast and “ ” means wheat. might be a bit too much but either portion would make a good name–or the set could be good name for siblings or twins. Jäger ( Jägermeister) – A famous herbal liqueur.

( – A famous herbal liqueur. Kölsch – A beer from Cologne, similar to lager.

– A beer from Cologne, similar to lager. Korn – A German spirit made from malt (barley, wheat, rye, or oats).

– A German spirit made from malt (barley, wheat, rye, or oats). Krug – Means “mug” in German, a common vessel for beer.

– Means “mug” in German, a common vessel for beer. Maibock – A strong lager brewed for consumption in the month of May. A fun name for the puppy born or adopted in May.

– A strong lager brewed for consumption in the month of May. A fun name for the puppy born or adopted in May. Malzbier – A type of low-alcohol beer that’s sweet in taste.

– A type of low-alcohol beer that’s sweet in taste. Pilsner – A type of pale lager.

– A type of pale lager. Radler – A drink mixed with equal parts of beer and sparkling lemonade.

– A drink mixed with equal parts of beer and sparkling lemonade. Rauchbier – A beer with a smoky flavor.

– A beer with a smoky flavor. Riesling – A type of white grape variety originating from the Rhine region.

– A type of white grape variety originating from the Rhine region. Schwarzbier – Meaning “black beer”, a dark lager–or perhaps the name of a black dog of a beer lover.

– Meaning “black beer”, a dark lager–or perhaps the name of a black dog of a beer lover. Sekt – German sparkling wine.

– German sparkling wine. Spaten – A well-known brewery in Munich.

– A well-known brewery in Munich. Spezi – A soft drink made with an equal mix of cola and orange soda.

– A soft drink made with an equal mix of cola and orange soda. Stein – Means “stone mug” in German, a traditional beer mug.

– Means “stone mug” in German, a traditional beer mug. Weissbier – Meaning “white beer”, another term for wheat beer–or a white dog name!

– Meaning “white beer”, another term for wheat beer–or a white dog name! Zwickel – A type of unfiltered and unpasteurized beer.

