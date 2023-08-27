Whether you want to honor the German heritage of your family or your dog’s breed—or you want to celebrate a dream vacation, German dog names can be a good choice. We’ve fetched popular names inspired by popular German baby names, destinations, foods, pet names and more–and hopefully one of them will have you shouting Juhu!
German Female Names
These popular girl’s names are inspired by German roots, and their meanings reflect the essence of the culture and language.
- Adela – Noble, serene
- Adelheid – Noble kind
- Alma – Loving
- Amalia – Hardworking, industrious
- Anika – Grace, favor
- Astrid – Divinely beautiful
- Beatrix – She who brings happiness
- Bertha – Bright, famous
- Birgit – The exalted one
- Brunhilda – Armor in battle
- Caroline – Free woman
- Clara – Bright, clear
- Dagmar – Glorious, day’s glory
- Dorothea – Gift of God
- Edda – With clear goals. A good puppy name for the dog you hope to train for dog sports.
- Elsa – Noble
- Elke – Noble kind
- Emilie – Rival, eager
- Erika – Ever powerful ruler
- Frauke – Little lady. An apt name for a tiny dog.
- Freida – Peaceful ruler
- Gerda – Protected, stronghold
- Gisela – Pledge, hostage
- Greta – Pearl
- Gretchen – Little pearl
- Hedwig – Battle, combat
- Helga – Holy, blessed
- Hilda – Battle woman. A name for a rescue dog who has survived tough times.
- Ida – Diligent, hardworking
- Ilse – God’s promise
- Ingrid – Beautiful, beloved
- Isolde – Ice battle
- Karin – Pure
- Katrin – Pure
- Lena – Torch, light
- Liesel – God’s promise
- Lotte – Little woman, free woman. A good name for a small rescue dog.
- Louisa – Famous warrior
- Luisa – Renowned fighter
- Magda – Woman from Magdala
- Marta – Lady, mistress
- Matilda – Battle-mighty
- Monika – Advisor, solitary
- Petra – Rock, stone
- Renata – Reborn. Another excellent name for a rescue pup.
- Rosa – Rose
- Sabine – Woman from the Sabine tribe
- Ursula – Little bear — for your furry pup!
- Waltraud – Ruler, strength
- Wilhelmina – Resolute protector
German Boy’s Names
- Adalbert – Noble and bright
- Alaric – Ruler of all
- Albert – Noble, bright
- Albrecht – Noble, bright
- Andreas – Strong, manly
- Anton – Priceless one
- Armin – Whole, universal
- Bernard – Brave as a bear
- Bruno – Brown
- Carl/Karl – Free man
- Conrad – Brave counselor
- Detlef – Heritage of the people
- Dieter – Ruler of the people
- Dirk – Famous ruler
- Eberhard – Strong as a boar
- Eckhart – Point of a sword
- Emil – Rival
- Erich – Eternal ruler
- Felix – Lucky, successful
- Ferdinand – Courageous traveler. Perhaps the name of a dog who was picked up as a stray.
- Franz – Free man
- Friedrich – Peaceful ruler
- Georg – Farmer, earthworker
- Gerhard – Strong spear
- Gottfried – God’s peace
- Gunter – Battle warrior
- Gustav – Staff of the gods
- Hans – God is gracious
- Heinrich – Home of the king
- Helmut – Courageous protection
- Henning – Ruler of the household
- Herbert – Illustrious warrior
- Hermann – Army man
- Horst – Wooded high ground
- Johann – God is gracious
- Klaus – Victory of the people
- Kurt – Wise counsel
- Lars – Crowned with laurel
- Ludwig – Famous warrior
- Manfred – Man of peace
- Max – The greatest
- Otto – Wealthy
- Paul – Small, humble
- Rainer – Deciding warrior
- Reinhard – Brave counsel
- Rolf – Famous wolf
- Stefan – Crown, garland
- Udo – Prosperous, rich
- Walter – Army ruler
German Pet Names
German terms of endearment are often diminutives, making them even more affectionate by adding the sense of something small and cute. Using the right term of endearment can convey a deep sense of warmth, love, and familiarity toward the recipient.
- Bärchen – Little bear
- Engel – Angel
- Goldstück – Piece of gold (used to refer to someone very valuable)
- Hase – Bunny
- Herzblatt – Heartleaf (a term of affection similar to “sweetheart”)
- Herzchen – Little heart
- Herzilein – Very dear little heart
- Kätzchen – Little cat
- Knuddelbär – Cuddle bear
- Liebling – Darling or favorite
- Liebste (for females) or Liebster (for males) – Dearest
- Maus – Mouse
- Mausebär – Mouse bear (a cute name combining mouse and bear)
- Mäuschen – Little mouse
- Perle – Pearl
- Prinzessin – Princess
- Schatz – Treasure
- Schätzchen – Little treasure
- Schnucki – An affectionate term, similar to “cutie”
- Sonnenschein – Sunshine
- Spatz – Sparrow
- Sternchen – Little star
- Süße (for females)/Süßer (for males) – Sweetie
- Zuckerpuppe – Sugar doll
- Zuckermaus – Sugar mouse
German Surnames as Dog Names
- Abt – Derived from the word for abbot.
- Bauer – Farmer; a good name for a ranch dog.
- Baumann – Another variant for farmer.
- Becker – Originating from baker.
- Berg – Mountain.
- Braun – Brown, often referring to hair (or fur, in this case!)
- Eisenhauer (Eisenhower) – Iron hewer or iron cutter.
- Engel – Angel, but also related to Angle (as in the English people).
- Fischer – Fisher or fisherman.
- Frei – Free. A great name for a rescue dog.
- Friedman – Man of peace.
- Fuchs – Fox.
- Gerber – Referring to a tanner.
- Haas – Hare or rabbit.
- Hahn – Rooster.
- Heinrich – Derived from a popular personal name, akin to Henry.
- Herrmann – Related to the personal name Herman.
- Hofmann – Referring to someone who worked on a farmstead or manor.
- Kaiser – Emperor, from the Latin Caesar.
- Klein – Small.
- Koch – Cook.
- Krüger – Derived from krug for jug, referring to a potter or tavern keeper.
- Lange – Long.
- Lehmann – Tenant or vassal.
- Maier (or Meyer) – A steward or bailiff of a lord.
- Möller – Miller.
- Müller – Miller.
- Neumann – New man.
- Pfeiffer – Referring to someone who played the pipe or fife.
- Richter – Refers to a judge or official.
- Ritter – Knight.
- Roth – Derived from red, often referring to someone with red hair.
- Schäfer – Shepherd.
- Schmidt (or Schmitt or Schmitz) – Referring to a smith or blacksmith.
- Schneider – Tailor.
- Schroeder (or Schröder) – Referring to a carter or driver.
- Schulz (or Schultz) – Village headman or mayor.
- Schwarz – Black, referring to hair or complexion.
- Stein – Stone.
- Vogel – Bird.
- Wagner – Referring to a wagoner or wagon maker.
- Weber – Weaver.
- Weiss – Derived from white, often referring to someone with blond hair.
- Werner – From a personal name for guard or protect.
- Ziegler – Referring to a brickmaker.
- Zimmerman – Carpenter or woodworker.
German Words
How about a look at some words that would make unique German dog names? Along with Hund (dog) and Welpe (puppy), people might use terms like “Hündchen” (little dog) or “Hundi” (a cute or affectionate term for a dog).
Here’s a look at some other German words that make short, easy to learn dog names:
- Abend – Evening
- Blitz – Lightning
- Brise – Breeze
- Dunkel – Dark
- Eiche – Oak
- Feder – Feather
- Fleck – Spot or speckle; a good name for a merle dog.
- Freude – Joy
- Frost – Frost
- Funkel – Sparkle
- Glanz – Shine or gloss
- Held – Hero
- Himmel – Sky
- Jubel – Cheer (noun)
- Juhu! – Yay!
- Juwel – Jewel
- Klipp – Cliff
- Komet – Comet
- Kraft – Strength or power
- Kringel – Curl or twirl
- Licht – Light
- Lied – Song
- Mond – Moon
- Mut – Courage or bravery
- Nebel – Fog or mist
- Orkan – Hurricane or cyclone
- Pfote – Paw
- Quelle – Spring (as in water source)
- Rätsel – Riddle or puzzle
- Rausch – Rush or surge
- Reim – Rhyme
- Schatz – Treasure
- Schnee – Snow
- Seide – Silk
- Sonne – Sun
- Stern – Star
- Stolz – Pride
- Sturm – Storm
- Tanz – Dance
- Traum – Dream
- Ufer – Shore or bank (of a river)
- Wald – Forest
- Welle – Wave
- Witz – Joke or wit
- Wolke – Cloud
- Zauber – Magic
- Zephyr – Zephyr (a gentle, mild breeze)
- Zierde – Ornament or decoration
- Zünd – Ignite
- Zweig – Twig or branch
- Zwirn – Thread or twine
Dog Names Inspired by German Foods
- Apfel – The German word for apple, common in desserts.
- Berliner – A pastry similar to a doughnut, filled with jam.
- Bretzel (or Pretzel) – A baked bread product, often twisted. A fun name for the agile puppy who twists around when he sees you.
- Bratwurst – A German sausage–or perhaps the name of a sausage dog!
- Kartoffel – German word for potato.
- Kirsche – German word for cherry, often used in desserts.
- Knödel – Dumplings, often made from potatoes or bread.
- Lebkuchen – German gingerbread, often heart-shaped or rectangular.
- Marzipan – Confection made of almond meal, sugar, and egg white.
- Mohn – Poppy seeds, used in cakes and pastries. Perhaps an apt name for a merle dog, like a blue heeler.
- Pumpernickel – A dark, dense rye bread.
- Quark – Fresh dairy product, similar to soft cheese or yogurt.
- Rumkugel – Truffle made from chocolate cake, rum, and chocolate.
- Sauerbraten – Pot roast marinated in spices, wine, and vinegar.
- Schnitzel – Breaded and fried meat, usually pork or veal. (This was almost our Bärli’s name–it was a runner-up!)
- Spätzle – Soft egg noodle from southern Germany.
- Stollen – Fruit bread with nuts, spices, and candied fruits.
- Streusel – Crumbly topping made from butter, flour, and sugar.
- Torte – Layered cake.
German Place Names
Using place names as personal names can offer a unique and meaningful connection to a specific location or memory. Whether you’ve traveled there, have ancestry ties, or simply appreciate the sound and significance of the name, these can be beautiful choices for your new dog.
- Berlin – The capital city of Germany.
- Bayern – The German name for Bavaria, a federal state.
- Bremen – A historic city and a federal state.
- Dresden – The capital city of the state of Saxony.
- Hamburg – A major port city in northern Germany.
- Harz – Inspired by the Harz Mountains.
- Köln – The German name for Cologne, a historic city on the Rhine River.
- Leipzig – A city known for its rich musical heritage.
- Mainz – A city on the Rhine River, known for its old town and Roman remains.
- München – The German name for Munich, Bavaria’s capital.
- Nordsee – The German name for the North Sea.
- Rhein – Inspired by the Rhine River.
- Ruhr – A region known for its industrial history.
- Sachsen – The German name for Saxony, a federal state.
- Sylt – An island in the North Sea, known for its luxury resorts.
- Trier – Germany’s oldest city with a rich Roman history.
- Weser – A river in northwestern Germany.
German Drink Inspired Names for Dogs
These names not only capture the essence of German beverages but also can lend unique and meaningful names for dogs with German roots or for beer enthusiasts.
- Alt – A style of beer from Düsseldorf, meaning “old” in German. A good name for the senior dog you’ve just welcomed to your family.
- Bock – A strong lager–or the name of a strong dog.
- Doppelbock – A variation of Bock beer, meaning “double Bock”.
- Eisbock – A stronger version of the Doppelbock, where water is frozen and removed.
- Erdinger – A famous wheat beer brand.
- Gose – A top-fermented beer.
- Hefeweizen – Wheat beer, “Hefe” means yeast and “Weizen” means wheat. Hefeweizen might be a bit too much but either portion would make a good name–or the set could be good name for siblings or twins.
- Jäger (Jägermeister) – A famous herbal liqueur.
- Kölsch – A beer from Cologne, similar to lager.
- Korn – A German spirit made from malt (barley, wheat, rye, or oats).
- Krug – Means “mug” in German, a common vessel for beer.
- Maibock – A strong lager brewed for consumption in the month of May. A fun name for the puppy born or adopted in May.
- Malzbier – A type of low-alcohol beer that’s sweet in taste.
- Pilsner – A type of pale lager.
- Radler – A drink mixed with equal parts of beer and sparkling lemonade.
- Rauchbier – A beer with a smoky flavor.
- Riesling – A type of white grape variety originating from the Rhine region.
- Schwarzbier – Meaning “black beer”, a dark lager–or perhaps the name of a black dog of a beer lover.
- Sekt – German sparkling wine.
- Spaten – A well-known brewery in Munich.
- Spezi – A soft drink made with an equal mix of cola and orange soda.
- Stein – Means “stone mug” in German, a traditional beer mug.
- Weissbier – Meaning “white beer”, another term for wheat beer–or a white dog name!
- Zwickel – A type of unfiltered and unpasteurized beer.
