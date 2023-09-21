Easy veggie pasta recipes

Baked feta pasta

Pasta is mixed with creamy feta, tomatoes and olives to make this super simple veggie pasta bake, best served with a fresh rocket salad.

Butternut squash mac and cheese

Add roasted butternut squash to creamy macaroni cheese to make an autumnal twist on everyone’s favourite pasta dish.

Vodka pasta

Vodka combines with tomato passata to create a silky, slurpable sauce that clings well to pasta. Using passata instead of tomato puree also adds extra freshness and acidity. Don’t worry, the alcohol evaporates during cooking.

Easy pesto pasta

Our version of pesto pasta includes fresh, homemade pesto – whizzing it up takes seconds and your meal will still be on the table in just 25 minutes.

Penne arrabbiata

This classic, speedy Italian dish is ready in under 30 minutes, delivering a burst of flavour. Pair with ciabatta or focaccia to soak up the remaining sauce.

Broad bean, mint and chilli pasta

Rosie Birkett’s pasta dish combines chopped mint with crunchy broad beans and creamy, zesty flavours, perfect for a quick and easy summer meal.

Slow-roast tomato spaghetti

Ripe tomatoes, garlic, decent extra-virgin olive oil, fresh basil and a little black pepper is all you need to make a rich and fragrant spaghetti sauce.

Fettucine alfredo

If you’re into creamy pasta dishes, you’ll love this quick and easy fettucine alfredo. Perfect for a meat-free midweek dinner.

Pasta salad with bocconcini, capers and tomatoes

Take your pasta salad to the next level by adding sweet diced tomatoes and mozzarella cheese balls for a light veggie dinner.

Cottage cheese alfredo

Make a low-calorie, smooth and creamy pasta sauce in 15 minutes using just cottage cheese, milk, garlic granules and a little cornflour… magic!

One-pot creamy lemon and spinach ravioli

Ready in a flash, this creamy pasta one-pot uses shop-bought ravioli as a base for a nutritious vegetarian meal for two.

Fennel pasta

The caramelised fennel adds a mellow sweetness to this pasta recipe.

Roasted tomato, vermouth and herby salsa orzo

Impress your vegan friends with this vibrant sharing pasta dish served with a zesty herby salsa.

Vegan bolognese

Check out this meat-free bolognese. This vegan version of a family favourite uses mushrooms and plenty of veg, making it a low-fat healthy vegan friendly meal, everyone will love.

Baked spinach-and-ricotta-stuffed shells

Fill giant pasta shells with creamy ricotta and spinach for a simple vegetarian meal on the table in under an hour.

Macadamia pesto pappardelle

Ramp up your classic pine nut pesto with toasted macadamias and toss through long ribbons of pappardelle. Make this for an easy yet impressive weekend veggie pasta recipe.

Ravioli with buttered lemon greens

Another quick vegetarian recipe packed with flavour; a great option for when you’re short on time. Spinach and ricotta ravioli nestles in a bowl of green goodness and a zesty, buttery sauce for a comforting pasta dish without the high calorie count. Check out our other quick and easy vegetarian recipes.

Vegetarian mac and cheese with greens

Macaroni cheese must be the ultimate comfort food. Here it is given a dose of green goodness in this super creamy and indulgent recipe from Marcus Samuelsson of Shoreditch’s Red Rooster restaurant. Toasted breadcrumbs add an extra crunch to this hearty family meal. Check out our other macaroni cheese recipes.

Kale, ricotta and leek lasagne

Try our vegetarian alternative to the classic meat lasagne with layers of greens and fresh pesto. This kale, ricotta and leek lasagne is low in calories and super easy to whip up, a great midweek meal to feed the family.

Penne alla norma

Check out this easy gluten-free tomato pasta with aubergine topped with fresh basil. This simple recipe is veggie-friendly and low in calories.

Green linguine

Check out this super simple linguine recipe. This quick and easy pasta dish is veggie-friendly and it’s low in calories, a great midweek meal for two.

Courgetti with pesto and balsamic tomatoes

Who needs pasta when you can have spiralized courgette? Try our easy ‘courgetti’ recipe, made with baby plum tomatoes, garlic, pesto, pine nuts and a lot of courgette noodles. Why not try another of our favourite courgetti recipes?

Casarecce with raw tomato sauce

Deliciously simple, this vegan recipe is a perfect midweek dinner standby; raw cherry tomatoes bursting with flavour and finely chopped spring onions are given a touch of heat with tabasco before being tossed through al dente pasta. Top with a handful of fresh basil leaves and dinner is served in 15 minutes. Casarecce is a twisted short pasta tube that retains a good bite but feel free to experiment with alternative shapes.

Padella’s pici cacio e pepe

Italian simplicity at its finest, this vegetarian recipe from Borough Market’s Padella is a classic hailing from the heart of Tuscany. Pici cacio e pepe combines thick strands of pasta with a smooth, buttery sauce spiked with black pepper to create this comforting dish. Follow these simple steps to make your own pasta dough and shape it by hand for a truly authentic Italian experience in your own home.

More like this

Rigatoni with broccoli pesto

In this rigatoni recipe broccoli is transformed into a warm pesto with slivers of garlic, crunchy pine nuts and parmesan for a twist on a classic. Perfect for using up broccoli florets and guaranteed to go down well with all the family, it’ll also get the kids eating their greens too. What’s more, it’s vegetarian and ready in just 20 minutes – perfect for midweek.

One-pot pasta with goat’s cheese and spinach

Cook everything together for a rich and creamy pasta dish with soft goat’s cheese, chopped spring onions and wilted spinach. This vegetarian recipe for two only takes 20 minutes and is especially delicious with an extra grating of parmesan over the top.

Sweet shallot and ricotta pasta

Sweet, golden shallots caramelised with brown sugar and thyme are a match made in heaven with blobs of creamy ricotta and linguine. The crisp parmesan and breadcrumb topping is the secret weapon in this light but indulgent pasta supper for two that also benefits from being vegetarian.

Broccoli, chilli and lemon wholewheat pasta

A healthy, low calorie, vegetarian pasta dish for two. Wholewheat spaghetti adds fibre without affecting the taste and the broccoli is added to the pasta pan at the end of its cooking for ease. The chilli, lemon and garlic sauce is simple but makes a flavoursome, zesty sauce with a kick of heat to coat the long strands of pasta.

Pasta alla genovese

Fresh basil pesto coats al dente pasta in this classic vegetarian dish from Italy that uses simple ingredients and is ready in just 15 minutes. Fresh green beans and tender new potatoes work really well with the herby sauce and you can add a squeeze of lemon for extra zing. A perfect midweek family meal that can be rustled up in no time at all.

Pasta norma

Bring the flavours of Sicily to your home in this satisfying vegetarian dinner for two. The classic ingredients of aubergine, tomato and basil are full of Mediterranean flavour and work best with rigatoni as its fine ridges hold the sauce well. A scattering of torn basil leaves and a grating of parmesan complete this scrumptious pasta dish.

Penne with chopped puttanesca sauce

This fresh, vibrant pasta recipe makes an easy vegetarian midweek meal (there are no anchovies in this puttanesca to make it vegetarian). The flavours of the chopped puttanesca sauce are allowed to develop and blend together by leaving the ingredients to stand for 10 minutes while cooking the penne. The healthy, raw tomato sauce is elevated with olives, capers, garlic and chilli and would also work well tossed through cold pasta for a summer salad.

Butternut squash, spinach and mascarpone lasagne

A great midweek option, this quick veggie lasagne can be on the table in an hour and has layer upon layer of flavour with autumnal butternut squash, creamy mascarpone and a handful of toasted pine nuts. A comforting crowd pleaser, this recipe is sure to satisfy the meat eaters too.

Ricotta and kale cannelloni

A modern twist on a classic, in this ricotta and kale cannelloni recipe the filled tubes snuggle together upright in a mascarpone sauce before being baked with more cheese and a handful of toasted pine nuts to achieve bubbling and golden pasta perfection. An easy but impressive vegetarian option that also freezes well for another time.

Avocado fusilli pasta

Avocados make salad dressings and ice creams super-creamy, so why not put them in a pasta sauce? It’s a great way of using up overly ripe avocados.