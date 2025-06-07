The 33-year-old King Parrot Group, a well-known name in Hong Kong’s restaurant industry, shut nine eateries on Friday, owing more than 100 staff over HK$1 million (US$127,440), according to a union.

The group, which ran more than 20 restaurants at its peak, informed staff of its decision to close the nine outlets with immediate effect and paid outstanding wages on the spot, according to Nerine Yip Lau-ching, general secretary of the Hotels, Food and Beverage Employees Association.

“The employer only settled their outstanding wages for May and June without mentioning their other entitlements, such as one month pay in lieu of notice, the severance payment and their holiday pay,” she said.

“Over 100 employees, with a service length ranging from months to 15 years, have been seeking help from us. We estimate that they are owed over HK$1 million in unpaid wages. We call on the affected workers to come to us for assistance.”

Hong Kong has been hit with a wave of shop closures due to residents heading north to spend. Last month, 33-year-old congee restaurant chain Ocean Empire Food Shop shut down, owing more than 100 staff wages in excess of HK$15 million.

The Labour Department said it was “very concerned” about the move by King Parrot Group and called for affected employees to seek its assistance, adding they could go to the branch office of the Labour Relations Division for inquiry.