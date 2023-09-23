Browse our collection of autumn dinners and desserts below. For more seasonal ideas, check out our autumn cake recipes, pear recipes, plum recipes and butternut squash recipes. Also read the ultimate guide to preserves and browse our chutney recipes for tips on making the most of seasonal produce. For more autumnal inspiration, check out our best autumn kitchen activities.

Roasted butternut squash with sage pesto

The vibrant colours of autumn are reflected in this comforting veggie traybake. Roast the squash in garlic and chilli, then top with a herby homemade pesto. If you love this vibrant veg, we’ve got plenty more easy butternut squash recipes to try.

Classic apple and blackberry crumble

Combine seasonal apples and blackberries in a classic crumble with a satisfyingly sweet topping, ready in an hour. Check out more of our tempting crumble recipes.

‘Nduja pepperonata stew

Celebrate autumn’s arrival with this tomato-based one-pan wonder. It serves up serves up to six and is freezable, too.

Pumpkin pie

A staple of any Thanksgiving menu, this impressive pud is best served with a dollop of maple cream. Our creamy pumpkin pie recipe uses shop-bought pastry to simplify things. Discover more ideas in our collection of pumpkin recipes.

Plum upside-down cake

This vibrant traybake is a pure celebration of juicy plums and features a slightly unusual ingredient – couscous! The nutty grain – similar to polenta – adds a gentle bite to this traybake. Delicious served with a dollop of yogurt for dessert. Discover more sweet and savoury plums recipes.

Pumpkin spice latte

Expert barista Celeste Wong shares how to recreate the popular pumpkin spiced latte, a comforting autumnal pick-me-up.

Slow-cooked lamb and autumn veg one pot

This hearty one-pot celebrates autumn veg such as turnips, celery, leeks and carrots. These are slow-cooked together with herb-roasted lamb until beautifully tender. Serve with cooked grains such as pearl barley or spelt.

Butternut squash curry

Chunks of butternut squash paired with coconut milk, ginger and garlic makes for a very comforting autumnal dish.

Toffee apple crumble

Give traditional apple crumble an extra flavour boost with a rich caramel coating for the apples and crunchy hazelnut topping. Perfect served with a cooling dollop of ice cream.

Venison stew

Warm up on chilly autumn nights with a rich venison and sloe gin stew with cheesy polenta. It may take a little time, but it’s worth it. Discover what sloe berries are and where you can find them.

Toffee apple cake

Bake our sticky apple cake topped with a creamy toffee frosting for an autumnal pick-me-up. This style of ‘dump’ cake comes from the US, referring to the stir-and-dump-it-in-a-tin method. Get more inspiration from our collection of apple recipes.

Pear and blue cheese toasts

Seasonal pears team well with tangy blue cheese to make these deluxe sourdough toasties. Ideal for cosying down and munching on when it’s wet and rainy outside.

Butternut squash mac and cheese

We’ve given one of the nation’s favourite comfort foods an autumnal twists. The addition of roasted butternut squash cubes takes this cheesy pasta bake to the next level.

Damson jam

These little autumnal fruits with deep blue skins are juicy and tart – so tart, in fact, that they can’t really be eaten raw. They make wonderful jam, though, so get your hands on them while they’re in season – typically at their best in September.

Pot-roast red curry pheasant

Often a mainstay of traditional dishes, this roasted pheasant is instead infused with the irresistibly aromatic flavours of Thai red curry. It only requires five minutes of prep time, so you can leave the oven to do all the work.

Pickled grape salad with pear, taleggio and walnuts

Tangy pickled grapes shine in this autumnal salad recipe with creamy taleggio and crunchy pears. This gluten free recipe makes a perfect low-calorie midweek meal.

Apple crumble cake

Apple crumble is combined with a fluffy sponge to create a warming pudding which sings autumn. Serve this sheet cake with custard or cream for added indulgence.

Carrot and parsnip soup

This comforting bowl of seasonal veg soup is great for when the nights draw in. Whizzing the cream in at the end makes for a super-creamy consistency. Serve with a swirl of double cream and a hunk of buttered bread.

More like this

Wild mushroom ravioli

October is the key season for wild mushroom foraging in the UK. Identifying the edible kinds can take some experience though, so if you are less confident with this, we’d recommend joining a course or buying from supermarkets or farm shops instead. Wild mushrooms take the centre stage in this delicate ravioli dish, which makes for an impressive starter or main.

Fig cake

Figs are an autumn staple, and their soft, squidgy texture lends well so baking. Try them in this comforting vanilla and almond sponge cake.

Plaice with warm tartare butter sauce

We have kept things simple so that plaice can shine in this autumnal dish. Try our easy plaice recipe with warm tartare butter sauce. This simple fish idea makes an easy entertaining idea with a tangy tartare sauce.

Cauliflower wellington

This hardy veg is a staple of warming autumn and winter dishes – from comforting curries to bubbling cauliflower cheese. It also works well in this showstopping veggie wellington. Complete with vibrant saffron spice and a mushroom duxelles, this luxurious dish is sure to impress.

Marsala-baked plums with chantily cream

Most British varieties of plum come into season from mid-August to October. Bring out their flavour with sweet marsala and star anise in this easy dessert, topped with velvety Chantilly cream. Try more of our plum recipes.

Korean Philly cheese steak with Russian dressing

This recipe is a clever mash-up of Korean and classic American cuisine. We’ve added horseradish as it’s in season in autumn and gives an extra kick to fight off the cooler weather.

Blackberry whisky

This easy whisky is a great way of using up foraged blackberries. Infuse an affordable blended scotch with the fruit and toasted spices (such as cardamom). Find more ideas for these brilliant berries with our blackberry recipes.

Pumpkin soup

Great for using up any leftover pumpkin, this creamy soup is best served in big mugs with fingers of melty blue cheese and sage toasties for dipping. Equally ideal for a comforting autumnal lunch or for entertaining.

Pear pie

Use seasonal juicy pears in this showstopping pie topped with sugar-topped flaky pastry. Inspired by a savoury Cornish stargazy pie, our pear and rhubarb version makes a comforting family pudding. Enjoy more perfect pear recipes.

These indulgent blue cheese leeks with crispy bacon breadcrumbs are super-simple to make, only takes 30 minutes to prepare and make the perfect Sunday roast accompaniment.

Squash and sweet potato tagine

Sit down to a hearty bowl of our vibrant vegan tagine. Butternut squash and sweet potatoes are combined in a tomato sauce and flavoured with rose harissa and preserved lemons. The perfect meal for autumn weeknights.

Potato farls

Potato farls are part of a classic Irish breakfast, farl meaning four parts. Make a potato dough, roll it into a circle, cut into four and fry. Serve with crispy bacon and juicy tomatoes for a great weekend brunch.

Quince and honey cake

Quince and honey are a great autumnal combination. Try them in this impressive upside-down cake which turns out beautifully moist and full of caramelised flavour.

Clams with quick XO sauce

Give these clams a go for a quick autumn dinner party starter or a simple supper, they come with a quick and punchy XO sauce. XO sauce originates from Hong Kong and is traditionally made with dried shrimps and scallops. We’ve substituted these for shrimp paste, which is available in all large supermarkets.

Sticky plum and earl grey ribs with plum and sesame salad

Not just a warm weather dish – these irresistibly sticky ribs are given an autumnal makeover with a coating of rich spiced plum sauce plus an earl grey tea marinate.

Pear tarte tatin

Combine a classic tarte tatin with ripe British pears for the ultimate pudding showstopper. Remember, ice cream on the side is non-negotiable

Spiced autumn lamb with butternut squash purée

Lamb is often thought of as a springtime food but a few more months out in the pasture gives a fuller flavoured meat. Try this easy coriander and cumin-spiced rack of lamb dish as a healthier alternative to your Sunday roast.