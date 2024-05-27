It’s not that each Resident Evil game is so much better than the competition (though there are arguments there to be made) but rather that this franchise has largely been consistently great. More importantly, the Resident Evil franchise has not only adapted to new eras but set the pace along the way. From the original game’s innovations to Resident Evil 4’s revolutionary third-person mechanics and Resident Evil 7’s first-person pivot, it has long been the one horror franchise you simply have to play regardless of how terrified you may be of the things that go bump in the night. – MB

3. Grand Theft Auto

There’s a reason the trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI broke the internet. Rockstar’s money-printing series is as iconic and successful as it is because the games tap into the inner anarchist in all of us, giving us a sprawling, stylized digital space to wreak as much havoc as we wish. The first two games in the series are fun little distractions, but from GTAIII on, every entry made a seismic impact on the gaming industry and cultivated a legion of fans so enormous that it’s almost assumed that if you love video games, you love Grand Theft Auto. Tommy, CJ, Niko, Franklin, Michael, Trevor…these are some of the most beloved protagonists in gaming history.

There have been countless open-world games released since GTA popularized the genre, but none are as polished, robust, entertaining, or replayable. Millions are still playing GTA Online over ten years after the game’s initial release, and there’s no telling the heights the franchise will reach when GTA VI finally arrives. – BB

2. The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda has long been the gold standard of game design. It’s not that every other game is expected to copy exactly what The Legend of Zelda does. The series certainly introduced or refined concepts like Z-targeting, open-ended adventuring, and puzzle/boss battle implementation that shook the industry, but we’re not measuring The Legend of Zelda’s influence by the number of Zelda-like games out there.

It’s just that most of the mainline Zelda games have this almost mystical ability to make you feel exactly how you felt when you played your first Zelda game. That’s partially because many of the mainline entries in the series starting with A Link to the Past have endeavored to evolve the original game’s revolutionary design. But that joyful reawakening of our souls should sooner be attributed to the franchise’s ability to deliver what so many games aspire to deliver: a genuine sense of adventure that is only possible through a video game. With Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom setting new standards in open-world design while upending the nature of the series, it seems we may continue to look towards this series for guidance on what is possible in games and how they make us feel. – MB

1. Super Mario Bros.

If there was ever a franchise synonymous with video games overall, it’s Super Mario Bros. The game that effectively launched the Nintendo Entertainment System in North America, Mario quickly became Nintendo’s flagship franchise and de facto mascot, a distinction it retains decades later. That the franchise served as the basis for the first billion-dollar cinematic adaptation speaks volumes to Super Mario Bros. ongoing and global cultural ubiquity, transcending the video game medium.