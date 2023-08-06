Friendship Day 2023 falls on August 6 worldwide and here is a collection of the best Instagram captions for you to dedicate to your happy, fun, crazy and loving friends.
The holiday falls on the first Sunday of August in most countries across the world. Even though our friends bring joy to us year-round, a whole day dedicated to cherishing them and having a gala time, doing your favorite activities together, is just what you need to strengthen your bond with your pals. Sharing social media posts dedicated to your pals with great captions on Friendship Day is also one great way of honoring their contribution to your life.
35 Friendship Day captions for Instagram – Quotes
- You can honor your pals by sharing one or more of these heartfelt quotes on Friendship Day 2023 as your Instagram caption!
- “Friends are the family we choose for ourselves.” —Edna Buchman
- “Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes.” —Henry David Thoreau
- “True friendship resists time, distance, and silence.” —Isabel Allende
- “Coffee and friends make the perfect blend.” —Unknown
- “Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life.” —Mark Twain
- “It seems to me that trying to live without friends is like milking a bear to get cream for your morning coffee.” —Zora Neale Hurston
- “One good friendship will outlive 40 average loves.” —Unknown
- “The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends.” —Gwyneth Paltrow
- “Maybe we could be each other’s soul mates. Then we could let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with.” —Charlotte York
Funny and cheeky captions
You can also choose to put a comedic spin on your Friendship Day caption to represent the true spirit of your bond with your mates.
- If you hurt my best friend, I can make your death look like an accident.
- Friends come and go, like the waves of the ocean… But the true ones stay, like an octopus on your face.
- Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch.
- A best friend is someone who drives you insane but makes sure that they don’t send you to the asylum. Thanks, bestie, for always being there for me.
- Best Friend: A person in front of whom you can fart without the fear of being judged.
- You think I’m crazy? You should see me with my best friend.
- We’ll be friends til we’re old and senile… Then we’ll be new friends.
- The only reason you are my best friend is that no one knows which lipsticks go with which outfits better than you.
- I was surprised to meet someone as crazy as I am when I first met you. We’re destined to be best friends. Happy friendship day!
- Friends pick us up when we fall, and if they can’t pick us up, they lie down and listen for a while.
- My best friends and I played a game of hide and seek. It went on for hours.
- “Friendship must be built on a solid foundation of alcohol, sarcasm, inappropriateness and shenanigans.”
- “I will text you 50 times in a row and feel no shame. You’re my friend, you literally signed up for this.”
- “You and I are more than friends. We’re like a really small gang.”
- “Good friends discuss their sex lives. Best friends talk about poop.”
- “God made up best friends because he knew our mom couldn’t handle us as sisters.”
- “It’s hard to find a friend who’s cute, loving, generous, caring, and smart. My advice to y’all is, don’t lose me.”
- “Friends give you a shoulder to cry on. But best friends are ready with a shovel to hurt the person that made you cry.” Sally Bergesen
- “The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families.” Jay McInerney
- “If I murdered someone, she’s the person I’d call to help me drag the corpse cross the living room floor.” Grey’s Anatomy
- “One good reason to only maintain a small circle of friends is that three out of four murders are committed by people who know the victim.” George Carlin
- “It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” Marlene Dietrich
- “This is by far your worst idea ever…I’ll be there in 15 minutes.”
- “Friends are the bacon bits in the salad bowl of life.”
- Friendship is not possible between two women, one of whom is very well-dressed.
- Bests Friends: They know how crazy you are and still choose to be seen with you in public.