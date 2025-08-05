About 37 per cent of students who applied under Hong Kong’s university programme allocation system have secured tertiary education places, representing a slight drop from the previous year, amid increased competition.

The release of the allocation data on Tuesday came as the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) revealed it had secured the highest number of top scorers who sat their Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams this year, with all of them opting to join its medicine programme.

According to the figures, 36.53 per cent of applicants, or 15,808, were offered spots at local universities or on a subsidised diploma course under the Joint University Programmes Admissions System (Jupas).

In comparison, 15,776, or 39.8 per cent, secured places last year.

This year also saw the number of applicants increase by 9 per cent, going from 39,634 to 43,269, resulting in the proportion of successful candidates declining by 3.27 percentage points.

Students are set to learn about their offers from 9am on Wednesday via the Jupas website or SMS.