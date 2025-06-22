ECONOMYNEXT – Iran must make peace to avoid further attacks, US President Donald Trump said after American aircraft bombed a key nuclear site in the country with ground penetrating ‘bunker buster’ bombs.

“Iran – the bully of the Middle East – must now make peace,” Trump said in an address at the White House.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. For 40-year Iran has been saying death to Americans, death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs.”

Trump was flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The US strikes on Iran were a “spectacular military success” which ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, he said.

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said.

“Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal.

“But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

Iran’s Mehr News Agency quoted crisis management officials saying air defences were activated after hostile targets were identified and “part of the Fordow nuclear site was attacked by the enemy airstrikes.”

Another official was quoted as saying that “Iran had evacuated the three nuclear sites some while ago.”

Israel initiated strikes against Iran earlier in June, claiming Iran was close to building a nuclear bomd, though US intelligence was not in full agreement though there was agreement that the country was enriching uranium to levels beyond needed for peaceful purposes.

Iran’s Fordo uranium enrichment site is buried deep under ground. Iran is believed to have enriched uranium up to 60 percent. About 3 to 5 percent is required for nuclear reactors which produce energy. Uranium in bombs are enriched up to 90 percent.

The US has so-called bunker buster bombs which can penetrate deep into the ground before exploding. The 30,000 GBU-57 bomb can penetrate the ground around 60 metres (200 ft) going through concrete bunkers.

The bombs are carried on B-2 stealth bombers. Earlier in the week there were reports that B-2 bombers were shifted to Diego Garcia a military base on a small island in the Indian Ocean, 1,700 kilometers South of Sri Lanka.

The Fordo site is believed to be under layers of rock. There is no information on how many bombs were dropped on the site. Military analysts have said several bombs may be dropped.

Some of President Trumps ‘Make America Great Again’ supporters opposed the US getting involved in foreign wars.

The transcript of President Trump’s speech is given below:

“A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror.

“Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.

“Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier.

“For years, Iran has been saying death to America, death to Israel. They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. That was their specialty. We lost over a thousand people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate.

“In particular, so many were killed by their general, Qasem Soleimani. I decided a long time ago that I would not let this happen. It will not continue. I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team. Like perhaps no team has ever worked before. And we’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.

“I want to thank the Israeli military for the wonderful job they’ve done. And most importantly, I want to congratulate the great American patriots who flew those magnificent machines tonight and all of the United States military on an operation the likes of which the world has not seen in many, many decades.

“Hopefully, we will no longer need their services in this capacity. I hope that’s so. I also want to congratulate the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan “Raizin’” Cain — spectacular general — and all of the brilliant military minds involved in this attack.

“With all of that being said, this cannot continue. There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days. Remember, there are many targets left. Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.

“There is no military in the world that could have done what we did tonight. Not even close. There has never been a military that could do what took place just a little while ago.

“Tomorrow, Gen. Caine, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, will have a press conference at 8 a.m. at the Pentagon. And I want to just thank everybody, and in particular, God.

“I want to just say, we love you, God, and we love our great military. Protect them. God bless the Middle East. God bless Israel, and god bless America. Thank you very much. Thank you.” (Colombo/June22/2025)



