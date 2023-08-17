Summer salad recipes

Nectarine and chilli maple halloumi quinoa salad

Nectarines shine in this salad that highlights the seasonal stone fruit – coating the halloumi in a chilli-maple dressing is a game-changer.

Courgette and chimichurri salad

Fresh beans, courgette ribbons and crunchy walnuts meet in this vibrant summer salad, perfect for an al fresco lunch for two.

Baked feta salad

Salty cheese, sweet fresh figs and nutty almonds meet in Rosie Birkett’s vibrant summer salad, perfect for an al fresco lunch.

Watermelon and halloumi salad

Juicy, refreshing watermelon pairs brilliantly with warm, salty halloumi and fresh mint for this zingy summer recipe – an ideal BBQ side dish.

Pickled cherry, gorgonzola and rocket salad

Check out this colourful cherry salad for a dish singing with tangy, pickled flavours – it even uses the pickling liquid from the cherries in its dressing.

Grilled corn salad with tahini miso dressing

The sweet cherry tomatoes in this salad compliment the charred griddled corn. Enjoy topped with crumbled feta and dress with tahini, miso and maple dressing.

Patatas bravas and chorizo salad

Guests will swoon over this Spanish-inspired sharing dish, drizzled in chorizo aïoli and sprinkled over with parsley.

Fennel salad

A seriously simple fennel salad recipe, with a pomegranate molasses and sumac dressing. A great way to use this veg when it’s at its best over summer. Use a mandoline or sharp knife to slice the fennel as thinly as possible.

Tajin shrimp fajita salad

Tajín is a spicy Mexican seasoning made from lime, chilli and salt. It’s showcased in this fresh, vibrant salad. Great with a cold beer.

Roast radish and peanut salad

Try this vibrant combination of radish, cucumber and spring onion, dressed in a rich soy, peanut and honey glaze.

Pad thai salad

In Hetty McKinnon’s salad, shredded cabbage and kale makes for a fresher, crunchy take on pad thai noodles, served with a warming chilli dressing.

Thai ginger salad

A shredded cabbage, carrot, cucumber and edamame salad, made deliciously nutty with a peanut butter and lime juice dressing.

Bombay mix lettuce salad

Update your salad repertoire for summer with this colourful veggie dish with crispy chickpeas, bombay mix and pomegranate seeds. Finish with a drizzle of tamarind sauce and sprinkling of coriander.

Fattoush with crisp spiced chickpeas

A vibrant, summery salad that mixes chickpeas with herby pitta croutons, radishes, tomatoes, sumac and a pomegranate molasses dressing.

Potato salad with aïoli

Crisp, golden new potatoes are paired with fresh radish and zingy aïoli in this summery dish, which would make a great side for your next barbecue. You can find more easy potato salad recipes right here.

Greek salad with marinated feta

This fresh-tasting Greek salad with marinated feta is a great way to make use of broad beans while they’re in season throughout the summer. Serve as a side salad or with toasted pitta or flatbread for a light meal. We have more great vegetarian salad ideas over here.

Thai chicken salad

This Thai chicken salad is a vibrant, zingy dish. The dressing is made from fresh herbs, fish sauce and lime juice, meaning this dish full of summer flavours while staying low in calories.

Watermelon summer salad

Watermelon stands in for green papaya in this update of a classic summery Thai dish. It’s best to buy a whole watermelon and use the flesh closest to the skin, as this tends to be a bit firmer.

Summer quinoa salad

A lovely light quinoa salad for summer, with sweet, juicy pomegranate and fresh herbs that also provides a bit of crunch. Add cooked shredded chicken if you want more protein. Dried apricots work well in this too.

Vegan summer salad with watermelon and noodles

Ready in 20 minutes, this Thai-style vegan summer salad is packed with juicy watermelon and crunchy peanuts for a fresh dinner for two.

Caesar salad with bacon and parmesan croutons

If you don’t fancy a chicken caesar salad, try using smoky bacon rashers instead. An easy homemade dressing makes this a fast and simple midweek meal, and parmesan croutons are a great finishing touch. More ceasar salad recipes over here.

Tomato salad with burrata and warm ‘nduja dressing

With the spice of the ‘nduja, the crunch and freshness of the vibrant tomatoes, and the creamy indulgent burrata, this fresh tomato salad is a great summer starter.

Spanish-style prawn salad

Check out our quick and easy prawn aguachile salad recipe. Aguachile means ‘chilli water’ in Spanish, referring to the fiery dressing. Traditionally, it would be made with raw prawns but we’ve used cooked here to cut down on time.

Carrot salad with herby carrot top yogurt

Check out this spiced roast carrot salad recipe with zesty yogurt using herby carrot tops. Serve this easy recipe as an impressive side dish at your next family dinner.

Moroccan summer salad with cauliflower

What a way to make cauliflower shine! Roast your florets with ras el hanout, dried cranberries, dates, nuts and pomegranate seeds, then drizzle the whole lot with a tahini and mint dressing for a colourful summer salad.

More like this

Green superfood salad

Make a healthy green salad with superfoods: this quick one is packed with avocado, broccoli, quinoa and edamame beans. Seeds and herbs add even more goodness. A great meal for a sunny day.

Quick Japanese-style rice salad

Use a pack of ready-cooked or leftover rice to put a super fast (and low-calorie) prawn salad together. Make it green with edamame beans, cucumber and avocado. A light, fresh meal for warm days.

Goat’s cheese and beetroot citrus salad

If the sun’s not around enough to brighten up your days this summer, this colourful beetroot salad – bursting with citrusy flavours and creamy goat’s cheese – will do the job instead!

Farro, grilled peach and pecan salad

Grilled peaches (which are in season from July) deliver a satisfying sweetness here, balanced by the zing of lime-pickled shallots and the smoky nuttiness of toasted pecans. A vibrant vegan salad.

Roast carrot and spelt salad with dukkah and preserved lemon dressing

This zesty carrot and spelt salad is fresh, colourful and super easy to make – great for lazy summer dining. The dukkah gives this salad a delightful nutty flavour, perfect for a meat-free Monday meal.

Roasted cauli and couscous salad with zhoug and crispy shallots

Giant couscous is great for making summer salads more filling, and it’s used here with cauliflower, crispy fried onions and a punchy zhoug dressing to create an easy salad that’s vegan and low in calories, too.

Vegan coronation tofu salad

Check out our easy vegan coronation salad recipe. Using smoked tofu as opposed to chicken means it’s lighter than the classic version and is fragrant with madras curry powder and mango chutney.

Hot-smoked salmon salad with chive buttermilk dressing

This fresh, crunchy salad, topped with soft hunks of salmon, is finished off perfectly with a tangy buttermilk and chive dressing. A healthy summer salad recipe to whip up.

Prawn, cucumber and avocado salad with miso dressing

A healthy combination of prawns, cucumber, avocado, fresh salad and miso seasoning all mixed together in a delicious, summery salad. Ready in less than 20 minutes and perfect for a lighter lunch or dinner.

Tuna, bean and pasta salad

Sunshine flavours of fresh green beans, sweet roasted red peppers and olives give this vibrant and nutritious orzo pasta salad a real summery edge.

Late summer salad

A fast warm potato salad. Serve for a main-course meal for two or as part of a weekend lunch for more. Serve topped with humous and pitta bread on the side.

Healthy bean salad

Ready in just 20 minutes, this colourful salad is packed with green beans, kidney beans and cannellini beans, and comes finished with a green tahini dressing to boost the flavour.

Parsley and pomegranate salad

Parsley doesn’t always have to be just a garnish – here, it’s the hero of a summery salad made with the freshest, greenest leaves.

Goat’s cheese salad

This impressive salad is ready in less than 20 minutes and boasts wonderful flavours in the combination of goat’s cheese, bacon, chicory and pecans.

Wedge salad with blue cheese dressing

Make the most of Little Gem lettuces in this gluten-free salad. It would be great served with a crispy skinned, soft-in-the-middle baked potato.

Feta and cucumber salad with dill dressing

Ridged cucumbers have a stronger flavour than the regular variety and firmer flesh. They stand up perfectly here to the olives and feta – a combo inspired by the flavours of Greek salad and tzatziki

Summer sashimi salad

Quick and easy recipe for sashimi salmon. Buy the freshest fish you can find for this simple salad, you don’t cook the fish. Avacado and beetroot make it a healthy meal.

Sicilian salad

This watermelon, chicory and salty pecorino salad with toasted pistachios and fennel herb is typical of the way Sicilians put things together, with seasonal produce at its best.