Eurostar trains between Paris and London have been cancelled after a second world war bomb was found on the tracks near Paris Gare du Nord, the train operator said on Friday.

The bomb was found about 2.5km from the Parisian train hub in a northern suburb of the city, Eurostar said. Train services would only resume once the device had been cleared by bomb disposal experts of the Paris police force.

All Eurostar trains have been suspended until at least noon Paris time, the operator said, as have regional and national trains that use Gare du Nord.

