In my years as a mom, I’ve seen many a Granny Smith apple travel to school and then back again for the better part of a week. If this is an experience well-known to you, well, then, you can relate: Sometimes it’s a struggle to find good-for-you foods your kids won’t leave in their lunchboxes. It can feel like a forced choice between sending your little ones off with wholesome options or foods they’ll actually eat (with that apple thrown in so their teacher knows you tried).

Thankfully, Liquid I.V. is here to help with their new Hydration Multiplier For Kids that makes the perfect complement to the proteins and produce in your kiddos’ back-to-school lunches. With three times the electrolytes and half the sugar of the leading sports drink*, Liquid I.V. gives parents an easy hack to keep kids hydrated. It also comes in four yummy flavors your mini me’s will go gaga for, and while they probably won’t notice the electrolytes and vitamins, you’ll breathe easy knowing that they’re in there.

To help parents get a jump start on keeping their families feeling good as a new school year approaches, Scary Mommy put together some fun packed-lunch ideas that pair perfectly with Liquid I.V.’s kid-friendly flavors, because, hey, even busy moms love a theme.

1. Beachy Keen

Channel the carefree fun of a beach vacation but without the sunburn and sand in your shoes. Mini tuna salad sandwiches echo the ocean theme while ham-and-pineapple kabobs offer a protein-rich finger food with an island-inspired twist. Include a vitamin-packed tropical fruit salad plus seaweed snacks—and coconut macarons if you’re feeling fancy. Sneak in some on-theme hydration with a new take on a childhood classic: Tropical Punch Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier For Kids.

2. Fall Favorites

Harvest some healthy foods your kids are sure to fall for (see what we did there?). Start with a hearty turkey pita pocket filled with their favorite toppings. A peeled tangerine with a green apple slice “stem” makes for a silly pretend pumpkin, while pumpkin spice Greek yogurt adds some extra fuel. Pair ripe pear slices with some trail mix, then finish it off with a sweet and tart Crisp Apple Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier For Kids for a hydrating boost that will certainly last them through recess.

3. Carnival Cravings

They’ll go wild for this fair fare with a nutritious twist. A banana “hot dog” is a fan fave: a ripe banana in a nutrient-packed whole wheat bun, topped with nut butter “mustard” and fruit jam “ketchup.” Peel and slice an apple into a healthier version of fries, and serve them with a caramel yogurt dip. Popcorn and pretzels make for an easy grab-and-go snack, and what’s a carnival without melt-in-your-mouth cotton candy? Complete the fun with some functional hydration by adding a Cotton Candy Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier For Kids.

4. Purple Power

This pleasing purple lunch is perfect for those monochromatic munchies. Top blue corn tortilla chips with cheese and salsa for a colorful take on classic nachos. A purple coleslaw of cabbage and carrots packs a healthy crunch, while a medley of cut-up grapes and blackberries serve up some necessary sweetness. Top it all off with a fig bar and a handful of oven-dried blueberries, and for a sip that’s so much more hydrating than water alone, a bold Concord Grape Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier For Kids ties this power lunch together.

*Per 8 fl oz, Hydration Multiplier for Kids has 6g of sugar; the leading sports drink has 14g of sugar

