The Egyptian Ministry of Interior on Saturday revealed details about a viral video showing four foreign nationals allegedly trafficking drugs in Cairo Governorate.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Egyptian Ministry of Interior stated: “Clarifying the circumstances of a video circulated on social media, which depicted individuals (holding the nationality of a certain country) engaging in drug trafficking within the jurisdiction of Nasr City Third Police Department in Cairo.”

The Ministry added: “Upon investigation, the perpetrators (four individuals holding the nationality of a certain country, residing within the department’s jurisdiction) were identified and apprehended. They were found in possession of a quantity of Ice (methamphetamine) and a sum of money. When confronted, they confessed to possessing the narcotics with the intent to traffic them. Legal measures have been taken.”

The Ministry also reposted the video clip along with a photo of the individuals after their arrest, attaching them to its post on the X platform.