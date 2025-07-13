At least four people were injured in a shooting at an alumni event in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department confirmed that all four people were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide information regarding a suspect or whether any arrests have been made.

Police on the scene after multiple people were injured in a shooting at Tyner Recreation Complex in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday. WRCB

The shooting occurred at the Tyner Recreation Complex, where it appears a multi-class reunion was being held for alumni of Tyner High School. The school is now named Tyner Middle High Academy and was reopened earlier this year after the former campus was torn down to make way for a new facility.

A Facebook post from the Tyner Alumni Association earlier this month boasted that 38 different graduating classes were participating in this year’s alumni weekend. An email to the alumni association requesting comment from NBC News was not immediately returned Sunday.

Jeoff Herman, who witnessed the shooting, told NBC News affiliate WRCB that the scene was “real bad.”

“Everybody was just having a good time,” Herman said. “Then all the sudden shots just started going everywhere. Little kids and babies and everything were on the ground.”