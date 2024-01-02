2024 is a fresh year for new video games and coming off the back of the huge year that was 2023, it has a lot to live up to!

January is starting the year off with a remaster of The Last of Us Part II, the new Prince of Persia game The Lost Crown and the next instalment in the popular fighting franchise, Tekken 8.

Let’s check out what’s being released this month.

What new video games are coming out in January 2024?

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Release Date: January 18

The classic Prince of Persia series is making a comeback in 2024 in a new side-scrolling platforming adventure. Set in a mythological Persian world, The Lost Crown gives your protagonist, Sargon, new abilities as well as talismans that can enhance or alter those abilities.

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

Release Date: January 19

While The Last of Us Part II may have only been released a few short years ago in 2020, it’s quickly receiving a PS5 upgrade. This new edition of the game includes the usual graphical and performance updates, as well as additional content in a roguelike survival mode and lost levels.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Release Date: January 24

The sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon has arrived with Infinite Wealth, which stars dual series’ protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu in an adventure in Hawaii where they team up to help Ichiban find his mother.

Tekken 8

Release Date: January 26

If you’ve been in a void since Street Fighter 6’s release, Tekken 8 might be the answer you’re looking for. Bandai Namco’s classic fighting series is set just months after the events of Tekken 7 and follows the conflict between father and son Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama.

While we know that there are plenty of exciting games in development with 2024 release dates, we don’t have specific dates for all of them. However, here are a few of the major ones you should keep an eye on for the rest of the year.

February 2 – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

February 2 – Persona 3 Reload

February 8 – Helldivers 2

February 16 – Skull and Bones

February 29 – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

March 20 – Alone in the Dark

March 22 – Princess Peach: Showtime!

March 22 – Rise of the Ronin

Stay tuned to Lifehacker Australia because we’ll bring lists of the best games to buy every month of the year.

Do you have a game you’re really looking forward to in January or for the rest of 2024? Let us know in the comments.

This article has been updated to reflect the new titles released in January 2024.

Lead Image Credit: Naughty Dog/SEGA/Ubisoft