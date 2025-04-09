With the S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.76%) ending last week down more than 10% in two days, the stock market experienced its first crash since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to escalate. The culprit this time was the U.S. enacting punitive tariffs against much of the rest of the world and an ensuing trade war. These tariffs were even applied to two islands uninhabited by humans, with the Trump administration saying the duties were added so that other countries could not evade tariffs by shipping goods through the ports of these islands.

With the market in turmoil and a lot of volatility likely ahead, let’s look at four ways investors can navigate the current market crash.

1. Have liquidity

In a bear market or an impending bear market, one of the most important things investors can have is liquidity, or cash on the sidelines. By having available cash, investors can then take advantage of market dips.

If you’re fully invested, consider selling some of your least favorite positions to raise some cash that can later be used to buy ideas you have more conviction in. If these are in a non-retirement account, you’d also get the potential benefit of a tax loss when you next file.

To be clear, you don’t want to start panicking and just sell stocks. Instead, you want to look at this as an opportunity to high-grade (improve the quality of) your portfolio.

2. Create a list of high-quality stocks to buy

Another important thing you can do is create a list of high-quality stocks and the prices at which you’d start buying them. Undoubtedly, there have been stocks you’ve liked in the past, but their valuations were too high.

This could be highfliers like Palantir Technologies (PLTR 3.60%) or Cava Group (CAVA 4.00%) whose businesses are doing great but whose stock valuations just skyrocketed over the past year or two. Perhaps it could be stocks in industries that have always tended to have high multiplies, such as cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD 4.14%) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW 2.90%). There could also be blue chip tech names like Alphabet (GOOGL 0.75%) (GOOG 0.76%) or Amazon (AMZN 2.26%) whose stocks have just gotten cheaper, given their collection of businesses and future prospects.

The key, though, is to gather a list of high-quality stocks you’d be comfortable owning over the long run. And then, when they reach your price target, be ready to start building positions in them. Just do the research beforehand so you’re ready to pounce.

3. Consider writing puts

A more advanced strategy to use in a down market is to write (sell) put options. By writing a put option, you collect a cash premium up front, but you are then obligated to buy that stock if the buyer exercises his option to sell it to you. As such, you want to do this only with stocks and at prices where you would want to buy them.

For example, if Amazon was on your list of stocks to buy at $150, you could write a put on Amazon stock with a strike price of $150 and a May 9 expiration and collect around $3.70 in premium. If the stock falls below $150 and the option is exercised, you’d own the stock at $150. Note that each option represents 100 shares. If Amazon doesn’t fall to that price, you just collect the premium, which would be worth around $370 for each option.

This strategy’s intention is twofold. One is to let you buy into a stock you want to own at a lower price. However, if the stock never reaches that price, you still earn some return.

The downside to this strategy is that it does tie up some capital, which you could potentially use elsewhere. That is why I prefer to keep the expiration dates short, at about a month.

In addition, if the stock blows past your price target on the downside, you are still obligated to buy at the strike price. This is most likely to occur if a major event happened when the market was closed, and it opened way down. However, the assumption we are using is that you’d be a buyer of the stock at the strike price regardless. The other disadvantage is that if the market does make a quick reversal, you would lose out compared to if you had jumped in right away and bought the stock.

However, this is a nice strategy to supplement your investments, allowing you to earn some extra cash as you wait for stocks to hit your buy prices.

4. Dollar-cost average with ETFs

Another strategy investors should consider is dollar-cost averaging. In this strategy, you make investments at set times and dollar amounts regardless of their prices.

This strategy works particularly well with exchange-traded funds (ETFs) such as the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO 0.35%) or the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ 1.30%). These two ETFs track major market indexes that have proven to be long-term winners. The Vanguard ETF tracks the S&P 500, which comprises the 500 largest stocks traded in the U.S., while the QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100, which is more tech- and growth-oriented.

With ETFs, you don’t have to worry about individual stock research. You can buy an ETF that immediately gives you a portfolio of leading stocks. Consistently dollar-cost averaging into index ETFs is a great way to build long-term wealth, and a down market is a great place to start implementing this strategy.