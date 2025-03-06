HONG KONG — A total of 42 endangered live lizards have been seized by customs officials at Hong Kong International Airport, the government said.

All of the lizards were found Tuesday concealed inside an air consignment declared to contain dehumidifiers, air purifiers and cans of milk power imported from Australia, the government said in a statement Wednesday.

The lizards had an estimated market value of 210,000 Hong Kong dollars ($27,000).

Lizards seized at Hong Kong International Airport. via gov.hk

The case was handed over to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further action, the statement added.

Anyone importing, exporting or possessing specimens of endangered species in violation of the Chinese territory’s protection law faces a maximum fine of HK$10 million and 10 years’ imprisonment upon conviction with the specimens forfeited, the government warned.

In 2024, Hong Kong officials made about 550 seizures of endangered plant and animal species, including live orchids, one of the most threatened plants on earth, and American ginseng, which is listed as endangered in Canada.

Last September, a 45-year-old Chinese woman accused of smuggling 64 endangered turtles into Hong Kong was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail. The woman, who arrived from Tokyo, wrapped some of the turtles in socks and packed the rest in two small plastic boxes.