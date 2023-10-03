Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens worth a staggering $3.2 million have made their way onto Coinbase, according to recent data on Etherscan. This substantial transaction, involving a jaw-dropping 425 billion SHIB tokens, has raised eyebrows within the cryptocurrency community.

The timing of this move couldn’t be more intriguing, as Shiba Inu has been experiencing a rollercoaster ride alongside the broader crypto market.

Shiba Inu’s recent price action has been nothing short of dramatic. It surged in tandem with other cryptocurrencies but is now confronting significant resistance. The pivotal 50 EMA (Exponential Moving Average) level stands as a crucial test for the token’s short-term trajectory.

Should SHIB fail to break through this resistance, a potential trend reversal could be on the horizon, possibly catalyzed by large-scale sell-offs, much like the mammoth transaction to Coinbase.

Although $3.2 million might not be a tidal wave in SHIB’s liquidity pool, it does invite some intriguing queries about the grand designs of prominent SHIB holders. Could this financial maneuver be a harbinger of a broader pattern in the making? It’s entirely conceivable that these crypto behemoths are seizing the opportunity presented by recent profits, especially given SHIB’s impending clash with a pivotal resistance threshold. This transaction could serve as an early indicator of a more extensive trend in the SHIB community. Cryptocurrency markets are known for their volatility, and major holders often wield considerable influence. Thus, when they make a move of this magnitude, it can trigger a domino effect, influencing other traders and shaping market sentiment. Moreover, the timing of this transaction is noteworthy. SHIB is approaching a critical resistance level, a juncture where its price could either break through to new highs or face a substantial pullback. SHIB’s Current State And Burn Program

As of now, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00000730, as per CoinGecko data, reflecting a 3.8% decline in the past 24 hours. Over the course of the last seven days, SHIB has managed to eke out a marginal gain of 0.1%. These price fluctuations highlight the volatility that has become synonymous with meme tokens like SHIB.

Interestingly, amid these price swings, the Shiba Inu burn rate has returned to the green zone. Nearly 95 million SHIB tokens were burned in the last 24 hours, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the SHIB community to the burn program.

This program aims to reduce the substantial circulating supply, which has often been blamed for the token’s lackluster price performance.

SHIB market cap currently at $4.2 billion. Chart: TradingView.com

According to a price report, the total number of SHIB tokens obliterated now stands at 410 trillion. This impressive feat has brought the total supply down from 999 trillion to 589 trillion SHIB. Currently, approximately 10 billion SHIB tokens are locked in staking contracts, leaving the circulating supply at around 580 trillion.

Shiba Inu: Potential Price Impact

The recent influx of SHIB tokens onto Coinbase and the ongoing burn program’s success are sure to keep investors and crypto enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The question of whether SHIB can surmount its resistance and sustain its rally remains unanswered.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, SHIB’s fate may well depend on the interplay between its passionate community, whale movements, and market sentiment.

