Eastern European cities have dominated a list of best-value city breaks for Britons, as changing accommodation prices continue to have a significant effect on overall trip costs, a new report has found.

Capitals such as Riga, Vilnius, Warsaw and Podgorica are likely to offer the best value for money for a weekend city break this year, according to the survey, by Post Office Travel Money. The survey compared the costs of 12 popular tourist items, including meals, city transport and accommodation, but not flights, across 38 cities.

Latvian capital Riga topped the list for the first time in a decade, moving up from sixth place, as the cost of the basket of selected purchases dropped 15 per cent year-on-year to £253.

Riga was closely followed by Vilnius at £254. Lithuania’s capital fell from its top spot last year because of a total cost increase of 7.5 per cent, with the rising price of accommodation being a key factor. Warsaw came third, helped by a £39 decline in the cost of accommodation.

Poland claimed three spots in the top 10, with Gdansk coming in seventh at £297 and Krakow following in eighth at £300. Overall, eastern Europe accounted for seven spots in the top 10, joined by the western European cities of Lisbon, Porto and Lille.

The total cost of the top two Baltic cities came in 60 per cent lower than Oslo — £636 — and Copenhagen — £629 — the two most expensive cities surveyed. A two-night stay at three-star accommodation in Riga came in more than £150 cheaper than a stay in Oslo.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, advised that, as well as keeping a “watchful eye” on exchange rates, travellers should consider the “real challenge” of changing accommodation costs during peak travel times.

“[Post Office] found big swings in hotel costs depending on how many rooms are available in peak month,” Plunkett said. “This year is no different and rising — or falling — hotel prices can have a big impact on city break costs.”

In some cities, the scarcity of three-star accommodation has increased costs considerably — Athens lost its fifth place spot because of a 24 per cent increase in hotel prices. Prices were lower in cities with better availability of places to stay.