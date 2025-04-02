The CAQ is especially pleased with Danielle Smith’s decision to back Quebec in a supreme court challenge of its secularism law
QUEBEC — The Legault government is delighted with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s pitch to create an ‘autonomy alliance’ with Quebec to obtain more powers within the Canadian federation.
The Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said Quebec is open to meeting with Smith to discuss her proposal to create a common front for greater autonomy. And he said Quebec is especially pleased with Alberta’s decision to back Quebec in the upcoming Supreme Court challenge of its secularism law, Bill 21.
“They agree that, in the name of the autonomy of each province, we can use the notwithstanding clause,” Jolin-Barrette told reporters arriving for question period at the legislature. “And they agree with limits on the federal government’s power to spend.”
Asked if Smith will be invited to Quebec, Jolin-Barrette said: “I’m really open to meet her. We’re always interested in discussion.”
Jolin-Barrette was reacting to a letter sent by Smith this week to Quebec Premier François Legault.
In the letter, released by Legault’s office, Smith says she agrees in principle with several recommendations made by the Quebec government’s Advisory Committee on Constitutional issue, which tabled a study in November 2024 on how Quebec can obtain more autonomy within the federation.
One of its recommendations is that Quebec draft its own constitution, a process that is underway.
“Today I am writing to express Alberta’s support in principle for a number of the report’s recommendations, with the aim of beginning a dialogue between our two governments and other provincial governments toward enhancing provincial autonomy within the federation,” Smith writes to Legault.
She notes Alberta has its own concept of autonomy as outlined within its “Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada act.”
She welcomed the Quebec committee’s recommendations for a special deliberation mechanism for legislative bills that include the notwithstanding clause overriding fundamental rights. She said provincial legislatures are key deliberators and decision-makers on questions of Constitutional rights.
“Elected legislatures — not federally appointed judges — should have the final word on the scope of rights subject to parliamentary sovereignty clause (known as the notwithstanding clause),” Smith wrote. “This is an area where our two provinces may be able to co-ordinate an approach that demonstrates the serious deliberation that is undertaken when invoking a parliamentary sovereignty clause.”
Since its election in 2018, the Coalition Avenir Québec government has used the clause to shield several laws from court challenges, including Bill 21 and Bill 96 on language. Two weeks ago, it presented another piece of legislation, Bill 94, to expand the ban on the wearing of religious symbols in the public sector. It has invoked the clause on this bill as well.
A beaming Jolin-Barrette said Smith’s actions are a sign the Coalition Avenr Quebec governments “third way” political option — which entails playing the nationalist card and seeking more power within the federation — is viable. The CAQ plans to use the platform again in the 2026 election.
“We can build bridges with other provinces here in Canada, and each province can have its own autonomy,” Jolin-Barrette said. “It’s working, and Premier Smith is telling us and supports Quebec with Bill 21.
“I find it very positive that within Canada, there are federation partners which agree with more autonomy and a framework to limit the federal right to spend (in areas of provincial jurisdiction).
“It’s very interesting because historically, Quebec and Alberta worked together, and we will continue to work together on autonomy of the different provinces.”
