The CAQ is especially pleased with Danielle Smith’s decision to back Quebec in a supreme court challenge of its secularism law

The Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said Quebec is open to meeting with Smith to discuss her proposal to create a common front for greater autonomy. And he said Quebec is especially pleased with Alberta’s decision to back Quebec in the upcoming Supreme Court challenge of its secularism law, Bill 21.

QUEBEC — The Legault government is delighted with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s pitch to create an ‘autonomy alliance’ with Quebec to obtain more powers within the Canadian federation.

“They agree that, in the name of the autonomy of each province, we can use the notwithstanding clause,” Jolin-Barrette told reporters arriving for question period at the legislature. “And they agree with limits on the federal government’s power to spend.”

Asked if Smith will be invited to Quebec, Jolin-Barrette said: “I’m really open to meet her. We’re always interested in discussion.”

Jolin-Barrette was reacting to a letter sent by Smith this week to Quebec Premier François Legault.

In the letter, released by Legault’s office, Smith says she agrees in principle with several recommendations made by the Quebec government’s Advisory Committee on Constitutional issue, which tabled a study in November 2024 on how Quebec can obtain more autonomy within the federation.

One of its recommendations is that Quebec draft its own constitution, a process that is underway.

“Today I am writing to express Alberta’s support in principle for a number of the report’s recommendations, with the aim of beginning a dialogue between our two governments and other provincial governments toward enhancing provincial autonomy within the federation,” Smith writes to Legault.