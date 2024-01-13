You don’t have to be a home improvement expert to patch drywall holes. Just fill them with this drywall repair putty (it works on plaster and wood also), smooth, let dry, and paint. The convenient stick applicator makes it easy to use and keeps your hands from getting dirty. One reviewer noted, “Totally recommend it! I have been repairing every single dent on the walls…I could say it is even fun to use it. Clean application, dries fast and you can paint over it within a few hours. Cool product!”