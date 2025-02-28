Some 45,000 people took part in the Tel Aviv Marathon on Friday, according to the Tel Aviv Municipality.
Felix Kimutai of Kenya won the race, finishing in a time of 2:12:13, but falling short of breaking the course record set in 2023 by fellow countryman Mibei Dominic Kipngeno, which stands at 2:10:11. Kenya dominated the podium, with the second and third places going to Vincent Kipsang Rono and Vincent Ronoh, both from the African nation.
Omosa Teresiah Kwamboka of Kenya won the women’s race in 2:37:36, with the second place going to Jerubet Perez of Kenya and the third to Evgeniia Indina of Russia.
At the start of the marathon, as well as the half marathon and 10km and 5km races, 59 yellow balloons were released to symbolize the plight of the 59 hostages still being held in Gaza.
In 2024, the marathon was canceled due to the war in Gaza and on the border with Lebanon.
In a nod to security forces after 16 months of fighting, the municipality held a special three-kilometer run for soldiers wounded in the war and disabled veterans. It also allowed thousands of regular service soldiers and reservists to participate for free and at reduced prices, respectively.
The race led to the closure of numerous roads throughout the city throughout the morning and until 1:30 p.m.
“This marathon is more than just a sporting event; it embodies values of resilience, unity, and determination,” said Mayor Ron Huldai. “This year, we held it with heavy hearts, thinking of our loved ones still in captivity and our heroes who have fallen in war.
“We bow our heads in their memory, embrace their families, and look ahead — to the triumph of the Israeli spirit.”
