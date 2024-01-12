While teachers always appreciate a card with a heartfelt message, they certainly don’t expect gifts on Valentine’s Day. Still, some of us wouldn’t want to let the holiday pass by without giving our favorite educators something extra special. For those whose love language is gift giving, here’s a roundup of our favorite teacher gifts that are sure to hit the mark when sending a valentine.
Best Teacher Valentine Gifts
Valentines don’t have to be over-the-top to be appreciated. Our gift list includes all the things that teachers love, from handwritten notes to homemade pencil toppers to flowers and store-bought decor.
1. Personalized card
A personal note on Valentine’s Day goes a long way. Write your note on a one-of-a-kind card to make it extra special.
Buy it: Valentine’s Day Cards at Etsy
2. Gift card in a festive holder
Sometimes the best teacher Valentine’s gifts are the ones that let them pick out whatever they want. Pair this adorable gift card holder with a gift card from Amazon, Target, Starbucks, or another place your teacher loves to shop. Need ideas? We asked, and here are the results for teachers’ favorite gift cards to receive.
Buy it: How Sweet It Is Gift Card Holder at Etsy
3. Candy Pop Flair Pens
Skipping the sugar? Get these special-edition candy-scented Flair pens instead. They’re useful, pretty, and affordable.
Buy it: Candy Pop Flair Pens at Amazon
4. Box of really good chocolate
Know a chocolate-loving teacher? This is the perfect time of year to get them the goods.
Buy it: Godiva Chocolatier Valentine’s Day Box at Amazon
5. Handmade leather heart bookmark
Just about any teacher would appreciate this adorable heart-shaped leather bookmark. It comes in a variety of colors, and you can even personalize it with your teacher’s initials in gold or silver foil.
Buy it: Leather Heart Bookmark at Etsy
6. Teacher heart tumbler
This adorable heart tumbler will keep your teacher’s favorite beverage hot or cold during busy mornings in the classroom.
Buy it: Teacher Heart Tumbler at Amazon
7. Everlasting roses
Sure, you can always pick up a bouquet of flowers at the grocery store, but it only lasts a few days. Instead, try these eternity roses that decorate a teacher’s classroom forever. Bonus: No watering required!
Buy it: Beaulasting Roses at Amazon
8. Heartfelt picture book
Educators always love adding new books to their classroom libraries. Inscribe a personalized message on the inside cover for a special Valentine’s Day gift for teachers.
Buy it: Best Valentine’s Day Books for Teachers
9. Fuzzy socks
Valentine’s Day is all about the warm fuzzies, and these fuzzy socks decorated with hearts are the perfect gift for teachers. They’ll help them relax at home after the chaos of a sugar-filled holiday party day at school.
Buy it: Fuzzy Socks at Amazon
10. Teaching Is a Work of Heart T-shirt
Cute teacher T-shirts with a subtle nod to Valentine’s Day can be worn all year long!
Buy it: Teaching Is a Work of Heart T-Shirt at Amazon
11. A journal they will love
A journal, like this one from Kate Spade, is great for lesson planning or journaling.
Buy it: Heart Journal at Amazon
12. Soap
Teachers love soap. That is all.
Buy it: Heart Soap at Amazon
13. “Love Juice”
These teacher Valentine’s Day gifts are simple and affordable enough for a large group. Package a bottle of water and pink lemonade or fruit punch mix with a cute tag.
Get tutorial: Love Juice at Tater Tots and Jello
14. S’mores mason jar
Graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate in a cute mason jar (that can become a pencil holder). So cute!
Get tutorial: Teacher S’mores Mason Jar Valentines at A Night Owl
15. Edible tackle box
If you have a teacher who loves to fish, fill a box with different types of candy for an edible tackle box.
Get tutorial: Edible tackle box at Staying Close to Home
16. Valentine’s popcorn mix
Popcorn, candy hearts, sprinkles, and other yummy salty-and-sweet combinations make a great Valentine’s Day gift.
Get recipe: Popcorn Mix Recipe at Staying Close to Home
17. A sweet succulent
A plant with a nice note is the gift that keeps on growing.
Buy it: Fake succulent plants at Amazon
Get printable: Printable label at Yesterday on Tuesday
18. Thumbprint bookmark
Turn thumbprints into hearts on a Valentine’s bookmark.
Get tutorial: Thumbprint Heart Bookmarks at Artsy Craftsy Mom
19. White chocolate bark candy
We would love to see homemade white chocolate Valentine’s Day candy bark come across our desk.
Get recipe: Valentine’s Day Candy Bark Recipe at Where Imagination Grows
20. “You’re Just Write for Me” pencil holder
A mason jar becomes a pencil holder that reads “Teacher, You’re Just Write for Me.”
Buy it: Mason jars at Amazon
Get tutorial: Valentine’s Pencil Holder at Let’s DIY It All
21. Coffee card
A coffee gift card in a cute holder that expresses how much you love your teacher—perfect!
Buy it: Coffee Gift Card Holder at Amazon
22. Decorative pillows
Silly Valentine’s Day pillows to add to the reading corner or teacher’s chair.
Buy it: Decorative pillows at Amazon
23. Wax warmer
Another way to make a classroom smell, well, way better than sweaty students after recess.
Buy it: Wax warmer at Amazon
24. Valentine’s Day earrings
We all know a teacher who would wear these earrings every Valentine’s Day.
Buy it: Heart earrings at Amazon
25. Flowers
A flower bouquet is always appreciated.
Buy it: Bouquet at 1-800-flowers.com
26. Teaching Sweet Hearts sweatshirt
This shirt is super cute and warm, a perfect winter holiday gift.
Buy it: Teaching Sweet Hearts shirt at Etsy
27. Heart blanket
A throw blanket is a wonderful way to show your teacher you appreciate them and want them to be comfortable.
Buy it: Heart blanket at Etsy
28. Hand sanitizer
A sweet-smelling bottle of hand sanitizer and a nice note go a long way on Valentine’s Day.
Buy it: Hand sanitizer tag at Etsy
29. Teacher ingredients mug
This mug has it all—cute sayings, bright decorations, a list of the ingredients that go into a teacher. Pair it with hot chocolate or coffee for a perfect valentine.
Buy it: Teacher ingredients mug at Etsy
30. Heart bracelet
This simple bracelet communicates a message for every teacher.
Buy it: Teacher Wish Bracelet at Etsy
31. Stuck On You glue stick
We admit we would appreciate some new glue sticks right around February.
Buy it: Valentine’s glue stick note printable at Etsy
32. Valentine’s Day crossword book
A crossword puzzle is a creative way to give the gift of down-time.
Buy it: Valentine’s Day Crossword Puzzle Book at Amazon
33. Heart Wind Spinner
A heart wind spinner like this one would look beautiful outside a classroom or kitchen window.
Buy it: Heart wind spinner at Amazon
34. Heart suncatcher
This suncatcher is another great option for a sunny classroom window.
Buy it: Valentine suncatcher at Amazon
35. Valentine’s Day cookie cutter
For teachers who love to bake, a fun cookie cutter (pair it with cookie dough ingredients) is a sweet treat.
Buy it: Valentine cookie cutter at Etsy
36. Bulletin board set
Especially for teachers who do not like to decorate every month, having a go-to bulletin board set is a gift!
Buy it: Valentine’s Day bulletin board at Amazon
37. Window clings
Just like a good bulletin board set, Valentine’s Day window clings help make a classroom festive and fun.
Buy it: Window clings at Walmart
38. Valentine’s Day stickers
Even teachers of older students (teenagers love stickers too) will appreciate stickers they can pass out in February.
Buy it: Valentine’s Day stickers at Amazon
39. Heart-shaped pencil topper
Red, white, and pink pipe cleaners are all you need for these DIY teacher Valentine’s Day gifts.
Buy it: Pipe cleaners at Amazon
Get tutorial: Heart Pencil Toppers Craft at The Best Ideas for Kids
40. Heart paper clips
Another awesome school supply that needs restocking midyear, these paper clips make organizing papers even sweeter.
Buy it: Heart paper clips at Amazon
41. Heart tea towel
A potato heart stamp, red paint, and a white tea towel are all you need to stamp out tea towels for all the teachers you know.
Get tutorial: Heart Tea Towel at Clumsy Crafter
42. Heart Magnets
We love these pink glitter magnets. They add a bit of Valentine spirit to a magnetic filing cabinet or whiteboard.
Buy it: Pink glitter magnets at Amazon
43. Homemade suncatchers
Sometimes the best valentines are simple, like these homemade suncatchers.
Get tutorial: Spin Art Heart at Toddler Approved
44. Heart wreath
Another decoration that can really make a classroom or home more welcoming in February is a heart wreath. This one would look great on a classroom door and work for any grade from kindergarten through high school.
Buy it: Valentine’s Day wreath at Amazon
45. Doughnuts
Whether it’s a dozen for the staff room or a mini-stack of doughnuts just for us, we won’t say no to Valentine’s Day doughnuts.
Get tutorial: Valentine Doughnuts at Bloom Designs Online
46. Nacho Ordinary Valentine
A nacho gift with chips, cheese, and salsa would be a welcome surprise after a day of candy.
Get tutorial: Nacho valentine at Yesterday on Tuesday