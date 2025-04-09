Saeed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has announced that 47 international companies are interested in developing the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is based on the independent power producer (IPP) model.

Al Tayer made the announcement during a DEWA forum at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Dubai, attended by about 100 representatives of leading solar energy and storage companies globally.

“Guided by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai is firm in its ambitions to become a global beacon of sustainability and innovation. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 are not merely aspirations – they are a promise to future generations that 100% of Dubai’s energy will come from clean sources by 2050. Today, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is moving forward with the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, a key milestone in our clean energy transition journey,” said Al Tayer in his opening speech.

He explained that the seventh phase will have a production capacity exceeding 1,600 megawatts (MW) and 1,000MW battery storage system providing 6,000 megawatt-hours. Scheduled for phased commissioning between 2027 and 2029, the seventh phase will be one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects, generating 4.5 terawatt-hours of clean electricity annually by 2030. Its impact will be profound as it will curb reliance on natural gas, eliminating the need to burn 36 billion cubic feet annually and reducing carbon emissions by eight million tonnes each year. This will boost the share of clean energy in the Emirate’s energy mix to 34%, surpassing the initial target of 25%.

“Elevating the solar park’s planned capacity to 7,260 megawatts, the seventh phase positions Dubai as a global leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy. DEWA’s collaboration with a global consortium led by Deloitte ensures strategic alignment with national priorities, regulatory compliance, financial structuring and global investor outreach. The overwhelming interest from 47 companies from 17 nations reflects global confidence in Dubai’s vision,” added Al Tayer.