TOKYO – Forty-seven people, mostly foreign nationals, were injured on April 5 after one tour bus rear-ended another while the two vehicles were travelling together on an expressway in western Tokyo, Japanese police said.

Hong Kong media outlet Dimsum Daily reported that the buses carried passengers from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. It added that more than 10 passengers were taken to hospital.

However, none of the victims have life-threatening injuries following the collision, which a bus driver reported at around 10.15am to have occurred near the mouth of the Kobotoke Tunnel on the Chuo Expressway in Hachioji.

The buses had earlier departed from JR Tokyo Station and were on their way to Lake Kawaguchi in neighbouring Yamanashi Prefecture.

Several media reports say the buses are believed to be operated by travel agency KKday.

The Straits Times has reached out to KKday and Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.

It is believed the buses in the accident kept starting and stopping due to traffic, and the accident occurred when the driver of the rear bus failed to notice that the one in front had braked, according to police. KYODO NEWS

