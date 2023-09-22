Yesterday’s rate pause by the Federal Reserve—widely expected for over a month—has not stopped banks and credit unions from nudging CD rates higher. Just one week after we began counting nationwide CDs that offer a rate of 5.65% APY or higher, the number in that elite tier has climbed from 15 to 21.
Topping that list is the highest nationally available CD rate of 5.80% APY, and it comes in a flexible package. Offered by Credit Human, you can score that rate for whatever CD term you choose between 12 and 17 months. You also have the option to earn 5.80% APY on a 1-year certificate from The Federal Savings Bank.
Key Takeaways
- The industry-leading rate in our daily ranking of the best CDs continues to be 5.80% APY, available on terms ranging from 12 to 17 months.
- The number of nationally available CDs paying 5.65% or better climbed again today, raising the count to 21. That’s up from 15 a week ago.
- Anyone with a jumbo-sized deposit can earn the highest nationwide rate of all—5.85% APY available for a 170-day term.
- The Fed announced yesterday that it is holding rates steady for now, after most recently raising rates in July. But a possible Fed hike in November or December is still on the table.
If you want to extend one of today’s record rates further into the future, you can score 5.23% APY with the best 3-year CD. But for the first time since the Fed began raising rates in early 2022, last week brought the option to earn 5.00% on a CD in the 4-year term. Previously, the leading rate for 4- and 5-year CDs had only reached the upper 4.00% range.