During Wednesday’s call, CEO Elon Musk gave investors an idea of how the next few quarters might look financially. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

Tesla’s Q2 revenue fell sharply as CEO Elon Musk warned of a “rough” next few quarters.

Tesla plans to expand robotaxi services and launch a cheaper Model Y lookalike by the end of 2025.

The company’s stock fell about 4.4% after trading hours.

Things could get worse before they get better, at least according to Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla’s second-quarter earnings showed its steepest year-over-year revenue decline in at least a decade, below already grim Wall Street estimates.

After the earnings call, Tesla shares were down more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Here are the five biggest takeaways from Tesla’s call and how analysts are taking it:

The CEO told analysts Wednesday that the EV maker is heading into a “weird transition period.”

The earnings report said the problems come from “shifting tariffs, unclear impacts from changes to fiscal policy, and political sentiment.”

“Does that mean like we could have a few rough quarters? Yeah, we probably could have a few rough quarters,” Musk said on the call.

Though he added that the bumpiness isn’t guaranteed, he said the company is navigating waning EV incentives and evolving autonomous vehicle regulations.

“I think Tesla’s economics will be very compelling by the end of next year,” Musk said.

Thomas Monteiro, a senior analyst at Investing.com, wrote in a note that there are reasons to be optimistic as the company works to gain ground in India and China.

“Although still far from what fundamentals would suggest for a trillion-dollar company,” wrote Monteiro, “Tesla’s latest numbers do spark some optimism, indicating that the worst is likely behind it — at least in terms of the core auto business.”

Tesla executives provided some more details on robotaxi’s progress, including a quasi-robotaxi expansion planned for the San Francisco Bay Area.

Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla’s VP of AI software, said during the call that the company is testing in other US cities and that Tesla plans to “launch” robotaxi in the Bay Area, “with a person in the driver’s seat.”

Elluswamy said having a driver behind the wheel will help expedite the expansion process as the company awaits regulatory approval in California.

With a driver in the seat, Tesla’s Robotaxi arrival in the region would look similar to Waymo’s early days in 2018.

Human safety monitors are riding along in the front passenger seat of Tesla’s robotaxis in Austin, and the service is only available to a few Tesla influencers and investors.