INDIANAPOLIS — Several birds were reportedly shot and killed last week at an Indianapolis wildlife rehabilitation center after being let out of their cage by an unknown suspect.

Officials with Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation on Indy’s northwest side confirmed details about the incident to FOX59/CBS4.

In their statement, officials said a suspect drove a truck past the rescue center late last Wednesday and found an outdoor pen with five Canada geese inside. Into the early hours of Thursday morning, the suspect reportedly released the geese into the open.

The suspect then allegedly “opened fire” on the birds, killing all of them.

Canada geese are federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 and cannot be killed or harmed. If you have any information regarding attacks on migratory birds, contact Indiana DNR.

No other information was immediately provided by the Providence Wildlife Rehabilitation staff. This article will be updated with more information once it is released.

This article by Joe Schroeder was first published by Fox59 on 2 July 2025.

Wildlife in catastrophic decline

The 73% decline in vertebrate wildlife populations during the last 50 years (mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish), is primarily driven by human activities that threaten biodiversity.

Habitat Loss and Degradation – human activities like deforestation, urbanization, and agriculture have led to the destruction and fragmentation of natural habitats, reducing the space and resources available for wildlife.

Pollution – air, water, and soil pollution from industrial activities, agriculture, and other sources can harm wildlife directly or indirectly by affecting their habitats and food sources.

Climate Change – changing weather patterns, rising temperatures, and sea levels are disrupting ecosystems and impacting species’ ability to adapt and survive.

Overexploitation of Resources – unsustainable hunting, fishing, and logging practices can lead to the depletion of populations and the loss of biodiversity.

Invasive Species – the introduction of non-native species can disrupt ecosystems, compete with native species, and threaten their survival.

