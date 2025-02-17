5 charged in killing of missing man from Minnesota





Five people have been charged by New York State Police with second-degree murder in the killing of a missing man from Minnesota who authorities said died following repeated acts of violence and torture for more than a month.

His body was allegedly discarded by multiple individuals in a field.

The victim, Sam Nordquist, a 24-year-old transgender man originally from Minnesota, was reported missing on Feb. 9. His family said he traveled to New York late last year to visit his girlfriend.

Major Kevin Sucher, commander of the state police troop that includes the Finger Lakes region, said the facts and circumstances of the case were “beyond depraved” and “by far the worst” homicide investigation the office has ever been part of.

“No human being should have to endure what Sam endured,” he said, during a news conference.

According to charging documents, Norquist was repeatedly subjected to prolonged beatings “by punching, kicking and striking her with numerous objects…resulting in her death.”

On Sunday, the Ontario County District Attorney and New York State Police said in a joint statement that there is “no indication” at this time that Norquist’s murder was a hate crime.

“To help alleviate the understandable concern his murder could be a hate crime, we are disclosing that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offense,” the agencies said in a joint press release.

Those arrested include Precious Arzuaga, 38, and Patrick Goodwin, 30, of Canandaigua, New York; Kyle Sage, 33, of Rochester, New York; Jennifer Quijano, 30, of Geneva, New York; and Emily Motyka, 19, of Lima, New York. All five were charged after police on Thursday searched a room at the Patty’s Lodge motel in Canandaigua, the last place Nordquist was known to be staying.

All five were being held in police custody, pending arraignment. It was unclear whether any had obtained an attorney.

His death is sending shockwaves within the LGBTQ+ community in Minnesota.

“Just knowing the violence and pure hatred that had to be bestowed upon him, it’s sad,” said Roxanne Anderson, a trans advocate. “I want people to remember we cannot succumb to the fear. We must unite.”

Authorities in New York said they are committed to providing a safe community for everyone.

“We share the community’s shock at such a heinous act of violence, and understand the fear circulating amongst members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the Ontario County District Attorney and New York State Police said in a joint press release.

Linda Nordquist, Sam’s mother, said “he would give you the shirt off his back.”

“Very kind, loved his family, loved his nieces and nephew, very outgoing, worked hard,” she said.

Linda Nordquist said those who killed her son “can rot.”

“They are scum, they are evil, I don’t know how somebody can be that evil,” she said.

She’s filled with anger and grief, but mostly in shock.

“It’s just going to take some time, we just have to be there as a family, be strong for one another,” she said. “I don’t know, I’m at a loss for words, I don’t know what to say, what to feel, it hasn’t hit me quite yet.”

Until it does, Linda Nordquist will use small things like the stuffed animals on her dashboard she and Sam Nordquist collected in their travels to remind her of the good that came before the evil.