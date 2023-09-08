Which Guest Author Posts Should You Check Out Today?

How do you improve long-term performance by focusing on work-life balance? What’s the role of visuals in modern eLearning experiences? The articles on this list answer these all-important L&D questions and more. In no particular order, here are the top eLearning posts from guest authors published last month.

5 eLearning Must-Read Articles From Our Guest Authors

About People And Companies: 7 Pieces Of Advice For Long-Term Performance And Work-Life Balance By Dana Tudor Tanase

Discover 7 essential pieces of advice to ensure long-term performance, productivity, and balance among employees. Dana Tudor Tanase also delves deeper into why it’s so essential for organizations to prioritize well-being among their teams.

eLearning Adventures: Balancing Virtual Education And Parenting By Ammara Tariq

eLearning’s rapid growth reshapes education, making parents and children co-navigators in virtual learning. Ammara Tariq guides this journey by balancing online education and parenting which you can use to enhance learning outcomes and strengthen parent-child bonds.

Unveiling The Power Of Visuals In eLearning: 4 Types That Elevate Engagement By Max Lytvyak

Uncover the potent impact of visuals in eLearning. From flow charts to bar graphs, Max Lytvyak explains how these visual tools elevate comprehension and engagement, transforming your eLearning content.

4 Pitfalls In Crafting Effective Learner Personas For Training By Danielle Wallace

Explore the role of learner personas in the creation of effective training programs. The article by Danielle Wallace highlights the pitfalls organizations must avoid to ensure learner personas become powerful tools in effective learning solutions.

The Impact Of Big Data Analytics On Business Decision-Making By Emmanuel Ohaba

Big Data analytics has revolutionized how businesses make decisions. Emmanuel Ohaba explores how, by harnessing the power of vast data sets and advanced technologies, organizations gain valuable insights, make informed choices, and stay ahead in the competitive market.

