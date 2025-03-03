The national parks within the U.S. are wonders to behold. They haven’t been named “America’s Best Idea” for nothing. And while they may simply seem like places to vacation, they are much, much more than that. Beyond their pristine beauty, where you can find peace and adventure, they are home to some extraordinary species, including some animals on the endangered species list.

The National Park Service (NPS) staff, including rangers and researchers, work tirelessly to ensure these animals have a safe and thriving home to live in. However, their jobs have just become a little harder, and combined with a changing climate, it’s possible these animals could be even more threatened.

1. Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles

(Credit: Mahmud Hidayat/Shutterstock)

Not only are Kemp’s ridleys the smallest sea turtle species, but they’re also the most endangered. These turtles are often caught as bycatch in commercial fishing nets and, during the 1940s to the 1960s, were often harvested for their meat and skin. Poachers also raided their nests for eggs.

At one point, there were over 40,000 nesting females, but by the 1980s, that number had dipped to 300. The NPS, along with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), worked hard to help preserve nesting beaches and sea turtle habitats. Their numbers are still low, under 6,000 nesting females, but they are seeing a rebound.

Read More: How The National Park Service Is Working To Prevent Wildfires

2. Indiana and Northern Long-Eared Bats

(Image Credit: Daniel Istvanko/Shutterstock)

Some bat species that live around the Great Lakes Region, such as the Indiana bat (Myotis sodalis) and the northern long-eared bat (Myotis septentrionalis), are classified as endangered. They may live near national park sites like Indiana Dunes National Park and the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, among others.

At the moment, bats are experiencing white nose syndrome (WNS), a highly infectious fungus that can bring bats out of hibernation and damage their wings. The NPS works to monitor bat populations and inform visitors about the spread of WNS to help keep them safe.

(Image Credit: Kerry Hargrove/Shutterstock)

In 1980, it was believed that the black footed ferret had gone extinct. However, there were a few survivors still residing in Badlands National Park.

The ferret population has been greatly impacted by disease, and with so few survivors, researchers decided to capture the remaining wild ferrets and bred them in captivity. The population went from 18 ferrets in the late ’80s to about 3,000 now. You can find wild ferrets running around the Badlands National Park today.

4. Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep

(Credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock)

The Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep is an iconic symbol of the Sierra Nevada region and a subspecies of traditional bighorn sheep. During the gold rush of the late 1800s, these sheep were exposed to diseases from flocks of domestic livestock brought in by miners. Soon, the population began to dwindle.

By the late 1970s, only about 250 individuals remained. During the 1980s, the NPS, along with the Sierra Nevada Bighorn Sheep Interagency Advisory Group (SNBSIAG), helped grow the population and reintroduce herds to Yosemite National Park.

5. Desert Pupfish

(Image Credit: clayton harrison/Shutterstock)

The desert seems like an odd place for fish to live, but it’s precisely where the desert pupfish calls home. In Devil’s Hole, a water-filled cavern in Death Valley National Park, researchers discovered the pupfish. This little fish thrives in the salinated waters of Devil’s Hole and eats the algae that grows there.

Every year, NPS researchers do a fish count. The average population is about 300 fish; however, in 2013, the population dipped to about 90, though researchers are not sure why. The NPS had been monitoring the waters constantly, and the 2024 count found that there were about 200 fish in Devil’s Hole.

These aren’t the only species that NPS and other agencies like NOAA protect. These incredible animals call the parks their homes, and if we’re lucky enough, while visiting the parks, we may even get to see them.

Read More: 5 Unique Animals That Call the National Parks Home

Article Sources

Our writers at Discovermagazine.com use peer-reviewed studies and high-quality sources for our articles, and our editors review for scientific accuracy and editorial standards. Review the sources used below for this article:

A graduate of UW-Whitewater, Monica Cull wrote for several organizations, including one that focused on bees and the natural world, before coming to Discover Magazine. Her current work also appears on her travel blog and Common State Magazine. Her love of science came from watching PBS shows as a kid with her mom and spending too much time binging Doctor Who.