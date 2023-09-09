Bollywood’s Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, celebrates his 56th birthday today, Fans and the film industry alike take a moment to applaud the incredible versatility and adaptability that he has displayed throughout his illustrious career.

From daredevil stunts to rib-tickling comedy, heart-wrenching drama to socially relevant narratives, Akshay Kumar has conquered nearly every genre with finesse.

Let’s dive into some iconic films that not only celebrate his birthday but also his exceptional range as an actor.

1. Hera Pheri (2000)

Priyadarshan’s “Hera Pheri” marked a significant turning point in Akshay Kumar’s career. Known for his action-packed roles, he ventured into the realm of comedy with this film. The result was pure magic.

Playing the character of Raju, a lovable but bumbling man caught up in a hilarious twist of fate, Akshay displayed impeccable comic timing. His performance, combined with a brilliant ensemble cast, turned “Hera Pheri” into a timeless comedy classic. This film showcased his ability to transition effortlessly from intense action to side-splitting humour.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Combining elements of horror, mystery, and comedy, Priyadarshan’s “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” allowed Akshay Kumar to showcase his versatility once more.

Playing the role of Dr. Aditya Shrivastav, he blended humour with a hint of suspense to perfection. His quirky antics and expressions added a unique layer to this multi-genre film. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” cemented his status as an actor who could tackle any genre thrown his way.

3. Special 26 (2013)

Neeraj Pandey’s “Special 26” saw Akshay Kumar step into the shoes of Ajay Singh, a mastermind con artist who posed as a CBI officer. The film was inspired by real-life heists, and Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of a charismatic criminal was a revelation.

His ability to play a character with shades of grey, full of wit and charm, showcased a different facet of his acting prowess. “Special 26” remains a remarkable film in Akshay’s career, proving his versatility in the realm of crime drama.

4. Airlift (2016)

Akshay Kumar ignited the screen with his patriotic fervour and acting brilliance. In this gripping tale of heroism, he stepped into the shoes of a businessman thrust into the role of spokesperson for over 170,000 stranded fellow countrymen during the Kuwait-Iraq war in 1990. The film not only resonated with audiences but also struck a chord with critics, securing both commercial success and rave reviews.

Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of unwavering determination and resilience in the face of adversity made “Airlift” an unforgettable cinematic experience.

5. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Akshay Kumar’s dedication to socially relevant cinema is commendable, and “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” is a prime example of this commitment. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, addressed the critical issue of sanitation and open defecation in rural India.

Akshay Kumar played the role of Keshav, a man determined to build a toilet for his wife, with earnestness and conviction. This thought-provoking film served as a powerful vehicle for change and showcased Akshay’s ability to blend entertainment with a social message.

