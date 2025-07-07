Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Five generations of employees are currently engaged in the global workforce, likely due to longer life expectancy, delays in retirement and technological advancements. This dynamic is expected to continue; as older workers are winding down, the youngest generation, current babies to teens, are in line to offset those retirements.

While an age-diverse workforce is remarkable, leading a multigenerational team can pose notable challenges due to each group’s inherent talents, communication styles and workplace preferences.

Successfully managing a mixed-age team requires an understanding of generational differences and a flexible leadership style that recognizes and leverages the natural strengths and styles of each group.

The Silent Generation (Born 1925-1945)

The Silent Generation grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. The economic conditions and societal norms of the day heavily influenced this group’s long-term communication style and workplace preferences.

The Silent Generation respects authority and leadership. They possess strong employer loyalty. They aimed for a gold watch at the end of their career. They mostly missed the technology boom. They prefer straight talk and defined roles.

The Baby Boomers (Born 1946-1964)

Baby Boomers were raised in the post-war era, which was far more economically stable than two decades earlier. Boomers benefited from an increased focus on higher education. While not second nature, Boomers mostly adapted to new technologies.

The group possesses a strong work ethic. They more readily express their opinions and prefer in-person communication in the workplace. They often have an aversion to rapid change unless clearly mapped out.

Generation X (Born 1965-1980)

Gen X were the latchkey kids and far more likely than earlier generations to be raised by single or divorced parents. They were introduced to computers in elementary school and were generally welcoming of the digital revolution. Gen X were the dotcom guys in the 1990s and among the first social media users in the early aughts.

Xers tend to be autonomous and hate being micromanaged. They are self-sufficient, independent thinkers who prefer respectful but informal communication.

The Millennials (Born 1981-1996)

Millennials are devoted to personal health and wellness, and have really moved the work-life balance needle forward for the entire labor force. They were the first generation with exceptional and highly sought-after technology skills, and thus, they strongly influenced workplace norms, culture and hiring dynamics. They were the pioneers of remote work. They expect reasonable autonomy on how and where they perform their jobs.

Millennials value collaboration. They prefer working with transparent and communicative leadership.

Generation Z (Born 1997-2012)

Gen Z is the most educationally competitive generation in history. They are driven by purpose and activism and were molded by social consciousness and global sustainability. Their aptitude for technology is breathtaking, as they grew up on smartphones, iPads and laptops. Generation Z prioritizes mental health, workplace wellness and inclusivity.

Gen Z appreciates constructive communication styles, but also expects recognition and may struggle without positive feedback. They want to work for forward-thinking, values-driven employers.

Challenges of managing a multigenerational team

From a broad-brush perspective, each generation is energized by different motivators and possesses differing predilections for workplace norms and culture.

Due to these conflicting preferences, a multigenerational team often comes with its share of managerial hurdles. Your Gen Zees are likely quick to ask questions or drop comments in a shared document, while your Gen Xers prefer more autonomy. Turnover might be greater among younger talent who tend to job hop, while older workers are more likely to stay put. Younger generations might feel your company isn’t involved enough in community causes, while older team members may balk at participation, particularly if it feels performative.

The point is that each generation approaches their roles and engagement with your business differently, making your job as a business leader more difficult. This is not to suggest you refrain from hiring a multigenerational workforce, but rather underscores the importance of embracing and leveraging age differences to create a culture in which employees of all ages want to work and thrive.

Successfully leading a generationally diverse team

Now that you better understand the characteristics, styles, and norms of a multigenerational workforce, the following are important considerations as you manage an age-diverse team:

Generational Insights Aren’t Absolute. It is important to acknowledge employees as individuals with their own unique talents and inclinations. You might employ an 80-year-old technology wunderkind or a fiercely loyal Gen Z employee. Generational differences matter, but embracing individual contribution matters more. Leverage Generational Strengths. Need a new employee handbook focused on process and compliance? Maybe turn to your Silent Generation to lead the project. Have software adoption issues? Why not select a Gen Z to oversee technology training? Your Millennials can probably run a fantastic social media campaign without even blinking. Celebrate your team’s natural talents. Foster Diversity Among the Ages. It is relatively common for workers to bond based on generation. This is fine socially, but might kneecap innovation and collaboration. Role assignments based on generational fortes might still make sense, but also remember to push preconceived boundaries and urge higher thinking when possible. Avoid Generational Silos. Fragmentation based on age is a danger to your business. Silos of any type create inefficiency and are often a wrecking ball to employee wellbeing and company culture. Create opportunities for collaboration and connection among everyone on your team, including mentorship programs and workshops that foster intergenerational teamwork and togetherness. Adapt Your Leadership Style. While it is not your job to accommodate every individual need or preference, the onus is on you to create a workspace in which every team member feels connected, respected and valued. Recognize that an age-diverse team requires fairness, flexibility, and sometimes a little finesse on your part to ultimately succeed together as a team.

While it might come with its share of challenges, leading a multigenerational team can be exceptionally rewarding for you, your people and your entire organization.