Nutritional benefits of avocado

An 80g portion of avocado contains:

152kcal/627KJ

1.5g protein

15.6g fat

1.5g carbohydrates

3.6g fibre

360mg potassium

2.56mg vitamin E

What are the top 5 health benefits of avocado?

1. Avocados are nutritionally rich

Avocados have been commended as an example of a nutrient-dense food, with one half of the fruit counting towards your five-a-day.

Avocados are an excellent source of monounsaturated fat and vitamin E, and are a good source of folate. They also supply more soluble fibre than other fruit and contain a number of useful minerals including iron, copper and potassium.

2. May support heart health

Avocados are high in fat with 60 per cent of this being monounsaturated fats, which research suggests helps to protect against heart disease and lower blood pressure. They are also an excellent source of potassium, folate and fibre, all of which benefit the heart and cardiovascular system.

3. May help to lower cholesterol

The oils supplied by avocado include oleic acid and linoleic acid. These unsaturated fats are recommended as part of a balanced diet to help manage cholesterol.

4. May help to regulate appetite

There is no doubt that the calorie content of avocados is greater than other fruits and vegetables. However, an interesting study has shown that the fat and fibre content of avocados leads to feelings of satiety which helps to regulate appetite.

5. May help keep eyes healthy

Alongside the benefits outlined above, avocados are a rich source of protective vitamin E, as well as carotenes including lutein and zeaxanthin, which are thought to help keep the eyes healthy.

Is avocado on toast healthy?

Avocado on toast is a fairly healthy brunch choice compared to other items on the menu, such as a sugary pancakes. Exactly how healthy is is depends on the bread you choose and any extra toppings.

Opt for smoked salmon or a poached egg to increase the good fats in your meal. For the bread, go for something seeded, wholegrain or rye instead of white bread, which will send your blood sugar soaring. Read our guide on the healthiest breads to find out more.

It’s also important to be aware of the environmental impact of eating avocados, not only due to transportation around the world but also the amount of water used to grow them.

For both your health and the health of the planet, it’s important to eat a wide range of fruits and vegetables and try to shop local where you can.

Is avocado safe for everyone?

Some sensitive individuals may experience allergy to avocado. This includes an oral allergy which may be triggered by a cross-reaction to birch pollen. A rarer allergic response may occur if you have a latex allergy – if this is relevant to you, refer to your GP for guidance.

Avocado, along with fruits including apples, peaches, raspberries and blueberries, contain natural chemicals called salicylates. Some people are sensitive to these compounds and may experience an allergic reaction including skin rashes and swelling.

If you are concerned about food allergies or have any other concerns, please consult your GP or registered dietitian for guidance.

Jo Lewin is a registered nutritionist (RNutr) with the Association for Nutrition with a specialism in public health. Follow her on Twitter @nutri_jo.

