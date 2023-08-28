Intel Corporation (INTC) was founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and the father of Moore’s Law, Gordon Moore. In 1974, Intel introduced the first general-purpose microprocessor, the 8080. Intel began marketing its famous 8086 microprocessor in 1978. It was the first in the company’s successful series of x86 microprocessor chips.

Intel is one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, with an annual net revenue of $63 billion in the fiscal year 2022. On Feb. 15, 2021, Intel named Patrick Gelsinger as chief executive officer (CEO).

Here are five of the company’s key individual shareholders.

Key Takeaways Santa Clara, California-based Intel is one of the world’s biggest semiconductor makers.

Key individual shareholders include CEO Patrick Gelsinger, Sandra Rivera, and James Goetz.

Former employees Andy Bryant, Brian Krzanich, Stacy Smith, and Diane Bryant also held sizable positions in the past.

1. Patrick Gelsinger

Patrick P. Gelsinger joined Intel in 1979 as an engineer. He became the firm’s chief technical officer (CTO) in 2001 and participated in the design of Intel processors, WiFi, and other notable Intel products. Gelsinger has been involved in much of the technological revolution since his first job at Intel, working at firms such as EMC as the president and chief operating officer and VMWare as the CEO.

Gelsinger rejoined Intel as its CEO in 2021 and owned 493,034 shares directly, according to an August 2023 Form 4 filing.

2. Sandra Rivera

Sandra L. Rivera is Intel’s executive vice president and general manager of its Data Center and AI Group. Rivera joined Intel in 2000 when Intel acquired Dialogic Corp. and was previously the president of the computer telephony division at Catalyst Telecom.

Rivera owned 235,080 Intel shares, according to a July 2023 Form 4 filing.

3. James Goetz

James Goetz joined Intel’s board of directors in 2019 and currently serves on the boards of several privately owned companies in the tech sector. Goetz holds 210,403 Intel shares, according to a Form 4 dated May 11, 2023. Goetz is a venture capitalist, funding startups involved in mobile and enterprise technologies.

Intel experienced decreased revenues, margins, and cash flows in 2022, attributed to inflation, the war in Ukraine, and shutdowns of its supply chain in China from COVID-19.

4. Michelle Holthaus

Michelle Hothaus holds the executive vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group. Previously, she was the chief revenue officer and GM for Sales, Marketing, and Communication. Holthaus joined Intel in 1996 and has been involved in several of the company’s divisions, including sales strategy, customer relationships, and management positions.

In August of 2023, Holthaus held 195,365 shares, according to an Aug. 21, 2023 Form 4 filing.

5. Lip-Bu Tan

Lip-Bu Tan joined Intel’s board of directors in September 2022. He is a venture capitalist who focuses on semiconductors, alternative energy, and digital media companies and startups. He has been on the boards of several companies since founding his venture firm in 1987, from Cadence Design Systems to Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Flextronic International.

Lip-Bu Tan held 106,024 Intel shares, according to a May 11, 2023, Form 4 Filing.

Past Notable Shareholders

There have been and are many other influential and successful Intel shareholders. Here are a few of the company’s past significant shareholders.

Andy Bryant

Andy D. Bryant joined Intel in 1981 as the controller for the company’s commercial memory systems operation. He became the firm’s chief financial officer (CFO) in 1994 before rising to the role of chief administrative officer (CAO) in 2007. He was named a director in 2011 and retired from the board in 2020.

Brian Krzanich

Brian Krzanich served as the company’s CEO from May 2013 until stepping down on June 21, 2018. Krzanich joined the company in 1982, working as a process engineer in New Mexico. After working as a manufacturing manager at several Intel factories, he served as the Fab 17 plant manager from 1997 to 2001.

Stacy Smith

Stacy Smith was the group president of Intel’s manufacturing, operations, and sales until Jan. 31, 2018. Smith previously served as the company’s executive vice president and CFO. He joined the company in 1988 and worked for Intel in the United States, Asia, Europe, and Latin America, holding positions in finance, information technology, sales, and marketing.

Diane Bryant

Diane Bryant was Intel’s executive vice president and general manager for their Data Center Group but left the company for personal reasons. Between 2008 and 2012, she served as corporate vice president and chief information officer, responsible for corporate-wide information technology solutions and services.

Who Owns Majority Shares of Intel? Institutional investors such as brokerages and mutual funds hold most of Intel’s shares. Vanguard has the most, followed by Blackrock and State Street.

Is Intel an American-Owned Company? Intel is a multinational company, based in Santa Clara, California.

Who Are Intel’s Biggest Customers? Dell, Lenovo, and HP accounted for a combined 73% of Intel’s revenues in 2022.

The Bottom Line

Intel is a well-known name in processors and technological developments. Since its 1968 founding, it has provided a path for many successful and accomplished people. Several have risen to executive ranks within the company and held large amounts of shares, while others became involved through elections to its board of directors.