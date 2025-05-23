The inaugural Wienie 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was one for the history books. It had all the ingredients of an iconic race: fast cars, dramatic twists, mechanical difficulties and, of course, hot dogs.

While the race was jam-packed with fun from the start all the way through to the photo-finish, here were the five best moments from the Wienie 500:

5. The Oscar Meyer Anthem

“We ask that you rise and place your hand over your stomach,” the crowd was advised over the Speedway speakers, “and feel free to sing along as he performs the Oscar Meyer Wienie Song.” The crowd happily obliged as the singer belted out the famous tune, with Friday’s hot-doggers looking on from behind him with pride.

4. Granny Smith, the GOAT

The audience is just as much a part of the fun as the race itself, and the Wienie 500 fans did not disappoint. But one fan stole the show: Granny Smith, who had the best sign of the day and was chosen to be the honorary engine-starter.

“Wienies, start your engines,” she proclaimed — and the crowd, naturally, went wild.

3. Smoked buns!

What is a race without a few unexpected hiccups?

After starting the race strong, the Sonoran Dog Wienermobile started overheating and was passed by not one, but two of the Wienermobiles trailing it.

“That is an over-grilled dog!” Will Buxton said on the broadcast. Indeed, it was.

2. Sonoran Dog strikes back

Down but not out, the Sonoran Dog Wienermobile came back with a vengeance at the first turn, passing Chi Dog to take a commanding lead.

1. Slaw dog wins it

A historic race deserves a historic finish, and it got the one it deserved. Despite trailing by the length of two whole Wienermobiles, Slaw Dog made a late push to take the lead and never looked back.

Chi Dog was left in the dust for the second time in the race, and Slaw Dog went home with the trophy, a moment the team is sure to relish forever.

