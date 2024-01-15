When it comes to comfort food, is there anything that beats macaroni and cheese? The delicious combination of pasta and melted cheese, with a bit of milk and sometimes ham or bacon, is unmatched. There are endless recipes for making a perfect mac and cheese, whether you want the simplest of versions or perhaps a more creative take. Here are some of our favourites.

The best mac and cheese recipes around

3-ingredient macaroni and cheese:

One of the best things about mac and cheese is that it’s easy to make, and nothing showcases that more than this three-ingredient recipe. The basis of the dish is formed by pasta, milk and cheese – simple as that!

Here’s the recipe.

Three cheese recipe:

This recipe from @moribyan has seen a lot of love on TikTok for its creamy and crispy rendition of the dinner favourite. The recipe uses three types of cheese, pasta, butter, flour, milk, cream, garlic, cream cheese and spices.

Check it out in the video below.

Another popular recipe for the pasta dish on TikTok comes from (@tinekeyounger) who suggests you shred your own cheese (three types), smoked paprika, Dijon mustard and a roux base to elevate your macaroni and cheese to the next level. Take a look below.

Macaroni and cheese bread bowls:

Our favourite air fryer chef (@airfryerguy) has a novel mac and cheese iteration, that being MnC bread bowls!

This recipe requires you to hollow out a loaf of bread, butter it up and pop in some mac and cheese for an epic carb-loaded treat.

Here’s the recipe in action.

Macaroni and cheese air fryer bites:

Image: Allie Chanthorn Reinmann

Air fryers were invented for a myriad of delicious reasons, and one of them was mac and cheese bites. This recipe has you make your mac and cheese as per normal, before divvying them up into cubes and dropping them in the air fryer for 10 minutes. The result is crispy mac and cheese nuggets – a perfect snack.

Check out the recipe

Recipe hacks:

If you’ve already got the basis of a mac and cheese recipe down, may we instead point you toward a helpful hint that suggests that you add an egg yolk to level up the creaminess of your dish?

Hopefully one of these recipes helps you make the cheesiest macaroni pasta dish your home can handle. If you’d like to add some more carbs to that, here are our best potato recipes.

Lead Image Credit: iStock