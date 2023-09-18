We know you love air-fryer recipes, so we’ve been busy working on a brand-new Air-Fryer collection. This limited edition magazine features over 100 air-fryer feasts, written by the Good Food team.
These genius recipes are designed to revolutionise the way you cook, from family dinners and entertaining guests, to sweet treats. You’ll also find top tips on how to get the most from your air-fryer, along with our back-to-basics guide on how to clean your appliance. Plus, we answer what you can and can’t cook, and if air-frying is healthier for you.
The collection hits the stores on 4 October, or you can pre-order your copy now with FREE postage and packaging until 28 September. Get your copy now.
Not convinced? Here are five reasons to buy the new BBC Good Food Air-Fryer collection, and get a taste of what to expect.
1. Quick and easy breakfasts
Air-fryers aren’t just for dinner time! Use your appliance in the morning to make quick and easy work of cooked breakfasts. This air-fryer frittata is topped with crisp bacon.
2. Midday meals
Stuck for lunchtime inspiration? From veggie buffalo wings to sweet chilli salmon, we’ll show you how to revamp your midday meals.
3. Family favourites
We’ve given the air-fryer treatment to crowd-pleasing classics like fish & chips and burgers.
4. Weekly meal planning
Ever made an entire week’s worth of meals in an air-fryer? Our vibrant recipe ideas will give you ideas for the week ahead and help you to save energy and money, too.
5. Perfect puds
Your air-fryer is not just for main courses. From doughnuts to pumpkin pie, you can create delicious bakes and sweet treats in no time at all.
Pre-order your copy of the Air-Fryer collection now, with FREE postage and packaging until 28 September. Order today