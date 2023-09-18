We know you love air-fryer recipes, so we’ve been busy working on a brand-new Air-Fryer collection. This limited edition magazine features over 100 air-fryer feasts, written by the Good Food team.

These genius recipes are designed to revolutionise the way you cook, from family dinners and entertaining guests, to sweet treats. You’ll also find top tips on how to get the most from your air-fryer, along with our back-to-basics guide on how to clean your appliance. Plus, we answer what you can and can’t cook, and if air-frying is healthier for you.

The collection hits the stores on 4 October, or you can pre-order your copy now with FREE postage and packaging until 28 September. Get your copy now.