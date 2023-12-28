Out now in all supermarkets and newsagents.

Five reasons to buy our January issue

Eat well everyday

Pack in your veggies with these easy recipes to keep you inspired and nourished on a weeknight – from black pepper tofu with spinach to juicy grilled mushroom burgers.

Cook with the season

Sweet potatoes, kale and turnips bring seasonal brightness to January. Try a wintery kale pesto pasta, a warming sweet potato and coconut tray curry or a creamy biscoff banoffee pie.

Effortless entertaining

Make entertaining as easy as can be with shop-bought ingredients, no fiddly techniques and simple recipes – all prepared in 30 minutes or less.

Trendspotting for 2024

Croquettes are one to watch for 2024 – find out olive’s top picks for where to enjoy this crisp, moreish tapas snack.

Cook a classic beef bourguignon

Browning the meat and caramelising the veg brings out depth and richness in this traditional French dish, while slow cooking melts all of those wonderful flavours together.

Save money vs paying in the shops and subscribe to olive magazine today AND get your first 5 issues for just £5!

As one of our magazine subscribers, you’ll also enjoy these great benefits:

Free delivery direct to your door, so you never miss an issue

Bonus digital access to the olive guide to making sourdough

Get £5 off every order at the olive shop

Discounts on tickets to BBC Good Food Shows

Risk-free shopping: cancel your subscription at any time

Order now

*UK, Direct Debit offer only

Order direct to your door, download the issue or subscribe.

Out now in all supermarkets and newsagents.