1. Crunchy, creamy, spicy noodle salad

“We eat this salad year-round. There’s minimal cooking involved, so it helps on the energy usage front. And, you can switch up the veg depending on what’s in season – chopped cucumbers in the summer, lots of herbs, or whatever your favourites are. With all the textures and bursts of flavour, it’s a good meal to add to your week to help reduce meat consumption. I sometimes double the recipe and chill all the leftover elements separately to assemble another when needed.” Joe Woodhouse

2. Broccoli stem falafel bowl

“This not only looks gorgeous, it’s packed with nutrient-dense ingredients. To reduce food waste, the falafel are made using an ingredient that’s often discarded – broccoli stalks. Blitzed into the chickpea base, they add texture and fibre. Consider also swapping rice for other grains. Here, we’ve used quinoa, but barley or freekeh are also good.” Cassie Best

“In colder months, brothy soups and stews provide sustaining warmth. This is an old favourite – one of those holy grail recipes that’s both deeply flavourful and easy to make with a few seasonal ingredients. Seasonal eating is something I’m passionate about – we should be making the most of local produce in the season in which it’s supposed to be grown, instead of using ingredients flown across the world. That way, it’s at its most nutritious and flavourful, and you’ll support local farmers. ” Julius Roberts

“This veggie one-pan meal is a winner, with just five ingredients plus salt and oil. The no-knead flatbreads couldn’t be simpler, and are great for when you feel like you’ve nothing in the house to eat. I’ve used Greek-style yogurt here, but you can use any natural yogurt. The same goes for the harissa – if it isn’t something you have, swap it for a hot sauce and adjust the amount to your liking. Eating for the planet can start with small steps, like enjoying more veg and less meat.” Sophie Godwin

“Lentils are effectively carbon-negative, don’t require irrigation, fix nitrogen in the soil (reducing the need for fertiliser and improving the soil for the next crops), and are a joy when seasoned well and spiced. Here, they’re cooked with plenty of herbs and some vinegar. The radicchio and crumbs provide more flavour and need only minimal cooking.” Ed Smith

