



Placing your loved one in a nursing home is an excellent way to ensure they receive professional care, consistent supervision, and the quality of life they deserve in their later years. Unfortunately, some nursing homes are staffed with caregivers who mistreat and neglect their patients. This abuse often goes unnoticed until serious harm has been done. If you are considering placing a loved one in a facility or already have someone in a nursing home, here are five signs of abuse you should know to protect them from harm. Unexplained injuries One of the most common red flags of nursing home abuse is the appearance of injuries that have no clear or consistent explanation. It could be a bruise, cut, burn, sprain, or broken bone. Caregivers may offer vague or conflicting accounts of how these injuries occurred. While accidents can happen, repeated injuries or patterns of harm, such as bruises on both arms or wrists, could indicate abuse or neglect. If you notice your loved one has any injury, ask the staff for a detailed incident report and seek medical evaluations to determine whether the injuries align with the explanation given. Consult a legal expert like a California Nursing Home Abuse Lawyer to help you assess whether there’s a case of negligence or intentional harm. These professionals are trained to investigate such matters and can help gather evidence, interview witnesses, and hold the facility accountable if abuse is confirmed. Sudden changes in behavior If a loved one becomes unusually withdrawn, anxious, or fearful, especially around certain staff members, it could be a sign of verbal threats, intimidation, or emotional manipulation by caregivers. Other behavioral changes that indicate nursing home abuse include: Sleeplessness

Mood swings

Aggression

Depression

Reluctance to speak openly or make eye contact Poor hygiene and unsanitary living conditions Caregivers should maintain a clean and healthy environment for residents. If your loved one appears unwashed, wears soiled clothing, or lives in a room with foul odors, pests, or dirty bedding, neglect may be the cause. Poor hygiene shows caregivers fail to perform basic duties like bathing, grooming, and changing linens. This results in severe health issues, especially for an elderly loved one with a compromised immune system. Be sure to visit frequently and observe the cleanliness of your loved one and their surroundings. Fear of caregivers or staff When a loved one suddenly becomes fearful around staff members, they may be victims of abuse. Pay attention to flinching when touched, avoiding eye contact with caregivers, or asking not to be left alone with specific individuals. This is often a sign of past trauma or ongoing mistreatment. If your loved one expresses fear verbally or nonverbally, take action. Document the incidents and seek legal guidance. Unexplained financial transactions Staff members with access to your loved one's personal information may misuse it for personal gain. If there is a sudden change in your loved one's bank accounts, missing personal items, unpaid bills, or unexpected withdrawals, someone may be taking advantage of their trust. Endnote Unexplained injuries, poor hygiene, fear of caregivers, or sudden changes in behavior are often signs of nursing home abuse. Be sure to take action to safeguard your loved one's well-being. Images by Kampus Production from Pexels