This week, I attended HumanX, where thousands of startup founders, investors, and tech industry executives gathered in Las Vegas to discuss AI’s value proposition to their bottom lines — and the future.

The nearly four-day conference opened with remarks from former Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris, who served as “AI czar” during the Biden Administration, was one among a handful of lawmakers at the event who called for stronger cooperation between the tech industry and the federal government.

In the following days, attendees sat in on panels with veteran investors like Vinod Khosla and Tim Draper alongside rising stars of the AI boom like Hugging Face’s Thomas Wolf and Mistral’s Arthur Mensch. There was ample time to swerve between the booths on the convention floor where tech giants and startups alike had reps ready to woo customers.

AI conferences can feel a bit like a dance. People talk with excitement about the transformative power of this technology, but it’s also clear they’re gauging where the real value lies.

Here are my top takeaways:

Conference speakers had some advice on making long-term gains with AI.

Glean CEO Arvind Jain cautioned companies to establish an “AI team” to create a roadmap for integrating the technology. “Make small bets. Don’t try to actually immediately focus on ROI,” he said. “Focus on education first, like, make your workforce trained with AI.”

In the sales landscape, Conviction’s Sarah Guo said companies have already made “high-fructose corn syrup” gains, reveling in their capacity to send mass emails or spam customers with calls.

“That actually drove a lot of traction,” she said. However, “real customers actually churned off that pretty quickly because it doesn’t serve a real need. Nobody wants the spam — which is what it is.”

Still, it got people to start “buying the products” and she expects that to continue. “That’s what I think we’re going to see this year in terms of those real ROI use cases.”

AI startups are fetching wild valuations, but the question is whether they’re caught in a bubble that’s set to burst.